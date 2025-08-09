Deception, Trojan Horses, and the Carrot/Stick Combo
Todd Hayen
Remember the primary way people used to sell things? Particularly the tinkers and snake-oil guys. They would try to trick you into believing what they were selling was something it wasn’t. “Buyer beware” was the motto (well, not their motto, but one nonetheless).
The idea was, if you could get away with it, so be it. Getting “swindled,” “hoodwinked,” “duped,” “conned,” “bamboozled,” “fleeced,” “scammed,” or best of all, “taken for a ride,” was the name of the game. And if the tinker got you, it was your fault. The buyer had to be careful. Not too many felt sorry for their naïveté.
Then Big Brother came along. Laws were passed “protecting” the consumer. Big daddy government came to the rescue to help the poor stupid buyer who didn’t know better. Thank God.
This is not entirely a bad thing. It isn’t good to have swindlers freely functioning in a society, capturing people who are naive and incapable of protecting themselves from deceitful salespeople. But there is a shadow side to this that cannot be overlooked. It inadvertently trains people to stop thinking. They figure there is nothing out there that will cheat them, because big daddy is making sure they are protected, so they lose their skills of skepticism. They become dull thinkers and basically let anything go by without a lot of common-sense scrutiny. Gee, really? Is that what happens?
There was also a sort of “jungle justice” going on in society at the time tinkers roamed the streets. Before laws and ubiquitous law enforcement, people took things into their own hands. Ever hear of “tar and feather”? Bad folks who cheated people often got their just reward through the actions of vigilante-conscious neighbours looking out for their own. To avoid this, snake-oil salesmen didn’t stick around to see what happened when his product went sour. He was immediately on the run to make certain he was not a victim resulting from the anger of a lot of disappointed customers.
So, how is all this different today? Well, there are still conmen, still snake-oil salesmen, still tinkers, but most of these roles have been taken over by the big boys. The folks who used to claim they were protecting us from the shysters have become the shysters. The snake-oil salesmen have obviously been taken over by Big Pharma and Big Medicine, the conmen are government and government agencies, the tinkers, well, the tinkers are still tinkers.
Are they all bad? Personally, I don’t think so. Painting with a broad stroke, yes: Big Pharma, Big Medicine, Government, Authority, are essentially “bad.” I don’t think that means that every person involved in these “broad-stroke” con games is evil. Maybe the people at the top are (someone has to be responsible for calling the shots—no pun intended), but not all individual doctors, for example, have joined Satan’s brigade to deceive and harm the public. But if this is true in some situations (and it seems like many), then what is going on?
I don’t know. Sorry to tell you this, but I simply don’t know.
Are there actually people who sit around in meetings trying to figure out new nefarious ways to trick people into compliance, rubbing their hands together in glee, accompanied by a wicked laugh? I doubt it. Several years ago I was having a conversation with a very intelligent sheep-type and after going on in some detail about how the New World Order works, he said, “I just can’t imagine people right now, sitting in their offices and other places of work, knowing they are part of a sinister plot to take over the world.”
Wondering this is a rational thought. Are there such people? Certainly not at the “working level.” What is at the top of this organizational nightmare is anyone’s guess. Could be lizards for all I know.
Regardless of what the fine brush strokes would reveal, there is no question it is what it is, and the results are what they are: mass deception. The systems that do this (such as government, Big Pharma, and Big Medicine, to name only three) have been doing it for so long, and with such complexity, the mechanisms of deceit are more than likely no longer conscious. It is just the way things are done.
Of course, with some of these systems, acquiring money is the prime objective (such as with Big Pharma and Big Medicine), with others, it is control. Ultimately, all of them have control at the foundation of their agenda, because if you control the masses, you control the flow of money. Some would say power is the primary motivator, but what other way do you acquire power but through control?
I always think of this idea of “control” as control over people. But it actually reduces down to control over life—control as God has control. This idea of control over the masses of people is necessary to reach the ultimate control over life because the masses are essentially in the way from accomplishing the true goal. Once they are removed, then the real goal can be pursued more efficiently. How will we be removed? Genocide, replacement with AI, are two ways that come to mind. Gee, that was obvious.
The purpose of transhumanism is the control of life—with the primary goal to live forever. For the people who advocate transhumanism, everything they do in this life-experience is focused on avoiding death. Technology is the golden ticket furthering transhumanism, and in order to make their plan come to fruition, they must convince the masses technology benefits them as well.
How do they do it? Lies, deception, Trojan horses, enticement with carrots followed by the proverbial stick.
