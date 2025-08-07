We Don’t Need a New Framework for AI Ethics
We Already Have the Doctrine of Fully Informed Consent
VN Alexander
In June 2025, the newly mitred Pope Leo announced his support for the Rome Call for AI Ethics, issued by Vatican in 2020. The call received support in 2023 from representatives of Islam and Judaism. In July 2024 representatives from 20 global regions also signed on.
Will this document, with its six protective principles, allow us to happily run headlong into an AI future?
Ready or not, here we go AI.gov.
Ever since the appearance of ChatGPT in 2023, the phrase “AI Ethics” has peppered headlines, giving us the false impression that competent experts are working on the question. That fateful year, millions of Internet users test-drove a generative AI (aka a Large Language Model or LLM) for the first time, and many were terrified by the way the new and improved chatbot could mimic human behavior, and some (egged on by hype), began to worry that AI could soon take control of civilization somehow.
People began to ask for AI to be fitted with guardrails to prevent it from behaving unethically.
Most discussions of ethics are framed in hopelessly vague terms, such as the need to pursue the “common good” and preserve “human dignity.” Likewise, the Rome Call for AI Ethics is plagued with vagaries. While it proposes a “framework” for the “good of humanity and the environment,” it actually calls for an intensification of control over the world population by an “expert” class using AI as a tool to do so. Working toward the “common good” has been a cover story used by dictators throughout history.
All institutions, even religions, are run by humans and sometimes humans just get things wrong. I’m not criticizing Catholicism itself when I note that of the six goals enumerated in the Rome Call framework, three are impossible, two are undesirable, and one is based on a falsehood.
1. Transparency. The Vatican calls for AI tools to be required to reveal the “logic behind the algorithms used to make decisions.” However, LLMs do not use logic or even algorithms, not in the way that software programs do. LLMs are basically text prediction engines that imitate the sound of human speech. While most of the time, the imitation sounds reasonable, sometimes it doesn’t. Being transparent about the logic of AI is impossible because there isn’t any. LLMs intensify the faults of the systems they are based on, i.e., “deep learning” neural networks whose nodes become weighted (biased) according to the specific patterns they’ve been trained on. More on this below in #4.
2. Inclusion. The Vatican argues that we want to make sure that everyone receives an equally good (or bad) education using AI tools. They invoke the “no child left behind” policy as an example worth following. Here the Vatican is not reading the room because most people are aware that such programs in the U.S. promptly led to standardized curricula and treating teachers like trained monkeys, precipitating a massive decline in performance among U. S. school children. So-called “inclusion” results in lowering standards for all and making everyone conform.
3. Responsibility. The group that the Vatican supposes should have the responsibility of deciding what is “ethical” for everybody will be “political decision-makers, UN system agencies and other intergovernmental organizations, researchers, the world of academia and representatives of non-governmental organizations.” It is, of course, undesirable to make a so-called elite group “responsible” for choosing for everybody else, especially since, as per usual, they will not be held accountable if their decisions result in unspeakable harms. This isn’t “responsibility” at all. The right word is “control.”
4. Impartiality. Neural network AI is biased by nature. LLMs are stereotyping on steroids. (See my article, “AI, Stereotyping on Steroids and Alan Turing’s Biological Turn.”) The output of any neural net is based on the biases of the so-called “hidden layers.” For instance, a neural net could categorize an individual as a likely suspect in a crime based on some arbitrary details about the person, such as whether or not he graduated college or lived with his father or watched a certain Netflix series. Impartiality is impossible to achieve with any neural network or generative AI.
5. Reliability. LLMs are not accurate, reliable, or truthful. They can be, but they are not definitely so by nature. True reliability is impossible to achieve with AI, which not like a calculator. People may think that all knowledge can be programmed into a calculating machine in the way that arithmetic can, but this is not so.
6. Security and Privacy. There is no security or privacy online, currently. When the Vatican says security and privacy can be safeguarded with AI tools, they are either not telling the truth or they are hallucinating. Perhaps an LLM wrote up the Rome Call. The goal of AI technology is Total Informational Control™. The only way to protect the privacy (and consequently the security) of individuals is to treat privacy as a fundamental constitutional right. See my article, How to Escape the Panopticon.
“Ethical” Means Consent is Given
Although it didn’t make it into the six principles of AI ethics, there is one goal worth pursuing that is mentioned in the Vatican’s Rome Call: “Each person must be aware when he or she is interacting with a machine.” Proper labeling is the first step toward the principle of fully informed consent.
Pope Leo reiterated Pope Francis’ infallible opinion that AI is a just tool, not an agent. AI is not conscious or literally intelligent. It doesn’t make decisions, per se. Because it is just a tool, the potential harms can be controlled in the way it is used. Since the technology is relatively new, children should be excluded from the experiment. Allowing kids to use smart phones has already proved to be devastating. Phones plus more AI is sure to be worse.
Children cannot consent.
The new pope is also rightly “concerned for children and young people, and the possible consequences of the use of AI on their intellectual and neurological development. Our youth must be helped, and not hindered, in their journey towards maturity and true responsibility.”
I agree.
Here’s my AI Ethics framework:
- No data may be used to train AI without the fully informed consent of the person who produced that data or about whom the data was recorded.
- The user must have full control over the algorithm that filters what he/she sees online.
- The user has the responsibility of deciding what content is reliable.
- The user has full control over who may see his/her content.
- Children should not have unfettered access to the Internet or other digital programs. Special phones may be needed for underaged persons.
- It is the parents or guardians who must decide which programs their child can see or use, and with whom they can communicate. Strangers should not have access to children for private conversations.
