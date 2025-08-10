Stirrings of rebellion in unhappy Britain
Niall McCrae
I read it right, the first time. An ‘elite police division’ has been assembled by the Home Office to monitor remarks made by social media users on immigration, at a time when the provision of over two hundred hotels for illegal migrants is causing rising tension in communities.
Of course, the Daily Mail article meant specially-skilled officers, but it is also true that the ‘elite’ is being protected. For Britain is not being run for the good of the ordinary people, but for a predatory class that is solidifying its power in an emerging global technocracy.
Is it too late for citizens to resist? Much depends on a minority of dissidents, while the majority of the populace appears docile and blissfully ignorant of the prison being built around them.
Nonetheless, there are hints of revolutionary spirit in the country, albeit misdirected into false saviours such as Nigel Farage’s Reform, futile rallies and petitions, or various media outlets that cynics regard as controlled opposition. Certainly, millions of people have lost faith in politicians, the BBC and the institutions of society, but we are a long way from the violent unrest predicted by David Betz of King’s College London,
I looked back to the time of the Civil War, to consider whether Britain is again at a tipping point. My guide was The Blazing World: a New History of Revolutionary England (2023) by Jonathan Healey. It’s a work of thorough scholarship, although I came to realise that ‘new history’ means using modern language of identity politics (male householders are ‘patriarchs’) while the Barbary pirates who took hundreds of thousands of English coastal folk as slaves is overlooked (despite occurring in the period covered by the book).
Religious conflict was rife, and the Gunpowder Plot in 1604 was a failed attack by Guy Fawkes and colleagues on the Protestant establishment. The conspirators were hanged until almost dead; then they were castrated, disembowelled, beheaded and quartered, before a fervent crowd of Londoners. The authorities wanted everyone to know that the wages of rebellion were death – through exemplary punishment. Traitors’ heads were put on spikes on London Bridge.
Today there is no barbaric execution, but merely writers of social media posts may be subjected to inquisition for domestic terrorism.
Whenever challenged, the current powers-that-be use the judiciary pour encourager les autres, as displayed by the immediate and severe imprisonment of protestors after the Southport murders last year (magistrates’ sentencing was shown on BBC News). This raised cheer from the progressive middle class, who readily reveal their contempt for the white working-class, as observed by George Orwell. No sleep was lost on the savage attack on innocent girls; the danger was uneducated oiks rebelling against the ‘values’ of multiculturalism. Keir Starmer and ministers declared the guilt of protestors before trial.
An early factor in the eventual Civil War was land enclosure. The Levellers and Diggers organised revolt against the division of farmland, burning hedgerows and filling ditches. The yeomanry of England, who would in the past have sided with their local community, were opposed to this disruption. As Healey wrote, ‘yeomen were able to benefit from the rising prices, rising land values and falling wages that come with population growth’. Therefore, ‘they did well out of exactly the things that were harming their pooper neighbours’.
A similar detachment is seen today, with the professional-managerial class supporting open borders and enjoying the proceeds of a low-wage economy. Like the yeomen, they have been elevated to gentry in the social hierarchy.
In James’ reign the Bible became widely available, and lay readers were particularly drawn to the books of Daniel and Revelation, ‘with their compelling and vivid foretelling of the end times’. The Muslim Ottoman Empire was threatening Christendom, which was riven in sectarianism. Humanity appeared fallen. After decades of a receding tide of faith in the West, recent developments in technocracy and prospects of transhumanism have resulted in a revival of scriptural reading. Described by some as the Mark of the Beast, the Covid-19 vaccines exemplify interpretations of Revelation in the perceived dehumanising dystopia planned for the masses.
In present ‘cancel culture’, people lose their livelihood for expressing a problematic opinion; for example, on transgenderism. Freedom of speech did not exist in the seventeenth century, when heresy was a capital offence. Pilgrims crossed the Atlantic in search of a place to practise their version of Christian life. In the twenty-first century, there is no New World for escape from the global digital surveillance system. Networks of critical thinkers have emerged, but no website, group or movement would be allowed to gain too much traction.
