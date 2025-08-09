Deception, Trojan Horses, and the Carrot/Stick Combo

Remember the primary way people used to sell things? Particularly the tinkers and snake-oil guys. They would try to trick you into believing what they were selling was something it wasn’t. “Buyer beware” was the motto (well, not their motto, but one nonetheless).

The idea was, if you could get away with it, so be it. Getting “swindled,” “hoodwinked,” “duped,” “conned,” “bamboozled,” “fleeced,” “scammed,” or best of all, “taken for a ride,” was the name of the game. And if the tinker got you, it was your fault. The buyer had to be careful. Not too many felt sorry for their naïveté.

Then Big Brother came along. Laws were passed “protecting” the consumer. Big daddy government came to the rescue to help the poor stupid buyer who didn’t know better. Thank God.

This is not entirely a bad thing. It isn’t good to have swindlers freely functioning in a society, capturing people who are naive and incapable of protecting themselves from deceitful salespeople. But there is a shadow side to this that cannot be overlooked. It inadvertently trains people to stop thinking. They figure there is nothing out there that will cheat them, because big daddy is making sure they are protected, so they lose their skills of skepticism. They become dull thinkers and basically let anything go by without a lot of common-sense scrutiny. Gee, really? Is that what happens?

There was also a sort of “jungle justice” going on in society at the time tinkers roamed the streets. Before laws and ubiquitous law enforcement, people took things into their own hands. Ever hear of “tar and feather”? Bad folks who cheated people often got their just reward through the actions of vigilante-conscious neighbours looking out for their own. To avoid this, snake-oil salesmen didn’t stick around to see what happened when his product went sour. He was immediately on the run to make certain he was not a victim resulting from the anger of a lot of disappointed customers.

So, how is all this different today? Well, there are still conmen, still snake-oil salesmen, still tinkers, but most of these roles have been taken over by the big boys. The folks who used to claim they were protecting us from the shysters have become the shysters. The snake-oil salesmen have obviously been taken over by Big Pharma and Big Medicine, the conmen are government and government agencies, the tinkers, well, the tinkers are still tinkers.

Are they all bad? Personally, I don’t think so. Painting with a broad stroke, yes: Big Pharma, Big Medicine, Government, Authority, are essentially “bad.” I don’t think that means that every person involved in these “broad-stroke” con games is evil. Maybe the people at the top are (someone has to be responsible for calling the shots—no pun intended), but not all individual doctors, for example, have joined Satan’s brigade to deceive and harm the public. But if this is true in some situations (and it seems like many), then what is going on?

I don’t know. Sorry to tell you this, but I simply don’t know.

Are there actually people who sit around in meetings trying to figure out new nefarious ways to trick people into compliance, rubbing their hands together in glee, accompanied by a wicked laugh? I doubt it. Several years ago I was having a conversation with a very intelligent sheep-type and after going on in some detail about how the New World Order works, he said, “I just can’t imagine people right now, sitting in their offices and other places of work, knowing they are part of a sinister plot to take over the world.”

Wondering this is a rational thought. Are there such people? Certainly not at the “working level.” What is at the top of this organizational nightmare is anyone’s guess. Could be lizards for all I know.

Regardless of what the fine brush strokes would reveal, there is no question it is what it is, and the results are what they are: mass deception. The systems that do this (such as government, Big Pharma, and Big Medicine, to name only three) have been doing it for so long, and with such complexity, the mechanisms of deceit are more than likely no longer conscious. It is just the way things are done.

Of course, with some of these systems, acquiring money is the prime objective (such as with Big Pharma and Big Medicine), with others, it is control. Ultimately, all of them have control at the foundation of their agenda, because if you control the masses, you control the flow of money. Some would say power is the primary motivator, but what other way do you acquire power but through control?

I always think of this idea of “control” as control over people. But it actually reduces down to control over life—control as God has control. This idea of control over the masses of people is necessary to reach the ultimate control over life because the masses are essentially in the way from accomplishing the true goal. Once they are removed, then the real goal can be pursued more efficiently. How will we be removed? Genocide, replacement with AI, are two ways that come to mind. Gee, that was obvious.

The purpose of transhumanism is the control of life—with the primary goal to live forever. For the people who advocate transhumanism, everything they do in this life-experience is focused on avoiding death. Technology is the golden ticket furthering transhumanism, and in order to make their plan come to fruition, they must convince the masses technology benefits them as well.

How do they do it? Lies, deception, Trojan horses, enticement with carrots followed by the proverbial stick.

The carrots are shiny: promises of safety, health, prosperity, or convenience. Take the bait, and the stick follows—restrictions, mandates, or loss of autonomy for those who resist. It’s a slick operation, polished over decades. The Trojan horse rolls in, disguised as progress or protection, and before you know it, the belly of the horse is open, and the real agenda sneaks through. Think of digital IDs or health passports. They’re sold as tools for your benefit, but they’re chains in disguise, tightening control over movement, access, and choice.

This isn’t new; it’s just scaled up. The tinker’s old tricks are now global, backed by algorithms and propaganda machines. The masses, lulled by convenience and trust in “the system,” rarely notice until it’s too late. Skepticism isn’t dead, but it’s drowning in a sea of curated narratives.

The solution? Sharpen your mind. Question everything. Peel back the layers of every “benefit” offered.

If it smells like a con, it probably is. The tinker’s spirit lives on, but now it’s wearing a suit and sitting in a boardroom. Buyer beware—still the motto, always will be.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here