The carrots are shiny: promises of safety, health, prosperity, or convenience. Take the bait, and the stick follows—restrictions, mandates, or loss of autonomy for those who resist. It’s a slick operation, polished over decades. The Trojan horse rolls in, disguised as progress or protection, and before you know it, the belly of the horse is open, and the real agenda sneaks through. Think of digital IDs or health passports. They’re sold as tools for your benefit, but they’re chains in disguise, tightening control over movement, access, and choice.
This isn’t new; it’s just scaled up. The tinker’s old tricks are now global, backed by algorithms and propaganda machines. The masses, lulled by convenience and trust in “the system,” rarely notice until it’s too late. Skepticism isn’t dead, but it’s drowning in a sea of curated narratives.
The solution? Sharpen your mind. Question everything. Peel back the layers of every “benefit” offered.
If it smells like a con, it probably is. The tinker’s spirit lives on, but now it’s wearing a suit and sitting in a boardroom. Buyer beware—still the motto, always will be.
Tinker, tailor, soldier, sailor, Rich man, poor man, beggar man, thief.
I think it’s a life source they’re after, not sure if that is the same as control over life. Who or whatever “they” are, are feeding off us. AI isn’t alive. So they can’t commit genocide and then live off AI. They still need us. Maybe they don’t need so many of us. Maybe they aren’t so many, or perhaps their number has increased. Who knows? So their trick has always been to keep us barely alive, i.e. ill, in fear, on a low frequency, where we still give our power away and they can feed off it. So this is just a “reset”, as they like to call it, into a different way of operating, where AI plays a role.
I don’t see how it isn’t obvious that they are in fact sitting in a room, tricking us into compliance and gleefully rubbing their hands, isn’t this essentially what the WEF is all about. The Club of Rome? All that stuff? Decisions are made at the top and they filter down. I see it in my place of work as an example. The filtering down is innocent enough.
Anyway, none of my comments on here are ever read, so down it goes into the abyss.
“Are you still talking about that… weaklings!”
The Trump and Epstein thing is a Trojan Horse to:
a) Get a load of “independents” elected to Congress in the 2026 midterms by voters alienated by Trump’s love of Zionism and softness on creepers but who can’t stomach voting for wokester Democrats. Independents = Trojan Horse for Technocrats:
https://www.independentcenter.org/press-releases/the-independent-movement-is-starting-now-pc3of
b) If they can pin Trump to Epstein then it could be bye-bye Trump and who is next in line?…. oh, it’s the Peter Thiel sock-puppet J.D. Vance.
His supporters must be so proud! #PedoPresidentTrump
The thing is, they don’t “protect” us. Thomas Frank tells a story exemplifying how the regulatory inspection agencies never go out and inspect. There was this chicken factory, see. With a big disgusting fly and maggot infested pile of blood and guts and offal in the corner. The inspector comes around and goes to the manager, “What’s this?”
“If we’d have known you were coming, we would have cleaned up.”
I got suckered into buying a snake-oil online by AI, no less. I was trying to figure out if it was a scam and AI assured me it wasn’t. I should have checked further, but, lazy me, I didn’t. And got scammed. At least I learned my lesson. I won’t be doing that again. Until they come up with a fancier scam. Then they’ll get me again, and I’ll have to learn my lesson all over again. I’m starting to think the only thing computers were made for is selling scams, like those old late-night commercials they used to have for cheesy crap, like Ron Popeil’s Magic Tomato Slicer, or The Romantic Hits of the War Years, or Miracle Wax, Make Your Car Look Like New. The internet is just a Huckster-Mobile.
There was a time before government regulation of health and safety — and it wasn’t that long ago either. You only have to read older books or look at movies from 80 years ago to read about poor food handling practices (“The Jungle”, Upton Sinclair) or see workers handling hazardous materials and processes with minimal to no protection. People still survived then but fewer lived to a ripe old age so the averages were driven down.
We’re at an interesting point in history where the broad mass of public both takes the modern world for granted and has neither knowledge of how things work nor the curiosity to find out. While things just bumble along this doesn’t have much of an impact — sure, there are those Cassandras who are always going on about future problems but they’re easy to ignore. But eventually things start to deteriorate — not all at once, of course, just little nuisances here and there at first, easy to ignore or rationalize. But gradually things build up until they’re too big to ignore. That’s when we either retreat into a fantasy world — pull that MAGA pillow over our head and exclaim “La!La!La, I can’t hear you!” — or we just go into a paroxysm of fear. Either way, we become easy meat for conmen, people who offer simple solutions for complex problems “at no cost to you“.