Discipline was maintained by crude and humiliating punishment. Troublesome women (‘scolds’) were strapped to the ducking stool, while drunkards were put in wooden stocks and pelted with rotten fruit. Often the word of a snitch was enough to prove guilt. James was a zealot against witchcraft, bringing to England the Scottish obsession with finding and burning alleged witches. This historical brutality against women is a feminist argument against patriarchal power, but the tendency to project evil on an individual and possibly innocent target persists, as arguably demonstrated by the case of Lucy Letby, a neonatal nurse convicted of baby killings on scant evidence.
Ultimately the authorities want to control our minds. The pub, where people can speak freely about their rulers, is being targeted by the government through extortionate tax and a so-called ‘banter ban’. King James was no Puritan, realising that sport, dancing and festivals of Merry England served as bread and circuses.
However, he wanted to rid the country of its alehouses, supposedly as dens of inequity but perhaps more importantly as the forum of irreverence, rumour and ridicule. The Gunpowder Plot was planned at a pub on The Strand. James ordered that a house of correction be built in every town. Freedom to sup ale ended at an undefined stage of inebriation
Ironically, Britain’s internal strife occurred while war raged in Europe. James, a pacifist, died in 1623, and was succeeded by his son. After a disastrous naval exploit at Cadiz in 1625, Charles signed a peace treaty with Spain in 1630. In 1628 Charles’ right-hand man, the unpopular Lord Buckjngham, was assassinated. His funeral was held at night, to spare it from jeering crowds. The king himself was losing support in the populace, and as food shortages, plague and unrest recurred, he became increasingly dictatorial. He dissolved parliament when he could not get his way.
This tumult led to the carnage of the Civil War, between Parliamentarians and Royalists. The former, led by Oliver Cromwell, were committed to the Common Law, and were of Puritan bent. The latter were anti-Puritan and defended the hierarchical order. In battle, the New Model Army prevailed over Charles’ Cavaliers. The revolution succeeded, but lessons from that episode of history are heeded by rulers whose heads could end on the chopping block.
One of the factors in the momentum of the Great Rebellion was the dawn of a free press. Prior to the 1640s pamphlets were brought from Europe, but censorship was tight. As English society was split down the middle, the monarchy could not suppress the news bulletins produced around the country, and so it produced its own propaganda to cast the irreverent and seditious missives of the other side as conspiracy theory or dangerous misinformation, while promoting the official narrative as the only truth.
Today’s mainstream media are acting as an arm of government, which has passed laws such as the Online Safety Act to curtail dissent. Videos on YouTube, however, are now more widely watched than television programming. ‘Auditors’ (livestreamers who show the action from the front lines of protest) play an important part in informing people of what the major news outlets either ignore or disparage (depending on orders from above).
Whenever civil disorder is rumbling, there is always the diversion of war. In the seventeenth century, after restoration of the monarchy, war kept minds and muscles occupied. Now, after decades of peace, the British people are being primed for conscription, being led to believe that Vladimir Putin’s Russia or the Iranian theocracy could strike at any time. The Stop the War Coalition, which mounted a huge campaign against Britain’s engagement in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been remarkably quiet on the the dramatic expansion of NATO, increased military spending and sabre-rattling with the Kremlin. Some wars are more equal than others.
The traditional working class has little interest in the militarism of the British state, while the privileged graduate class has ditched its pacifism in a call to arms (although they will happily leave the fighting to their poorer compatriots). The intelligentsia, as we know from the first half of the twentieth century, are predisposed to eugenics (a pseudoscientific enterprise now disguised in the green clothing of Net Zero). Fearing the devil making work for idle hands as jobs are replaced by AI, the rich may be inclined to use war to wipe millions of ‘useless eaters’ out of existence. But that would be playing with fire.
This is a race in time. The globalist oligarchy is rapidly developing a technocracy that will ultimately have no means of escape for the masses. But Rome was not built in a day, and the shadowy regime that appears to control all democratic governments and institutions remains vulnerable. You can see what is most threatening to the powers-that-be in the swift and harsh reaction to anyone calling that the emperor has no clothes.
One of approximately a thousand protestors jailed after the unrest following the Southport killings last summer was Peter Lynch. He was unlike any other protestors, he revealed truth about the looming new world order. His crime, during a rally outside a Rotherham hotel housing migrants, was no more than swearing at riot police as they pushed him with unnecessary aggression. The newspapers dutifully described Lynch as a thug propounding conspiracy theories. Judge Jeremy Richardson chastised him as ‘disgraceful example of a grandfather’.
