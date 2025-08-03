WATCH: How to Leave the Cage – #SolutionsWatch
Joining James Corbett for this episode is returning guest Etienne de la Boetie2. In a follow up to How to Present Info for Visual Learners, this time we discuss his new book, To See The Cage is to Leave It and the 25 techniques of control that it elucidates and demystifies.
They talk about how visually interesting information is a more effective tool for unlocking minds, how people can see through the techniques of indoctrination that the oligarchs use to get us to worship the state, and what a world free from the cult of statism would really look like.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Each year Sydney holds a number of Funruns, and Marathons through its
streets… There are scenes of tens of thousands pouring across the Sydney
Harbour Bright… Everyone is excited… Media coverage usually focusses
on the drop-outs, but mostly on ‘the injured’ – but there are never any calls,
especially by The Police, for such events to be limited for ‘safety’ reasons…
Yesterday, Sunday 3 July’ police estimated “90,000” joined the Walk across
The Harbour Bridge to protest against Israel’s destruction of Gaza…
The national tv broadcaster’s evening news devoted most of its coverage
not to the walk but to claims by the police that the numerous participants
made the event unsafe for the walking participants, insisting that future
permissions for protest events involving walking across The Bridge should
be refused on Safety grounds…
‘Safety !’ is invoked to justify every restriction by the State…
Every government on Earth is conned, corrupted, persuaded or threatened by lobbyists, corporate and political. Australia is no exception.
Two of the most influential lobby groups are the multi national corporations (especially the MIC) and the Chosen People lobby.
Strings are pulled. Piss weak puppets dance.
The biggest scam in history…
Limit history, then, to what can be ‘believed’ by family records, limit for commoners ca. 1800
(nothing written can be ‘believed’ before that)
The biggest scam in history is the Globe lie.
Perpetuated here.
Not sure about ‘biggest’. It’s all a scam, globe, religion, medicine (except for emergency care), the money system, the legal system and history per se.
Presumably those of 1800 also had a version of history and believed in ancestors of some sort. Or did history start with them
The biggest scam in history?
That’s obvious.
Time was invented by humans.
The past and future do not exist, except in our deluded minds
Now IS eternity.
Life IS Now.
See it. Feel it. Live it.
EXECUTIVE, n. An officer of the Government, whose duty it is to enforce the wishes of the legislative power until such time as the judicial department shall be pleased to pronounce them invalid and of no effect. Following is an extract from an old book entitled, The Lunarian Astonished—Pfeiffer & Co., Boston, 1803:
LUNARIAN: Then when your Congress has passed a law it goes
directly to the Supreme Court in order that it may at once be
known whether it is constitutional?
TERRESTRIAN: O no; it does not require the approval of the
Supreme Court until having perhaps been enforced for many
years somebody objects to its operation against himself—I
mean his client. The President, if he approves it, begins to
execute it at once.
LUNARIAN: Ah, the executive power is a part of the legislative.
Do your policemen also have to approve the local ordinances
that they enforce?
TERRESTRIAN: Not yet—at least not in their character of
constables. Generally speaking, though, all laws require the
approval of those whom they are intended to restrain.
LUNARIAN: I see. The death warrant is not valid until signed by
the murderer.
TERRESTRIAN: My friend, you put it too strongly; we are not so
consistent.
LUNARIAN: But this system of maintaining an expensive judicial
machinery to pass upon the validity of laws only after they
have long been executed, and then only when brought before the
court by some private person—does it not cause great
confusion?
TERRESTRIAN: It does.
LUNARIAN: Why then should not your laws, previously to being
executed, be validated, not by the signature of your
President, but by that of the Chief Justice of the Supreme
Court?
TERRESTRIAN: There is no precedent for any such course.
LUNARIAN: Precedent. What is that?
TERRESTRIAN: It has been defined by five hundred lawyers in three
volumes each. So how can any one know?