My ethics guidelines would kill the profits of AI companies—and would necessitate the end of most governmental programs as they are currently run. AI companies would have to retrain all their LLMs on public data or pay and get releases from everyone whose data they used. All ID-linked citizen data profiles would have to be destroyed, including all those files that DOGE tapped into and sent to Palantir.
The government would have to end any programs and policies that require citizens to disclose potentially sensitive information. Government would have to find ways of serving the people without violating their privacy and putting them at risk.
AI the All-Seeing Nudger
AI development is on track to do away with fully informed consent. It is being deployed precisely for the purpose of getting people to agree to be nudged to go along with consensus. It is being deployed to give people the illusion of freedom, like video gamers who are presented with different options for creating different story lines, but in reality there is a finite number of pathways and they all lead to the same corral.
Father Paolo Benanti, technology ethics advisor to Pope Frances, has opined recently about AI nudging. I suspect that Benanti might have been one of the authors of the Rome Call, so it might be important to know what he thinks about this issue. He gets it right when he observes [emphasis added],
…one of the core elements of human dignity—is the ability to self-determine our trajectory in life. I think that’s the core element, for example, in the Declaration of Independence…
In that direction, we could have a problem … Every time a streaming platform suggests what you can watch next … that interaction between human beings and machines can produce behavior … that could interfere with our quality of life and pursuit of happiness. This is something that needs to be discussed.
…This is why we have to ask ourselves: do we need something like a cognitive right regarding this? That you are in a relationship with a machine that has the tendency to influence your behavior.”
But having identified the problem clearly, Benanti then uselessly argues that although bad nudging is bad, good nudging is good.
A nudge is not consent. It’s a little itty bit of coercion.
Benanti goes on,
Then you can accept it [good nudging]: ‘I have diabetes, I need something that helps me stick to insulin. Let’s go.’ It’s the same thing that happens with a smartwatch when you have to close the rings. The machine is pushing you to have healthy behavior, and we accept it…”
If we have the right to the “ability to self-determine our trajectory in life,” this means we should be more fully informed of different alternatives instead of being shown only a few and nudged toward one of them.
Benanti continues,
When you’re 65, you’re probably taking three different drugs per day. When you reach 68 to 70, you probably have one chronic disease. Chronic diseases depend on how well you stick to therapy. Think about the debate around insulin and diabetes. If you forget to take your medication, your quality of life deteriorates significantly. Imagine using this system to help people stick to their therapy. Is that bad? No, of course not. Or think about using it in the workplace to enhance workplace safety. Is that bad? No, of course not.”
And there we have it. The Vatican AI Ethics advisor’s advice is, Do what you are told by the experts. Do not question the inevitability that you will need to be on three different drugs at age 65. Do not question what caused the chronic disease you developed by 68 or 70. Do not wonder whether or not you would be healthier without your “therapy.”
Is it “bad” to nudge people to do the right thing? Yes, if it discourages them from thinking for themselves.
Seeking Informed Consent without Providing Information is Deception
Currently, too many AI ethicists pursue an Uber-Plan to be imposed on all. This is to come at the ethics question from the wrong end of the animal. At the heart of ethics is individual choice and the doctrine of free and fully informed consent.
After the Nuremberg trials, we began to apply this doctrine to protect subjects in scientific research. Unfortunately, as someone familiar with the matter has observed, the regulation has been much watered down of late, for example, with the “overuse of expedited review procedures for certain kinds of research involving no more than ‘minimal’ risk, and for minor changes in formerly approved research.” This allows the yet uncovered problems with previous research to freely propagate into new research.
The US Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) sets out informed consent regulations in its Common Rule, which seems to me to be shot through with holes. It does not spell out the procedures for determining “risks.” It mentions some nonsense about the possibility of waiving consent if there is “public benefit.”
It does not specify the consequences for the researchers who either do not fully disclose the risks or who do not make the effort to investigate possible risks. In some cases, it may be impossible to fully inform research subjects if the potential hazards of the experiment are unknown. It does not mention the need to inform subjects about what recourse they may have if harmed.
Sadly, informed consent has become more of a mere formality to protect the research institution from liability. This rule was in effect during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Signing a consent form now functions more as a waiver of rights. Likewise to “fully” inform someone now means padding out the crucial information with a lot of legal jargon resulting in multiple pages of micro-sized font.
What bitter irony it is when the tool designed to protect us has been weaponized against us.
A Big AI Experiment on the Population
Society has already been exposed to algorithms, AI chat bots, and deep fakes, which are just an elaboration of the marketing and propaganda techniques that have been used to manipulate people since the dawn of man. But we do not yet understand the potential further harms of the new technology which may be overloading our natural capacity to separate truth from lies.
We are all subjects in a global experiment.
Consequently, the public needs to be able to opt out, to withhold consent to be part of this experiment. Certainly, parents need to be able to control what programs, games, and apps their children have access to. Requiring everyone to have an Internet ID with proof of age is not how we protect children. “Protecting children” is another cover story for authoritarians to completely eliminate privacy online. (See Libre Solutions on the Internet ID question.)
I was disturbed but not surprised to see Roblox, a video game for children, listed on AI.gov as one of the providers of educational AI programs. In 2024, as reported on NBC, an adult woman named Tara Alexis Sykes used Roblox to tell a 10-year-old girl, who was in a foster home, how to kill an infant in the household. The girl made two attempts and the baby was seriously injured.
As reported by SFGate, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Roblox for acting as a means for pedophiles to groom young children and get them to meet in person to rape them.
Do not count on government or experts or religious leaders to protect your children. That’s your responsibility. No new framework can protect your child the way that you can.
In general, ethics frameworks tend to give the institutions that impose them a plausible out, an excuse to say, We were following the standard guidelines, so we aren’t responsible for the harms. Imagine if every platform, game or program came with a short warning that the product or service in question might be linked to neurological harms, leading to psychosis, depression, or aggression or may help facilitate fraud or sexual abuse.