His home-made placard stated: –
‘All corrupt: PMs, MPs, police chiefs, TV media, judiciary, Deep State, WHO, Davos, Vanguard, BlackRock’ (etc)
And that is why, I believe, Lynch (aged 61) was the only protestor to die in prison. That may seem far-fetched conspiracy theory to some readers, but to continue believing that events happen spontaneously is to follow coincidence theory. The latter could be true, but the odds are lengthening.
A big difference between the revolutionary seventeenth century and now is that whereas in the past there was a real divide between ordinary people and the powers-that-were, the present establishment has created a split within the populace. A massive influx from Muslim regions has fooled patriots into treating the incomers as the enemy, when the real perpetrators are the globalists who treat the people beneath them as pawns.
Peter Lynch’s placard said nothing about Islam, but hinted at who is really turning the world into a dystopian nightmare. Like John Lilburne of the Levellers, his name should be remembered in history.
“James was a zealot against witchcraft”.
Untrue – James cruelly pursued the Berwick witches because they’d cast spells against him personally but once he became King of England James took no part in witch-hunting except some local interventions…. to highlight the dubious motives of the witch-hunters. The two decades of zealous witch-hunting in England were the 1590s (under Good Queen Bess – but you won’t hear a word spoken against her) and the 1640s during the Civil War (although Essex and Suffolk where most of the witch cases occurred saw very little fighting and witch-hunting was more about detecting what we’d now called Fifth Columnists than anything else). Anyone interested should read the book by Peter Elmer about witches in England and throw out what “pop history” has told them because it’s hugely misleading.
The article also calls James a “pacifist” which is less than the whole picture. James went to great lengths to prevent war with Spain which is to his great credit – however the reason he did so was, because he was a Freemason, James wanted to be a King like Solomon remembered for the art and culture of his reign, not battles won.
I read this from the bottom up, couldn’t any make sense of it from the top on down.
The problem is not that Britain is unhappy, rather, Britain is not unhappy enough
I have experience of living in Europe during the covid experiment and the crush on farmers.
The covid thing nearly made it. If it wasn’t for huge demos in Germany and Austria, we’d all be jab-fans whether we liked it or not.
The farmers in France burnt their bonfires to support their industry as is only right.
In Uk, there is a sign on the A303 near Stonehenge that says “support family farmers”
That’s it.
Muck spreaders in wealthy neighbourhoods during the recess and in Westminster when the weasels come back to “work”
We have the government we deserve.
It’s a mistake to take at face value anything of a political nature in any of the main British mainstream news sites. Look at how the slogan “broken Britain” and similar is in absolutely all of the supposedly fiercely partisan media outlets at the moment! Our journalists don’t seem to have an original thought between them. Of course, when Britain really was broken during Johnson’s dictatorship, the journalists failed to say a word that was negative about the country, except to berate anyone complaining, of course. Farage has far too much baggage to ever be Prime Minister, and the Parliamentary system would heavily count against him, so most likely the media hype is a distraction or is paid for from outside the country.
Watch the mini-series Year and Years by Russell T Davies.
The populist politician Vivienne Rook played by Emma Thompson rose to power as the arbiter of a hung parliament in the mid 2020s with her ‘Four Star Party’. She then went on to win a GE later. Rook was then discredited at the end ofthe series, destroying any remaining faith in populism. Substitute Rook for Farage and the Four Star Party for Reform and you can visualise the script playing out in real life British politics.
The coordinated rise of populism across Europe by controlled opposition agents is part of a script, an antidote to the woke, globalist agenda. It will be allowed to gain momentum and power, only to be scripted to fail and be deemed a disaster over time. Then the technocratic, communitarian, global governance can be ushered in as the solution.
The UK needs reconfiguration to DISRUPT the class structure of their society. The police state moves against assembly, speech and redress are unthinkable in the US with the First Amendment a protective shield. The refugees that settled here fled rights persecution and heresy like punishments of the royalists were not institutionalized like Europe. The problem in the US is the republic became a neo-royalist operation. The Doctrine of Discovery was however exported here, rationalizing genocide of indigenous, enslavement of black people, underclass designation of “foreigners”, and early burning of “witches”. Self designating oneself as ordained to autocratically decide for others has made US elites the New Royalists. A grandiose elite, growing out of FAKE republic theft of public consent, has been exported around the world. Corraling and throttling our worldwide Royalist class of petty tyrants are Humanity’s greatest challenge. Imho.
