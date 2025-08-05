Quick Take…Are Digital IDs coming piecemeal?
Kit Knightly
I’m starting to think a full-scale, nationwide compulsory digital ID won’t ever be a thing. Not officially, anyway. Not for quite a while.
It’s a vibe I feel coming off the news that gels more with the current methodology – the indirect authoritarianism of the easier path. Piecemeal tyranny washed in on waves of convenience.
According to a 2023 report (which resurfaced last week for some reason), in the near future, British citizens will likely need electronic “Carbon Passports” to travel. These will be digital documents that track and limit your travel based on carbon emissions.
During Covid, digital “vaccine passes” were needed to differentiate those who had been vaccinated from those who had not. If and when another “pandemic” rolls around, they will be used again.
From the end of this year, British driver’s licenses will be digital and accessed through the government’s wallet app. In the future, your road tax will be paid via GPS tracking of your car, linked to your driver’s license.
Late last year, the government began replacing previous immigration documents with “eVisas”, a process which is due to complete before the end of 2025.
The Online Safety Act has brought in widespread age verification online. Wouldn’t that be so much easier if we had a government app, like the one being trialled in the EU, which verifies your age “whilst keeping all other personal information private”?
In short, even before we officially have the infamous Digital ID, every interaction with the state is being digitised via an app on your phone, which you likely carry around with you all day, every day.
It must be taken entirely on trust that the app which tracks your international travel, the app which tracks your car, the app which tracks your taxes, the app which tracks your immigration status, the app which tracks your health records and the app which verifies your age are all entirely separate.
Do you truly believe they are?
The fact of the matter is that, in one form or another, every proposed usage of digital ID scheme either already exists or will do so in the near future.
The only reason to formally unify it into a single mandatory ID badge would be normalisation, a watermark transformation of the mental and emotional relationship between citizen and state.
I’m beginning to think we will have digital ID – brought in a little at time – for years before anyone in power decides to call it by its true name
And they won’t do that until they’re asked.
Starmer’s proposed national ID scheme may be theatrically scrapped, a development which could be sold as a massive win for human rights even while the digital ID infrastructure remains.
In the intervening years, the performatively “separate” apps and trackers and forms will be plagued by much-publicised “inefficiencies”, which columnists will complain “cost the taxpayer millions in the name of mythical privacy”. Campaigns will call for “a more unified digital system” which “boosts interdepartmental communication” in the name of “increasing efficiency and cutting administration costs”.
…And then they’ll pull back the curtain, and announce the “streamlined” digital identity service, which will have existed for years but never been acknowledged.
But maybe I’m wrong. It could be the introduced tomorrow.
@Campaigns will call for “a more unified digital system” which “boosts interdepartmental communication” in the name of “increasing efficiency and cutting administration costs”.
You are very close here, they say AI shall replace many inefficient administrative roles from here on out.
I guess you’ll have to be smarter than AI to keep your job.
‘Convenience’ is the sugar-coating They’re using…
“Why use Compulsion or Coercion when Convenience
makes Suckers of Everyone ?
‘Softly, softly, catchee you monkeys.’
Cancer, heart disease, sexual impotency, forgetfulness etc etc, all come incrementally.
Insidious and inevitable, for every single human being.
Even the Top Turds 🙂
That short life span thinking is what will put you in the grave in less than 100 years.
I see it as you. It could be introduced tomorrow but my feeling is too, that they will just take all the time it takes.
At least we can be sure that Digital ID will not be without trouble. I doubt any resistance will have any effect, but the “binary rigid system” that only exist inside a TV screen , can and will cause a lot of IT scandals, break downs, fraud and manipulation scandals, and sharp divisions in society.
Think about these eternal “upgradings” of your Smartphones, Computers, 3G-4G-5G-6G, Public App updates 1,2,3,4,5,6, m.m. Its a society for idiots.
These divisions and scandals will cause anger and stress in the society, why they will have to impose it in a slow way.
But if the whole East bloc could live with red Communism in 72 years. I am sure we could or will do the same error again on a global scale. https://youtu.be/Skv9GTLRzmo …..ohhh shit excuse me wrong music video…..hmmm too late. Everything is too late.