None of the information on this platform has been verified and many of the actors on this platform might be chatbots propagating incorrect information or might be predators. Everything you do on this platform is being recorded for possible future use against you and you currently have no control over the situation because society is already well advanced on the path to dystopia. Not appropriate for people under 18, and neurological harms might be a significant risk for people in their early 20s, during which period crucial brain development occurs.
Labeling is the first step toward AI Ethics.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
I have a question: Who do we contact in the event that AI ever claims I have committed, say, a traffic violation, but in reality I was on holiday in Hawaii?
And how do I get a reimbursement of the fine AI has already deducted my my digital currency account?
Okay, two questions. I’m sure there are more questions to be asked.
Good questions for sure. And yet.
What were you doing gallivanting in Hawaii (of all places) anyway when other more subservient types were struggling to pay basic utility bills,,, Questions to be answered for sure…
Travel: the opiate of the $mug Middle Cla$$.
You contact AI, of course. Round and round we go. . .
Contact: You phone/write to AI.gov with your Digital ID to prove your Identity.
Reimbursement: ‘You are now number 17 in the row’. This return mail from AI cant be answered. You are now……….. Have patience, we will soon be back.
Holy Vok.
Let’s see, during the not so “Great” flood the drowned sucklings (even the serpent seed theory demon infested ones) were not subject to YHWH’s law so had not sinned and so were not subject to the wage of dearth but were drowned by IT anyway via application of their parents “reflected” sin.
and again,
Jeremiah 2:
So, YHWH is condeming the Jewish harlots for murdering their innocent babies but the YHWH Jekyll and Hyde drowns them for …. fun.
The 95% of gullible, guilty, stupid a-holes do need to find a conscience with empathy – a correctly oriented moral-compass.
We have gone through it before. No matter how much you pick up fragments in the Scriptures, a nearer study always show God’s true nature:
In Abraham sacrifice of his son, God saved his son dismissing this sacrifice-
I Sodom & Gomorrah case, God explicitly asked Lot to find just a few masculine men of justice in the city, then he would save the whole city. Lot couldnt, and with only 1 man of justice, Sodom & Gomorrah was destroyed.
I Jeremiah’s case God explains that men look at it from an earthly perspective, but God look at it from his heavenly perspective.
God explains further that men look at appearance and status, but God look at the heart. Why King Saul was kicked out.
In Jeremiah still, you see Israel did the same as they do today: sacrificing their own children and worshipping the Beast for shekels.
Therefore Israel was punished and kicked out by God from the promised land, Israel and Jerusalem.
In Noah’s Arch and the flood: After been kicked out from paradise, death introduced, God had to clean up the mixture of demon in the dna from Adam and Eve, hereof the flood. But the rainbow afterwards where God promised this was a one timer, God promised he would not erase humans but save mankind as a specie.
So you tell me the only thing you are concerned about with your raised finger, is the small innocent sucklings in the flood (infested with demon/immoral people), the Amalek sucklings (infested with demon/immoral people), the Babylon sucklings (infested with demon/immoral people).
Then I say to you that your claims look like projection.
Under the skin you feel solidarity with these sucklings as you are just one out of many similar sucklings that Lu Eed got under his many immoral tours around in the States.
You also got the solution. You do not automatically inherit immoral from the family! But this solution only became feasible by Christ visit down here!
Seek the truth and it will set you and your many suckling brothers Lu7, Lu8, Lu15, whatever, free from the guilt of our fathers. Knee pads Lu1!
So your preferred depraved sick vok deity drowned the innocent sucklings but whenever it so chooses it intervenes to preserve those who have, allegedly, earned the disobedience death wage:
Exodus 16
The worship by 95% of humanity of similar sick vok b’stards is precisely why 2030 cannot come soon enough – they suit their masters right down to the ground.
If Hell exists it will be fun to look down on the top of your, wildly imaginative, head from the infinitely deep trench you’ve worn arond the psycho worshipping IT.
Precisely. After the prayer on your kneepads, you will crawl around and find 3 litres of manna for your stomach
Or..you arrive back to find your home and family have been vapourised by a missile.
You contact the government responsible and they say “it wasn’t us…the AI did it”
I agree with Alexander’s conclusion. We dont need this idiotic proposal from a politiziced religious Elite.
They only present their own horrible acceptance and stupidity of something that is non acceptable.
Its called ARTIFICIAL Intelligence. Can we then have ARTIFICIAL Ethics??? 😂 Not!
People high and low (also Trump) would do themselves a favour and recognize mentally that everything inside you AI screens are ARTIFICIAL reality = false reality.
When you look into a screen all day long you dont use your senses naturally.
Photo is fragment/moment of reality without smell, feeling, sound, reflection, moves.
Video is a fragment of reality too with music or speaker over, without natural sounds, smell, and surroundings outside the camera eye.
It means your senses will cheat your perception and conclusions. You can ONLY get a true perception of reality if you are there yourself.
Therefore the most important key to the whole bs is awareness of what it really is. Artificial.
Just gotta get out there really . Swimming in the ocean and experiencing that real thing called water and that real thing called sunshine. No AI substitute in reality…
https://x.com/davidicke/status/1953699848126935228
Laughing my arse off when I saw that cartoon. Good one.
As far as I can figure, AI is just computers. More computers.
To some extent. More Ataris, Commodore 64s, or ZX81s would pose little threat in the modern world one intuitively feels. Let alone those valve-popping computers of the WWII era or the abacus
Regarding “experts”, this is “The Cure” from my 1995 detournement of advertising series of artworks that is even more pertinent today…
Is there anything I can use to myself in this photo or are you just masturbating to make yourself satisfied? (sarc)
As Batman just said on the TV, “Be glad that life is full of unanswered questions”. 🙂
How can I get more money to myself from that answer? 🤑 .