“Peter Lynch’s placard said nothing about Islam, but hinted at who is really turning the world into a dystopian nightmare. Like John Lilburne of the Levellers, his name should be remembered in history.” Niall McCrae
Bravo
Peter Lynch
–
The Sun Interview
“I’ve now come to believe that we need Nuremberg-type trials to hold industries accountable for these sorts of public-health crimes. The tobacco industry would be one example, but there is a wide range of other industries whose executives we need to begin holding accountable. Scientists, too. There are a vast number of indentured scientists in this country willing to jump through any hoop for the sake of profit. In addition, we need to bring to account regulatory officials and members of expert advisory committees — all the people who are supposed to be overseeing public health but are instead facilitating the poisoning of the American people, and, in fact, the people of the world.
I am dead serious about this. I would like to see an international forum on public-health crimes, where those responsible could be tried by jurists. We’re now seeing enormous publicity for the International War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague. If we are able to assemble a collection of distinguished jurists and focus the world’s attention on war crimes in remote Kosovo, how is it that we can do nothing similar about the massive, premeditated withholding of information on carcinogens by major multinational corporations?”
An Epidemic Of DeceptionWhy We Can’t Trust The Cancer Establishment — An Interview With Samuel Epstein
https://www.thesunmagazine.org/articles/24574-an-epidemic-of-deception
–
“Two stories merging to become the most successful story in modern medical science; Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, some people even say they saved mankind …”
‘AXEL SPRINGER-AWARD 2021 goes to Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin the founders of BioNTech
https://www.youtube.com/live/JvCnDE8BC_c?si=fxXJTmfil6jB6sTF
–
You’ll Get Yours Aplenty
Blaze Foley
Please begin to realise: Shattertheswarm.com
Today there is no barbaric execution, but merely writers of social media posts may be subjected to inquisition for domestic terrorism.
People who post are doing the work for free for the operatives.
They all embellish and they all lie.
Another prime example of internet bullshit.
20 people max at theses things and most of them had no one turn up.
Us yanks was told it was a full scale riots over there.
Just look at the videos by the shills and your see hardly anyone there.
There was more police than people.
No one is being arrested for posting, that is exactly where they want you stuck online
being afraid of make believe psyops that even a 10 year old can see theses gathering are empty.
You people think your so special and your digital posts are so important.
Hardly anti establishment being called the Red lion, True blue. The Horseman, The rabbit (all endorsement for the estate name) Like kings head or Queen vic, King’s Arms · Queen’s Head, The Crown,·Rose and Crown, King and Queen theses places sold death in alcohol and on every street corner was a pub, the fake learner man choose the Labour club, or conservative club, men and women lost there evening days to drinking propping up the bar and it destroyed the family unit.
The government (establishment) was very very happy you was in that state of drunk stupidity that is why they had a Pub selling spirits on in every street corner named after them and a Church at the end of the street.
An “officer of the Workers of England trade union”, the author is clearly a fine democratic socialist who recognises the agency and authority of the working class. Thank you, Niall McCrae, your historical insight is invaluable and incisive.
Not really contemplating rebellion to be honest. The temperature is high. The sun is shining. The sky is blue. The wind is refreshing.May go for a swim later.
Painted the front door. Looks good. Replaced the clothes peg in the bathroom with one with 4 pegs instead of two. So life is good. On the up.
What more could anyone want in the world? Less Israel-bashing perhaps but that’s likely too much to hope for 😎
Well, maybe if Israel stopped acting like barbarians and starving children, for one, then the bashing would lessen. But that’s likely too much to hope for, isn’t it. Polls consistently show the majority of Israeli’s support the Gaza genocide. What’s not to bash?
So it’s never occurred to you that the one-sidedness of alt-media’s anti-Israelism might be a cause for alarm.
Every other world conflict is a ‘false binary’ except where Israel is concerned. Go figure
So I take it you are a Genocide and Ethnocide apologist?
This is not a six-of-one, half a dozen of the other, it is full-blooded Satanic brutality, with America supplying 2000 lb. bombs to raise Gaza to the ground, and intentionally killing men, women and children, often for sport .and target practice, deliberately denying them food and water and other supplies that other countries try to deliver, Apologists for such behavior are as sick and twisted, and downright evil, as the perps.