The future belongs to those who see problems as a challenge rather than a threat.
Surprise. They don’t “regulate” it now. They just pretend to.
“What controls control ?”
“Control is controlled by it’s need to control”
William S. Burroughs
Burroughs was a sick, card-carrying member of the ruling class who got away with murder. He ought to know.
God doesn’t control.
Substitution for love operates as control over separate parts.
The mind (of control) can never understand the love it was made to replace.
Buying ideas is even more subtle than being robbed of money – for they then run as a false currency.
The fundamental corruption runs as false thought accepted real.
Alongside fabricated lies run partial truths claimed as whole – such as any judgement assumed or defended as final, absolute or complete – though often as an attempt to eradicate or defeat a rival or opposing idea.
The idea that truth CAN by fixed or locked down to structure generates the basis for binary polarisations of a struggle to possess or control or wield THE truth. All truths have some validity of perspective.
All those Degrees in Economics, Accountancy, MBAs, PR and arse kissing have to be put to some practical use.
May as well worship Mammon.
I can see how that might seem like a tempting option. But in all honesty it may not be worth it. Your soul is quite valuable. Are you spiritual at all? Mammon worship is generally considered a one-way ticket to spiritual destruction (though most of us have been guilty from time to time).
Tongue in cheek FB.
Todd, maybe you should take a closer look at the UK government-funded Behavioral Insights Team and their nudge unit, to counter your doubts.
Have fun reading one of their “pearls of wisdom” just as an example (PDF):
Behavioural Insights Team: “The Power of TV: Nudging Viewers to Decarbonise their Lifestyles” – 01-11-2021
Having a gang of psychologist paid by the government to make up techniques to instill fear in population … isn’t it nefarious enough for you?
Agreed. The infamous 77th Brigade (a military unit specialising in online psyops, generally by infiltrating forums like this, which espouse alternative viewpoints) is another contender for “organisations run by panto villiams cackling with glee”.
No, you are right, my comment you quote was not clear. I should have said “Are there actually ordinary people…” meaning people like you and I, or even the “blind sheep”…there ARE people that do just as you say…certainly.
Sorry Doc your not a position to complain your in that very protected Category
We have ombudsmans service for the plebs, you complain to the service provider first, they have 2 month to reply. once they reply it is called a final response.
once you have that. you have 6 months activation allowed to contact the independent ombudsmans service. (About as independent as a politician)
Lets pretend and proceed.
They will look at the complaint, they always have back log. In 90% of the cases 2 /3 years is the total amount of time from complaint to outcome going through this nightmare.
Like Doc above in that very protected class,. he is protected by the GMC in his country and there affiliated groups which he pays a percentage of his wages to, EU and U.K it is around 600£ a year for the protection racket.
Why is it a protected racket? The Doctor, Lawyer, Nurse, Accountant, psychologist, Businesses utility company etc they are paying theses suppose independent to have the complaint weakened.
Put a complaint against a Doctor. Accountant, Nurse, psychologist, utility company.
The only way is legal using your own money and 99% of the people do not have the funds to take this all the way, all of this is a waste of time and is decorations for the people to believe they have some where to go when they are harmed by the above protected class.
A true example. My ex partner took it all the way, nearly 3 years and hours and hours on the phone letters after letters, it is literally a full time job, and the final outcome in complaint process about a Doctor, the doctor during the time left the surgery, usually a racket the person has left when ever you see this it them being ‘advised’ to move on with out any repercussions, so it weakened the complaint ever more.
My ex got 16 pages or waffle double speak it basically blamed them, implied they was aggressive and the Doctor referral letter was someone error they did say who and the Surgury and its cover up did nothing wrong.
They gave my ex the 500 euro and polite fudge off as it is known on the forums.
500 euro was the maximums they the ”independent” ombudsman’s service gives for that type of complaint, but they charged the Surgury and Doctor organization an admin fee of 400 euro,s for dealing with the complaint.
I never claim I am excluded from any of this. I am a victim of the system just like anyone else. If I ever seem to point the finger at anyone, saying, “you do this or that, you comply, you don’t avoid the mechanisms of the system,” I know full well I am included in the finger point…believe me, I am fully aware of my shortcomings.
And most of these things I do not see as shortcomings…we all have to live, we all have to take care of our children, we all have to do whatever we can to have a decent life. What I wish for everyone is to be CONSCIOUS…I do believe I am conscious about most things…not all, but a lot.