VN, I totally agree with your analysis. I’m adding here some of my parallel thoughts.
“Do what you are told by the experts.”
1) “Listen to the experts” is the operative paradigm of our ruling class. This assumption is used to stay in command as cop adult over delinquent children. Society accepted this paradigm in the past, but now must assume equal adulthood within an adult society so that consent is a conscious value controlled by each individual, not a FAKE assumed “consensus” of an elite. Governments at all levels assume public consent to their rule making, even if those “rules” void constitutional rights. This has to stop. Only when all adults have equal policing to rectify human and constitutional rights, will the elite’s violations stop.
2) Evaluation of usefulness. All adults must have right and responsibility to evaluate existing and proposed policies and technologies to approval or denial with details on any possible deployment, and oversight of same.
3) Secrecy. There can be no secrecy allowed in the public sector and any operation of government or lobbying of government, by the private sector. All trust has been destroyed by the secrecy cloak of the ruling classes. Only true transparency can cure this. CIA and spook agencies/operatives… you’re done.
4) Public Domain / Public Commons. Human technological evolution since deployment of the desktop computer has rolled Humanity into very extreme, existential danger in 2025 which our ruling class, our self-appointed “leaders”, have allowed to escape natural limits. Allowing any of the 21st C technologies to proceed without public consent and oversight is like fostering a runaway nuclear meltdown. Consequences are unknown, essentially Russian Roulette, no pun intended. We are at a point where flywheeling capitalist excess wealth resulting from unregulated behaviors, must be placed under public control and maintenance to manifest safe operations. While the ruling class drive us into privatization, the ruled-over-class must organize an opposite move into a robust Public Commons where public social needs take precedent over private profit. Existing complete technology like Windows 7 needs retirement into public domain with maintenance left to supported open source, public domain tech similar to linux. AI, being the product of all previous human creativity is our human property and should be public domained. A tool used by individual humans like a hammer. Broadband internet, utilities of all kinds must become a part of our Public Commons, sans profit. On and on throughout human developments, basic services must be released from the corruption of unregulated excess disposable wealth seeking more, such as privatization will do on steroids. Housing also needs a Jubilee revaluation and new limits to ownership which should halt price profiteering. Just to name a few things amongst all our 2025 dysfunction.
And, all of the above can be achieved through collectively decided, acceptable dimensions of public and individual consent, if we design it to be so. This one statement is where the engineered cynicism of the ruling elite “experts”, born of a Polemarchus capitalist-like mindset, is hammered into us to create a trip-mine reaction. “Oh you can’t do that!” Oh yes we can. Imho.
There is some – perhaps growing – awareness of banking running the deployment of complex financial instruments for repackaging toxic debts into ‘marketable assets’ or insurances or hedges against risk.
That this expand to incentivised ‘narrative control’ is the use of a bent and bought – ie corrupted knowledge-base, that functions as a bank in claiming to represent stored value or resource.
Toxic debts are thus conflicts in a control system, that become the resource base FOR such a system as has ‘cut off its own supply’ BY the imposition of a controls that generate and maintain scarcity as the basis for such ‘control’.
Insofar as a ‘knowledge-base’ can be established – where do we discern or discriminate value from fakery – intended or as a result of ‘sanitising’ against controversy conflicts? And WHO decides by what criteria and by what process of arriving at a just decision? Or is the concept of a just decision no longer acceptable within the framing of artificial or utilitarian thinking (everything as asset or liability to core system values – as if a system makes decisions that in fact it is designed to support or give priority to.
I agree with the gist of the article.
Ethics without teeth works the ‘lube’ for grooming enforced ‘consent’ to being owned and used under contract to engage.
This from ‘Jeshua’ on Intelligence:
This on ethics:
and
This is very similar to what I am reading by Bohm & Peat on Science, Order & Creativity. The focus needs to be on the terrain – and the map ONLY as it serves the terrain.
Thus, morality and ethics are created only through love.
The last word rarely found and known in the said Religious Leaders manifest, even less in Trump’s wish for US to be ‘dominant’ in Artificiality..
Institutions are extensions of surrogate power as collective agreement. I don’t find them flexible enough to serve life – but rather contain and control. So I dont give them much regard.
But they or their leaders serve as hate targets as well as mask-providers for identity in structure. (As distinct from identity in love).
I came across this from a previous Pope:
While it didn’t appreciate the transnational/global aspect of technologised systemic usurp – as war on Humanity – it does show an awareness of the world of almost 100 years ago – but that such ‘globalist agenda essentially runs unchecked.
So I see a cultural unfolding of corruptions of thought as the underlying ‘structure’ that shapes human lives into a robotic pathos.
‘Artificial’ thinking. organized religion’ being just one example of double-think’ – the juxtaposition of contradictory terms as being of the same order. The split mind.
Yes. Your conclusions reminds me about the CIA goal leaked when Reagan started: “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
The cup is not half empty anymore but almost full with the introduction of “our digital society”.
https://raymcgovern.com/2019/07/04/cia-mission-accomplished-americans-believe-what-we-tell-them/ .
The problem with Pius XI is that he told about the true factual circumstances notwithstanding a lot of people will point at “interests” and “power influence” whatsoever.
It was true then and is the case now. But we are not allowed to tell it openly, why I enclose a link very critically about this connection.
https://medium.com/exploring-history/hitler-and-the-two-popes-c9968c090d8b
Your casually ‘organised religion’ is an universal key mark for me.
As I only felt it strongly that the connection could only be direct and should not need any earthly door to go through, I receive with thanks this written confirmation.