Nobody’s a genocide nor ethnocide apologist (at least that I know). But is that what’s really happening? Maybe it’s called ‘war’ to throw in a wild term/card.into the mix..
And if not, who might be the ‘perps’?
I’m guessing Hamas advertised their evils and got a response. To the detriment of the victims they were supposedly governing. So who’s really to blame.? Those who advertise blatant evils to humanity or those who make a basic response to such subhuman qualities?.
Your attention would be better served at those chucking the bombs than the serfs agreeing with it. But let me guess, you CANT criticize or find them.
Oh, so you don’t like Colonial Settler War Criminal bashing, eh? Not a word for the poor Palestinian natives of the land, being murdered, tortured, raped, wrongly imprisoned in horrendous conditions, being bombed to pieces with the sole intent to rid Palestine of it’s native Palestinian peoples like the Europeans did in North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa. So, ‘on the up’ as you refer to yourself, do YOU consider yourself a Genocide and Ethnocide apologist?
The Lost Science Of Money ~ The Mythology Of Money : The Story Of Power by Stephen A. Zarlenga
The above work of research on the basis of ‘money power’ and the usurp thereof – though history is also a lens through which to recognise the unfolding patterns of power struggle throughout history.
The level of the deceit is not merely in its execution but in the usurp of the ‘knowledge-base’ or worldview of interpretive perceptions that then works to conceal the usurp.
Corrupted principles are of a different order to corrupted persons or to ‘evils and sins’ projected onto diversionary scapegoats.
Calvinism saw a shift from Greek to Jewish backstory – by the weaponising of a call for reform (Luther) to a call for revolution. (Calvin).
Whatever corruptions Catholicism was complicit in – and there were many – its stance on usury offered real checks against systemic abuse that used the Protestant mindset to overthrow the established order for stealth controls set into manipulation of minds and money-system.
Money power in the private domain transcends national identity as transnational plunder running through usurp of national and institutional order.
The above book is recommendable for revealing the true nature of money as an extension of law – and not of market commodities or metals framed in market forces by an ‘invisible hand’. And that the libertarian posture of anti-government rant diverts from the private control of money creation and thus controls – by assigning guilt to the Government – as if IT is the pathogen and not the private banking and financial ‘expertise’ that by hook and by crook has gained the means to operate such power as a ‘hidden hand’ wielding insider advantage.
The book does not recognise the extent of the corruption of the ‘knowledge-base’ and is thus naive in its now dated view of recent history – as if any real movement for reform was allowed anywhere near the power to effect it.
The idea of government is now repugnant in the mass mind – with good cause – as what we suffer is the puppet circus fronting out cover stories for a mass identity management. But the basis for governance in our own mind -as in our world is by agreement. Not in the terms we think of as consent, but by internalised engagement of terms of contract that then frame and direct outcomes. The agreement to accept covid as a real threat gave power to the leveraging of countermeasures that it was designed to bring into force. That agreement was groomed over generations by the development of ‘health’ as a proprietary system of controls set in ‘elitist expertise’ that effectively monopolises the framing, funding and enforcement of ‘health’ as risk-management set in models that have no user access.
If these were not agreements – you would not be free to release your investment or engagement to contract so as to to align in an extension of health instead of a debt based model of dependence on credits, boosters and restructuring of genetic sins.
If indeed we have -each in our own ways- contracted into lies given power by our wish to gain thereby – then the need is to restore vision instead of persisting in the frame that lies set the mind to ‘think’ in.
The restoring and renewal of truth is not the accumulation of special knowledge of insider expertise so much as the release of the wish to wield untruth as a private authoritative autonomy driven to seek ‘freedom’ from relationship by using them to boost the such ‘function’ by breaking boundary conditions to then use a broken or fragmented world to structure a sense of predictive control over what remains.
True function is Communication and Exchange – giving and receiving.
Wholeness cannot be defined but can be characterised by joy in being. Giving and receiving wholeness is the Nature of being, but the mind has learned and is trained to give and receive conflict as the social masking order. In some sense a ‘blame culture’ – where the underlying predicate of self and life and world is framed by guilt and thus evils or sins – now framed at the level of Body as defined by the Genie of social engineering set in and by Gain of stealth Function.
