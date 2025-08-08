WATCH: How to Set Up An Email Alias – #SolutionsWatch
What is an email alias, why might you want to use one, and how do you set one up? Find out in today’s important edition of Solutions Watch with special guest Hakeem Anwar of Above Agency.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
WordPress has a ‘word censor’ feature added in and the blogger can add more ‘word’s censor to that feature.
i.e the blogger owners name will trigger pending, so they can check before it is allowed to be posted in real time.
You can add 100’s of trigger pending words, OG is a prime example of how it works.
WordPress helps bloggers censor people then the blog blames word press when it is infact both or them.
Discord has blocked many vpn’s and has a censor key word feature built in to keep you all safe.
You tube redlines comments and stops comments being posted.
You tube is pretending to be nice to content creators again by allowing & activating there old accounts allowing monetization again.
When you have big legal teams behind the fake MSM alt media sending letters to the blog hosts saying there posts and comment section or articles exposes about that individual or groups is slanderous and comments and articles get retracted or deleted to stop the exposes getting out.
The same lot scream free speech whilst they censor everyone else and except a sanitized comment section of cyborg clone asslicks all parroting the same shit.
WordPress is an overrated over bloated CMS that is the go-to playground for hackers, especially its plugins.
I have never used it and never did understand why any right thinking person would compromise so much for the sake of WP’s convenience.
It’s cheap, free if you use the dot org version. No doubt there are sundry “AI” plugins these days that ensure a minimum wage minion can work it. (Whole university websites, for example, are being built on this scaffolding, where previously a LAMP setup ran it effectively, quickly, securely and free of licensing fees. But that took skill to develop and maintain.)
The only reason we need an alias is to avoid the putrid stench of advertising.
The authorities don’t give a shit about the Useless Eaters unless they’re building bombs, having target practice with high powered rifles or gaining too much subversive influence on Social Media.
Game, set and fucked.
Neither do the Useless Eaters give a shit about the other useless Eaters especially when they are building bombs and having target practice on them. What makes the useless eaters even worse than the “authorities” is that they don’t even give a shit when they are doing this to the nearly 5% either.
Just when you thought you’d never bump into Bill Gates in person you meet worse every time you bump into 19 of 20 of your next door neighbours.
Game, set and fucked.
Let’s not dismiss the bomb makers. If the PTB has made you destitute, you may not be able to refuse an offer a terrorist-spy government agency to teach or help you to make a bomb. Just write that incriminating manifesto first. This is called recycling and financialising human garbage.
Antifa anarchist goes crying to the police!
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Hz0PCAN4BzI
In an anarchist society police would still be necessary for the protection of the people, not the ruling class.
But the guy in the video is turning to the kind of police that protect the ruling class.
Yeah, everybody hates cops, until they need one…
Antifa and cops both psyops.
Wordfence has been talking about vulnerabilities in GiveWP plugin for years.
…so script kiddy SQL exploits…
Imagine your name is Geist, but you’re as dumb as a bag of screws. Pretty unlikely, according to nomen est omen. A man named Valerius was thus born with the gift of higher logic. Mr. Geist had an interesting biography and was also selective in his choice of life partner: he married a German biologist.
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valerius_Geist
Due to the evil Nazi ideology, his considerations revolve around animals, but also allow certain conclusions to be drawn about humanoid populations. He does not consider hybrids to be viable in the long term. His “seven stages of habituation” about wolves, for example, can easily be applied to sub-Saharan Homo sapiens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sv_-VGgmuRw
AI says:
During the Nazi era, there were concerted efforts that intertwined ideology with wildlife and animal breeding, as discussed by Professor Valerius Geist in his research and interviews. One prominent example is Hermann Göring’s involvement in wildlife management at the Rominten Heath hunting grounds, where he influenced deer populations through the manipulation of sex ratios. By increasing the number of males in relation to females, Göring created a rutting pressure that resulted in younger males growing larger antlers, culminating in trophy specimens that were unparalleled in recent centuries. Geist uses this example to illustrate how human management, rather than only genetics or environment, can shape animal characteristics.
Additionally, Göring supported attempts to “resurrect” the extinct wild aurochs (Bos primigenius) through breeding programs led by the brothers Heinz and Lutz Heck. These involved selective back-breeding from domestic cattle to approximate the appearance and traits of the extinct wild ox, producing what became known as the “Heckrind.” While not truly restoring the species, this project was emblematic of Nazi efforts to create or preserve “ideal” Germanic animal types, often framed by the racist and nationalist ideology of the regime.
Beyond these projects, the Nazis engaged widely in applying their ideology of racial purity to animals, parallel to their human racial policies. This included breeding “heroic” animals like the Heckrind and other native species, dog breeding aimed at obedience and discipline symbolizing military virtues, and agricultural breeding programs reinforcing autarky and “blood and soil” principles. Zoos and wildlife preserves were curated to emphasize native German species and an idealized natural order aligned with Nazi values.
Valerius Geist’s work highlights how these Nazi wildlife management and breeding endeavors were deeply entwined with ideological goals, reflecting the regime’s attempt to impose their worldview not only on humans but on nature itself. This confluence of science, ideology, and politics exemplifies the regime’s broader racial and nationalistic ambitions as applied in diverse spheres including animal ecology and conservation.
Valerius Geist criticized Bergmann’s rule by arguing that its classical association of animal body size with temperature is incorrect. In a 1986 study, Geist found that instead of temperature, the body size of animals correlates more strongly with the length of the annual productivity period or food availability during the growth season. According to Geist, food resources and the duration animals can actively feed and grow are the main factors determining body size variation, rather than simply the ambient temperature or latitude as Bergmann’s rule suggests. His critique points out that many factors affect body size, and temperature is not the sole or even primary driver in all cases.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bergmann%27s_rule
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heck_cattle
If the NAZI were Catholic they’d have tried to breed-out Sin.
Whether what They are trying to breed-out is called Sin or
Disease, the central ideological belief is that hoomanity is
perfectible – a belief shared by all the Pol Pot clones who
infest the biology sciences…