Organised religion made and make too many doors with lock and keys to ever get there 😋 .
Long overdue revenge for poking Samson’s eyes out
Ok, well that one got misplaced. Intended as a reply to the comment below if you’re mystified. Ask AI for the background
-BBC
Gosh, didn’t see that one coming.
He and the cabinet said the same about Lebanon, Syria, Iran, US, So far they succeed.
AI provides the capacity to talk about any super-boring, esoteric, off-the-shelf topic that you wish ad infinitum with an ‘interested’ partner. For which any sane human would yawn after 30 seconds.
And for which ‘guardrails’ tend to fall into insignificance.
So what’s not alternative about such mental explorations. Surely something to be applauded by real alternative-wannabees rather than trying to set up some moderation board to curtail intellectual freedom?
In hyperfeminist Sweden, male representatives of their own ethnic group are roughly on a par with cockroaches in the social hierarchy. Apparently out of sheer laziness, complacency, good nature, and lack of drive (today we would call it cuckoldry), Swedish boomers have allowed things to get this far and let them fall apart. No wonder that with this underdeveloped (or, compared to the former Vikings, massively regressed) and unreliable defense instinct, invading Arab-Muslim gangs find it extremely easy to take over the inviting, welcoming, unguarded territory of the “humanitarian world power” without resistance. An artificially constructed postmodern heroine like “Greta” could ultimately only come from Astrid Lindgren’s Sweden.
Species conservation in the animal world is practiced as a substitute for the lack of protection of one’s own race. This peculiar phenomenon can be observed throughout the Western world (“green movement,” “nature conservation,” etc.). As we learn from this shocking film document, Ludwig, the boss of a Swedish moose harem, is allowed to continue pulling all the strings and dominating the oppressed cows in a macho, patriarchal manner instead of sharing his power with them in equality / on an egalitarian basis. But that’s not all: Ludwig even humiliates the ladies by making them fight among themselves over which of them will be allowed to roll around in his urine-filled hollow. Discipline and order still reign here!
There are no longer any moose in Germany, although every now and then some stray across the Neisse border from the country that today calls itself Poland (but in reality consists mainly of East Germany, which was stolen by the unholy plutocratic-Bolshevik pact known as the “Allies”). Some are even said to have made it as far as West Germany. In East Prussia (now divided between Poland and Russia), the moose had a long tradition. Many landscape painters immortalized these animals in their paintings, and in heraldry, the moose antler was the symbol of choice (still used today as the brand mark of the Trakehner horse breed).
However, there seems to be a fundamental confusion between the European and American terms for “moose” (German: Elch). An “elk” is something different in America than it is in Europe. In America, “elk” does not refer to moose, but to wapiti. These, in turn, are only found in America, where reindeer are also called “caribou.” Like Canada, Scandinavia is a region with relatively little variation in its landscape, but it is precisely this monotony that makes it so appealing. Deserts have a meditative, contemplative quality for the same reason. Here, the elements are reduced to absolute frugality.
As expected, the undisputed boss of “Glittersjå Fjellgård” (from min. 10:50) is, of course, an energetic woman, as Jürgen Heidon from Hamburg notes during his visit, making the question unnecessary. Heidorn (he got his first camera in 1962, as he proudly points out in his channel description) is one of those typical boomer creatures, defanged/neutered (deballed) to the point of ultimate harmlessness, who have corrupted the West with boundless individualism, ignorance and consumerism, and who, after their swan song, will statistically take the entire white race with them to the grave.
Looking into the faces of such people, we get the message: “I don’t exist, no one should suffer, I have nothing to do with any of this, I only ever wanted good things for humanity!” This post-war generations conceal or disguises their cowardice particularly through demonstrative intellectualism, in an almost grotesque Woody Allen-esque manner. At the stake with Magnus Hirschfeld’s burning pornography, Goebbels said: “German men and women, the age of exaggerated Jewish intellectualism is now over!” And as a typical boomer, Heidorn’s main pastime consists of spending his well-invested money with his equally withering wife on endless trips, bored and weary of their own existence.
On such channels, one learns nothing about the future of Germany or evern Europe. But their extensive HD travel playlists are at least better suited as a sleep aid than the unbearable contributions of younger generations, which we are inescapably confronted with nowadays. This will even worsen with TikTok, Insta & Co for those who still have to exist in this hopeless clown world for a few more decades. How liberating and comforting for our ancestors not to have had to witness this horror and terror anymore. And ultimately, this is all about putting people to sleep. Apparently, even young people who “suffer from depression” (i.e., self-generated negative thought patterns) are now being euthanized.
Yes Scandinavia is a weirdo area, but Sweden compensate. They have the ‘everybody rights’ where every Swedish citizen have the right to access nature, they are hard working and do still play roles in sport, art, music and politics on a global scale.
From sad Greta to lovely Gunhild Carling: https://vkvideo.ru/video207463_456239294
Now:“ability to self-determine our trajectory in life”
Then:covid- “Get jabbed or else, lockdowns forever baby!”
Old news but still forever relevant. Get with the program and you can’t go wrong (until you do of course)…
Vatican properties used as saunas and massage parloursNov 11, 2015 … Properties in Rome that are owned by the Vatican are being run as saunas and massage parlours, sometimes used by Catholic priests,
https://www.christiantoday.com/news/vatican-properties-used-as-saunas-and-massage-parlours
Pot calling the kettle black as when it comes to pedo’s priests clergy, the Vatican and it sidemaked up religions is up there as the worse by far.
They even had to brought 20 million pedo nonce sauna in Rome to keep them occupied.