When the Spiritual dimension of being was substituted for by a gaslighting ‘moralism’, the Body level was mapped out as a dump for sins – while sold as a basis for powers of protection leading to a utopian future in which sickness – and even death – would be eradicated.
Properly perceived experience as negative feedback is a messenger of truth calling for correction or healing – as Garbage in; garbage out reveals the output is not the ’cause’ but a symptom of effect of causes that can be given a blind eye, by seeking to become comfortable in a garbage output, rather than open the underlying conflicts to a native awareness in desire for wholeness.
It is my sense that rising fear, pain of conflict and of loss reach tipping point as the freedom to question what was otherwise denied by a falsely driven identity. This goes far deeper than the idea of questioning what anything else tells us or seeks to sell us.
A new foundation is in a sense indigenous or native and yet we arrive at our starting place to know it for the first time. Nothing is as we think it to be. That is simply self-honesty and not a new ‘belief’. But a genuine desire and curiosity to uncover (be uncovered by) truth is not the ‘thinking that made a world to die in.
Stepping out from boundary conditions in a sense of the Field that shares through them, is not boxed in thinking, but creative. Some leeway for creative process needs release the abortive measures set by a forced economy. Many perspectives may serve a unified vision (coherent meaning) without polarising under the illusion of claiming special rights on the death, denial or exclusion of the ‘wronged’.
Define the field of money first, some use a clock as money, some use a coin, some use control as money, some use a language as money, the list is endless but the post should not be.
Around 2000 pubs across the UK have closed during the past five years.
Two more close every week…
Traditionally their support was mostly workers, people who had life-long
full-time jobs. Pubs were one of the institutions where working class
culture was nurtured… Of course, they were Terribly Sexist !!
These days ? Well if the UK pubs are anything like my local here in
Sydney Australia, there’s not many of us old regulars left. We dont see
many young folk. If any do drop in, it’s usually for only one beer for oneself,
no shouting rounds amongst them. Clearly they are precarious in their
employment. More than one beer would probably break their budgets…
There used to be lots of talk about politics, but not any more. There’s been
a general retreat from the social, and politics no longer excites any passions…
Pubs were called The People’s Parliament for a reason, and the state know this hence their destruction.
It’s not “Rebellion”.
It’s manufacturing consent for Digital ID.
George is turning in his grave:
https://sydneyartsguide.com.au/1984-the-musical-a-new-australian-musical/
Sure but how many skeletons does he still have in his closet?
“A massive influx from Muslim regions has fooled patriots into treating the incomers as the enemy”. Exactly, but I would add that, gor manh decades now, Zionists have fooled leftists into treating patriots as the enemy.
Peter Lynch ‘hinted at who is turning the world into a dystopian nightmare’. Neil McCrae does a little better by naming the villains with innocuous terms like ‘globalists’ and ‘oligarchy’. But does he do so in order to be politically-correct, to avoid any association with the much-cancelled critics who do boldly name the infamous tribe controlling and collapsing Western nations and culture? (Yes, I’m playing safe too). Or is he perhaps unconsciously resisting such an obvious but very painful conclusion, as I did for many years prior to genocide in Gaza and an open-minded reading of the revisionist historians?
On the (rhetorical?) question “is it too late for citizens to resist?”
Yes – that last stand was the lockdown/covid era.
Most , about 90% or more, were MIA in the opposition to that, so as a result…it’s over.
Hidden behind masks!
Monarchy is coming back but instead of the monarchs being leaders who earned their positions either through birth or battle, today’s monarchs hide behind thousands of corporations, they have their hired billionaires and politicians to do their bidding etc.
All politics is theatre in the west, there is no genuine politics left. All the politicians are answering to someone else who is in control, and they answer to someone else etc. The hierarchy of elites exists and politicians are mere worker ants. They will imprisson all of us and there is not much we can do about it.
One of the most telling clues that something is up is that there are plenty of articles about how AI will devastate the workplace. People are predicting that humanoid robots will be cheap as chips and will work 24 hours a day for a tenth the price of a human worker. But, what is missing is ANY intellectual thought or government preparation for the changes in society. Governments will have millions of unemployed people on their hands, they either let them starve and risk a rebelion, or they change the structure of society to put humans first and robots second. But nobody is talking about this aspect of the AI revolution. Plenty of money put into “beating China” but nothing into helping their own societies survive.