We all have the power and the freedom to not use cell/smartphones. Being an old-timer, I never got one and I’m just fine. I do have a laptop so am able to be connected to the cyber-world, but there is not real “need” for a smartphone. It’s all mostly just incessant noise that fills our minds with nonsense that distracts from just being alive here in this world. Our species would probably be healthier and happier without them. And it would deprive TPTB of their control device. IMHO.
Larry Fink said recently when all assets are tokenised and put on the Blockchain people will need a biometric ID to prove they own the assets
That’s how they will get mass adoption.
If people took 💉to go on a holiday they will happily hand their bio metrics over to claim their tokenised realestate
Every now and then we need to revel in a bit of good news to uplift the spirit:
Fake news from 2021. Bad joke. https://www.reuters.com/article/fact-check/wefs-klaus-schwab-has-not-been-arrested-idUSL1N2S71CT/ .
Maybe they’re just helping him to the dunny.
After all, he is full of shit.
Should a digital ID be enforced in my country, I’ll go with Dr Mike Yeadon’s strategy:
Defer, defer, defer.
“DIGITAL ID WILL BE THE LAST FREE DECISION YOU’LL EVER MAKE” – Mike Yeadon
Mike Yeadon?
ROFL
What is exactly in most people wallets purses handbags etc.? I f*cking D.
Self check out needs ID, to buy alcohol & cigs even if your 65
To rent you need I.D
To go on holiday you need ID.
To rent a car, boat, ski, holiday apartment you need ID,
twitter ID for blue tik.
to be able to sell on ebay and amazon and esty you need ID.
To claim society security you need ID
to pawn gold, silver, buy back on a car, you need ID.
To go see oasis, or WWE UFC you ticket purchase must be verified by the id and phone and cards records that match. 3 different forms of ID to see entertainment in a stadium or normal venue ticket web system wont sell you tickets without log card on phone ID .
It is cashless within the venues and your card must be registered with your phone and most cards and phone do facescan and voice active, so more ID.
You cannot use a credit card tap on certain London or e.u train under grounds lines as the system needs a debit card to tap on tap off.
You cannot drive a car or park in most cities and towns without qr code which is ID
When I hear digital ID on alt media I am baffled, you cannot even work without the employer seeing a some form of ID.
Every interaction within the state is recorded.
Coming in the near future. ‘Your papers, they are not in order’, you can’t buy groceries because of this. Internet goes down and all hell breaks loose.
It may be piecemeal by necessity in the UK, but all it took in the US was a simple two step pincer movement. As Whitney Webb has pointed out, the “pandemic” got those on the left to support digital ID’s and the police not respecting people’s rights; and now, the furor over immigration enforcement is getting those on the right to support the same things.
she did not say that, she said the conservatives maga lot will due to the migration thing and she was not wrong.
I have the distinct feeling that all this technocratic nonsense will soon be over. Either one of their wars will get completely out of hand, or they won’t be able to contain the economic crisis, or a bunch of pimply-faced youngsters will hack everything that isn’t nailed down.
Or maybe a major natural disaster happens that leads to prolonged power cuts. Either way, all the evil plans are standing on rotten legs on the edge of the abyss.
I’m hoping the Graunatised left are gonna wake up, via Israeli barbarism and their obvious control of all our politicians.l
Your “feeling” is almost certainly wrong.
Given the things you mention are completely scripted, how on earth could they “get out of hand?”
I like how you suggest that “additional security” added to everything, is meant to suck, so that people cry out for a digital ID. Very astute.
You will have digital ID by 2030 the latest. Its a global program to enslave humanity some more. No opting out possible. Even local revolution would just lead to you to not be able to enter any other country because of lack of digital credentials. They are building the digital zero trust net zero gulag and oyu will be an inmate.
Absolutely, slow mission creep. Just like the uni-party trying to incite race riots here in the UK to accelerate that digital prison. In order to control the uncontrollable immigration digital ID will be put forward as a “solution”.
Thankfully riots are less often than in past when gasoline had lead in it.
The lead was the cause of violence and an asshole company called the ethyl corporation was able to keep it in gas until the 80s in the USA.