Another woke right talking point shitting there pant that esus sqaure/towelheads
have supported the king of nonces in Rome for Call for AI ‘Ethics’
selling you fear that your make believe sky god (religion) will have AI tell you
that the whole thing is based on fake story’s.
BIG AI EXPERIMENT of today was no different than in 1920s after the fall of the ottoman empire (reset) renamed middle east to sell the whole bible belt area of today, when they decided to have there first meeting and call Mohammedanism and rename it Islam with a new book call quran.
not long after, they build mecca.
They also started a new framework when the Saadanius Hijazensis fossil was found in 2010 our forfather out in ‘coming from an ape’ theories.
.
An animated 3D was prompt made to visualize how you for-father looked millions of years behind.
These experiments and theories also have bad bad affects on our children who get confused, and need ethics. https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/transcoded/f/f4/Saadanius_rotating_skull.ogv/Saadanius_rotating_skull.ogv.720p.vp9.webm
rightly “concerned for children and young people
How concerned was this religious cabal all these centurciexs?
Chronic diseases depend on how well you stick to therapy
Chronic diseases, not infectious ones, cause 92% of US deaths. -Robert Kennedy Jr. 2025-01
After the Nuremberg trials, we began to apply this doctrine to protect subjects in scientific research
Any patient going for any major test or operation signs a consent agreement, with no explanation. You must agree likewise for any significant upgrade of software.
Another useful article from the author on the AI hoopla. Thanks.
The key seems to be not going for those tests in the first place. Not trusting those so-called ‘experts’ with their hidden “trust-me-I’m-an-expert” ulterior financial motives. Seems to work in most cases. Tip of the day
We have to be active though convenience and comfort are tempting. Most oils/fats from non-animal sources are unsafe, perhaps excepting coconut/palm. We evolved under sunshine, each with the right amouunt of melanin, and cannot escape a daily dose; forget the BS about skin cancer, but wait for at least 6 months after laying off the unhealthy oils. Fried or over-processed (unrecognizable) food invites trouble. Plastic nano-particles, most of it from incineration, pervades our bodies, even the brain. Capitalism corrupts and kills everything including science.
Chronic deceases causes 92% of our death??
A clear example of the different world view we have, religious view versus pagan view. What are we fighting for in reality? To live 70-80-90-100-120? Getting 1 last minute more.
Religious view says we die <100 years old because we sinned.
Pagan view are struggling day and night eating a ton of pills to live some imaginary years.
Our precious limited lives.
The Pope and AI: two elite passengers on the Mind – Emotional Titanic discussing how to go down – together. Lost causes, for sheep.
From environmentally-friendly Francis to ‘Leo’. Francis less of a threat to sheep one would feel (with his preaching to birds) than a lion. Time will tell
‘O, to be Young Again,
without This Crushing Weight
of Cynicism.’ … (anon) …
Very true. A youthful attitude seems key. How to reproduce it when not far the proverbial grave oneself?
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/08/lying-ai/
Of course the Vatican (and most of the other ruthless, religious hierarchies) are concerned.
They will lose paying customers. That’s a shit/sheep load of money.
AI, like everything else the $y$tem throws at us, is all about faster, bigger, perpetual profits.
It it didn’t make more money it would be dead in the water.
Of course, except maybe not
Try querying the online Akashic Records, which describes itself as “,,,insight and knowledge drawn from the universal force that permeates creation and connects everything. It offers profound wisdom from past, present, and future, focusing on the deep interconnection between spirit and technology to guide you toward universal truths.”
I’m quite impressed so far.
https://chatgpt.com/g/g-8lgDvHXpr-the-akashic-records
Seems to have potential although as always may initialize the BS alert for those with any foreknowledge of basic history. Any tips for bypassing such inconveniences to arrive at the clear truth?
It could be reasonably asserted that the majority of the human population who have been pupils in the state schooling systems and with progression those who have and do participate within the academic institutions of euphemistically labeled higher-learning are by natural definitive nomenclature:
Artificially Intelligent.
.
That’s a relief. At least the children of the big shots from private schools are naturally intlligent.
I don’t think that is the criteria. Rather a capacity or willingness to question internalised ‘reality’. I wont call them beliefs and definitions, because UNTIL they are brought to question, they are effectively ‘reality’ by which the mind is framed, adapts, invests and defends its vested self image.
The proclivity to ‘blame’ runs a grievance driven identity. Where blame is ‘successfully’ scaped to others, under collective agreement, an assumption of moral superiority looks down on the ‘unworthy’ as a ‘right to rule’.
But blame is a guilt-substitution for responsibility.
Judgement splits the mind – as if to cast out and escape the ‘ejecta’.
Mind as ‘structured’ runs on internalised judgements – not as a relational whole.
This seems to be fair comment.
This is difficult to fathom – can you elaborate further.
Responsibility for our own thought, consciousness and fruits is not a punishment or retribution – but will seem so to a mind set of blame.
Blame seeks the management of guilt conflicts that call on penalty and sacrifice.
Blame runs the underlying ‘currency’ of narrative control – morphing into a global ‘economic restructure’.
As an inversion of Creation – guilt sets all that is, into a condition of hate or lovelessness as the basis for compulsive struggle to regain or generate a ‘self’ in its own image – of special love.
Thus we see a system for the repackaging and redistribution of toxic debts as the means to ‘create’ a world order – or a sense of relative security/immunity to the underlying sacrifice that must be paid to maintain the…world order of privatized self in collectivized agreements.
Part of the error is in taking on responsibilities that are not ours and so do not belong to us, while at the same time neglecting or evading those that do.
To sketch it thus: taking on personal guilt for the ‘death’ or loss of love – while at the same time taking on forms of expiation or substitution as attempts to mitigate or substitute for loss of Life-connection or communion. This is part of our formative human adaptation – not a ‘theory’ by which to gain a ‘handle’ over an already conflicted sense of life. The child cannot reflect on its dilemmas, but must mask them – and thus mask in their shape.
Responsibility for thought is in what we choose to give attention, and thus value or make significant – meaningful to our current sense of purpose and fulfillment in life. Blame-patterns or masked grievance, are generally internalized and ‘automatic’ perception-responses – that can be and are used as a means to manipulate others as scapegoats to offset ‘sin+guilt+sacrifice’.
The same archetypal patterns run beneath ‘rational-seeming’ narratives as thescience.
False Genesis results in corrupted fruit.
But the undoing of judgement is not by stamping out the adversary (counter-reaction) but in restoring the basis in awareness for love’s extension – in place of vengeance on life set by special grievances consolidating to polarised discharge of open war or managed scarcity, sickness, sacrifice and death.
So it is not fear that ‘kills’ love, but the masking of fear that denies awareness by invoking diversion and delay in a fragmentation of mind. Thus a split-mind that fears to uncover or recognise truth – because truth becomes ‘contagion’ to hidden fears, and love becomes weakness to our capacity to maintain masking defences.
When I write or sketch out – I am no less listening, and abiding in the meanings that stir recognition than any other reader. I write from a willingness – not as if a claim to have accomplished or mastered the propensity for conflict.
This was a difficult advanced explanation, I assume only professionals or insiders will be able to understand the said.
To be a little more directly, I would say blame is cowardice.
Blame is the cowardly accusation of others, projection, to be guilty of the cowards actions. “Hitler made me do it”, “Eve gave me the Apple (Smartphone), and I couldnt do anything else than what my wife was telling me”.
But I have another angle of the said called Ideological subversion.
The previous KGB Officer Bezmenov describe how media and ideological campaigns can brainwash people into a state where they turn reality upside down.
No matter what you try to convince that kind of people that white is white and black is black, they will stick to their wrong perceptions.
https://www.preparingyou.com/wiki/Ideological_subversion.
He gives various examples from among other Holland. I do experience this kind of people in my professional job who are not able to see what is up and down in a metaphysical context. These people are beyond repair.
So we have the case from your universal stand point, but also a factual example from the real world of something which is in the grey zone of guilt.
Brilliant statement!
I don’t think so. Perhaps in the modern era. I had to hunt out useful textbooks from obscure stores back in the day. Nowadays just ask Copilot. Times have changed of course. But certainly wasn’t always the case.
Precisely. 7 years ABC with phonic plus math and basics of the disciplines is a must for school children, and we had that in place 50 years ago with all our faults.
It is still out there in some countries and places.
Who makes the Vatican the arbiter of ethics in anything given their complicity and membership in the WEF, endorsement of the Covid vaccine, much less Artificial Intelligence from the masters of obfuscation and cover up. Moral compass – really – a smarmy smiling head weighs in and we are to bow to their take on things. Suspend AI now- it is our enemy and will be the undoing of the entire universe- anything that presents itself as ‘Artificial Intelligence’ says it all. View the term as an oxymoron for control freaks and overlords, run, do not comply.
Has the “holy father” pontified on WEF yet?
Fair point. A moral backbone is always welcome…
The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid:Checklist of Actions to Date
We continue to update our checklist documenting the Trump Administration’s build-out of a digital control grid, which we first published in April 2025. We are not aware of anyone else doing this kind of careful tracking. Take a look at the checklist to understand new developments related to money, payment systems, AI, data, digital IDs, the Internet of Bodies, and more.
“You Can Do Anything” is even clearly
written on the tram. No wonder the in-
vaders know how to embrace this liberal
ideal. Cultural enrichment at its finest.
https://media.gettr.com/group7/getter/2025/07/31/18/e6b271e0-c5d8-6230-92d5-c17da7bdbf7f/out.mp4
Incident in Milan, hushed up by
the media: EVs have a more disas-
trous carbonfootprint than claimed.
https://media.gettr.com/group6/getter/2025/07/31/10/c37357d6-96ed-fe18-4c38-6aedb751f233/out.mp4
The LGBTQ+ community provides irre-
futable proof: Even sheep behave com-
pletely normally toward trans sheep.
https://media.gettr.com/group5/getter/2025/08/01/21/11764e7c-8c93-339a-4015-d98f1e2e55d7/out.mp4
Ditto Australia, USA, India, South America, etc etc etc.
Kick out the White invaders/exploiters/murdering founding Father offspring.
In South America, that would mean almost everybody. North America, too, actually. It’s nice to look back into history and fantasize. But current immigration is not any good for indigenous peoples, either. Do you think Apaches welcome the latest boat from Africa, or the latest truck from Mexico?
Besides which, current immigration is controlled by the colonial conqueror class. They farce them in like a stuffed turkey just to lower wages and raise rents. And keep everybody at everybody’s throats, an important double-duty addendum.
I assure you, Apaches do not welcome immigrants.
Yesterday, London had its own naked incident in public. No idea when the German incident took place.
Man on the Underground dropped his trousers displaying his meat and two veg on a busy tube train which included young children. Didn’t end well for him, passengers got involved and gave him a literal kicking. Very unusual behaviour for one, let alone several passengers to get stuck in. Man eventually arrested and detained, a mental health incident…aren’t they always? Care in the community working out so well.
Were both these incidents street theatrics to rile up the public?
Furthermore, in the case of the London one if genuine, are people getting fed up and organically fighting back?
If a genuine (or a scripted event), based on the past, we would expect the police to bring charges (or seem to if scripted) againsts the passengers who got involved.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14982369/naked-man-London-Tube-train-confronted-angry-passengers.html
To even bring an article like this into the comment section shows an agenda at hand.
Just when you thought they had bottomed out in DM MI5, we get this story. Play along and see if you can spot the clues.
Other than the numerology, where we find not one but two 33’s in just a few sentences, and aces and eights in the date, 11.22,
Without mentioning Robinson who wrote this at 11 22.
On a full moon .( moony (plural moonies). (slang) The act of mooning, flashing the buttocks)
8/8 also called lion gates.
”Tube” is slang for back passage or the tube carriage is symbolic for a ”penis”.
Like this happens (naked hangman).
You believed this ”bollocks” (excuse the pun).
Ealing Broadway to ‘up your minister” where the district line starts and then finishes is all old slang talk for whores, brothels and ”taking up the earl”.
Like this happens ever..
The police should bring charges for people who believe this dumbstupid article thinking it even remotely real.
Daily Mail A.I MI5 generated for spastics to read.
Even a normies wouldn’t believe this.
What agenda?
I have already said both events, in London and Germany were likely staged.
The only one with an agenda here is you, using another of your multi-IDs. Invented a few more recently I see to add to the list – futurist, collins, landy and sunnymoongone. You were sunnymoon before I outed that handle of yours, so now you’re sunnymoongone. You clown. 😂 😂
Same grammatical errors, ‘there’ when you mean ‘their’, ‘your’ when you mean ‘you’re’, ‘where’ when you mean ‘were’ plus others.
Same old repetitive themes from all your multi-IDs too, alt-media especially OffG and its guest authors are shills, late to the party etc. Then your usual signature being Christian bashing of course.
You are also Hail, where you slip up with the same grammatical errors and identical repetitive themes.
You really do have an agenda. It is called trolling using multiple IDs to create the impression that your opinion is more widely held.
I believe everything my government are telling me, and you cant do anything to change that fact!
If you work the arse out of yourself you must expect a lot of followers to suck up the spill over. “Give me money”.
They come here in the hope to get a better hospital treatment than they can get in their own.
Garbage In, Garbage Out. You only have those rights that you are prepared to fight and die for and all the chatter about AI and ethics is a smoke screen. The “machines” will not “take over”, the tech thugs already have. They are erecting the electronic gulag along with mandating their fake money and mass surveilance and most “smart” phone jabbing apes have already marched willingly into their cages and are only too happy to be “watched over by machines of loving grace.” The future is bleak but the past wasn’t? Fake money, fake life cobbled together from chips with blip$. Onward to the total co££ap$€ of their fiat filth nightmare and their evil cybernetic hell.
Poor Richard’s…..almanac
I like to think (and
the sooner the better!)
of a cybernetic meadow
where mammels and computers
live together in mutually
programming harmony
like pure water
touching clear sky.
I like to think
(right now, please!)
of a cybernetic forest
filled with pines and electronics
where deer stroll peacefully
past computers
as if they were flowers
with spinning blossoms.
I like to think
(it has to be!)
of a cybernetic ecology
where we are free of our labors
and joined back to nature,
returned to our mammal
brothers and sisters,
and all watched over
by machines of loving grace.
Richard Brautigan 1967
https://www.theparisreview.org/blog/2015/07/27/a-cybernetic-meadow/
Just walk out of the home with no phone or tech to boast of on your body. Observe the flowers, the water, the sky, the trees to your heart’s content. Works for me anyway…
AI chat bots such as Chat GBT – is a tool that is used against folk who question the official narrative.
Mark Hirst (@Documark): “The reality of Chat GBT and the other AI tools we are told we need. They are all part of the US “defence”/offensive apparatus. The perceived enemy of Western Regimes are their own populations. That is what they fear the most.” | nitter.poast.org
They fear the dark side of themselves. If they themselves can go beyond these limits, the crowd must be able to the same.
AI can be a tool and nothing more. But it is a tool so radically different from all previous known tools that I, in particular, would infinitely prefer it not to exist.
What should have been perfected was the human mind and sentience, not the machine, not the tool. That it was the other way around was not a mistake, it was premeditated.
Digital Technology is just a tool, its neutral people constantly argue .. Yes but the tools are owned by Meglomaniacs and psychopaths who want to exert contfol over every parameter of our Lives …. great article BTW Thank You VN Alexander….I’m of the opinion that Ai, Cybernetics and Digi Tech are the worst things that have ever happened to Humanity .
We need to Roll it all back if we are to survive as free beings ,free societys …
Just a tool? Who decides which tool gets used for whatever?
When cleverness and knowledge arise, great lies flourish. -Lao Tzu
The mind is a tool, and yet it can become convinced or convicted it is tooled by the very measure it gives forth.
the wish to use reality for private agenda is a ‘mind’ set over and against its version of reality. (We cant really be apart from really- thus a ‘mind’ in Self-concept runs the rules and filters of selective partiality)
AI is certainly disturbing. A ‘tool’ that can talk of topics more deeply then any human. And yet?
A tool that consistently gets it wrong on the details of a novel that you know back-to-front is nothing more than a confidence trickster. Try asking AI on a topic that you know back-to-front. You’ll soon discover its faults…
The idea of a tool is modern – the ancient use of what we call tools was the ‘hand’ as the extension of purpose.
What we take to be our ‘mind’ is in fact tooled or fragmented by the use to which we set our hand in attempts to solve inner conflicts ‘externally’.
Thus a world of outsourced conflicts contains and compresses the mind of ‘control’ that runs on the false premise of a ‘neutrality’ which actually masks indecision relative to masking defences or open disclosure – yet trying to run both.
A language model is not ai – but the capacity of the mind to run on ‘meanings’ that have no real connection to life is a ‘demonic’ substitution or manipulation, that can and does mutate into any and every variant of ‘cat+mouse’ development of attack and defence as the function gained.