It appears as though the elites are simply planning on getting rid of people, one way or another, to solve the problem of too many humans out of work. It is a fascinating time to be alive, to watch our “elites” unable to provide the solution that stares them in the face, they are too greedy and lustful for power to provide a real solution. They will end up having murdered billions – Gaza is aclimatising you to the deal – and will have nobody to rule over, no power, no business worth speacking of; the world will recess into the past, the technology will be lost, and Easter Island will become reality.
Peter Lynch sounds like a modern day hero.
Everything he stated on that placard is 101% accurate, and anyone with a functioning neuron of common sense knows it.
The $uiturd$ are nervous because their days of dark domination are being undermined.
Is there light at the end of tunnel?
They control the tunnel and the light.
Is your doomerism also under their control?
Physically, but not spiritually.
And I don’t mean religion.
Spirit, true spirit, is a sense of Being and Knowing.
Feel it, honour it, Live it.
Fuck their ignorance.
I’m a born-again Christian. The Churches have been thoroughly infiltrated by the Zionists, and are unfortunately dead losses. There will be no relief till Jesus returns’ and then these Luciferian Ah-So’s will get their ‘just reward’ through the Day of Judgement. Keep the Faith, and do your best to wake the people up, tough most prefer their state of denial of reality.
The day of judgement is a long long road
Interpreting spirit occasionally suffers from hypnotized denial, much like grade A gvt
Seriously the police are now knocking on doors warning people about their posts and even warning them about attending demonstrations!
UK has gone full blown 1984.
Most crime now goes unsolved- a police office is never to be seen and certainly not at a genuine old fashioned scence of crime.
Only turn out in there hundred (including helicopters) to protect migrants from demonstrations. Or with speed guns to raise more cash for bankrupt UK.
Sheep still not learning though.
Demonstrating outside hotels of the laughing migrants changes nothings.
A change of location is required, day and night for anything to change..
It’s OK, leftists hating racist patriots and greens spiking ‘the system’ won’t suffer state persecution. They’re still useful idiots for globalist controllers.
Just remember that the people they will send round will likely be U30s, rather poorly educated and certainly not going to run rings around you in terms of political argument, logic and rhetoric.
All they can do is come up with trumped up nonsense: they need to be challenged if they assert that the word ‘Kristallnacht’ is anti-semitic. It is not, it is an historical word concerning a particular infamous German night when much glass was broken when targeting Jews in nazi Germany. Short of saying ‘Let’s resurrect Kristallnacht against 21st century Jews’, it has no racist tones whatever.
If a police officer says that ‘offending Jews’ is a crime, ask them if you can go and kill them instead, since there are far too many Jews who support genocide in Gaza by Jews. They can’t say that Jews cannot be offended but Palestinians can be genocided without themselves being racist. And I for one want to see every racist police officer put in the dock and sent to prison.
If a police officer says that offending Pakistanis over-rides the right of white working class girls not to be kidnapped, raped, violently assaulted etc etc, then tell them to strip naked in front of you, as they are completely unfit to wear a police uniform. Completely unfit. They can drive home in their underwear……and you should video their undressing on your mobile phone…..
The time has come when the police have to be challenged for their unprincipled, unthinking implementation of racist laws, -of the demands of a genocidal Government in Tel Aviv etc.
Agreed the WEF puppets and the enforcers are the problem.
‘.and the painted ponies go up and down’. JM
Almost all commentary about the UK malaise avoids the UK’s role in Ukraine. Financially, politically, militarily and idelogically. It is huge. Not a single political party questions the insane committment of the British State to ‘defeat’ Russia and how it affects many other variables.
Good article, but you wont get any joy from this lot. They sit twiddling their thumbs writing down their thoughts without the courage to go out and do something. They are all mouth and no action just like the other 99.9%. They dont trust the government, police, or media but believe in the justice system and legalese bullshit. They pay their taxes to allow our Ministry of Offence to enter an illegal war, fund and support genocide, back terrorists in Syria, arrange coups, cause the deaths of one million Ukrainians and manipulate everywhere, through BBC media action and mainstream propaganda and lies. Britain has no values, never had, never will. The people have values but the masses are pathetic sheep, doing the bankers bidding. Look at the old soldiers marching with pride not understanding they were no more than bankers poodles.
But you just said above that there’s no hope nor light at the end of the tunnel, because our overlords control both. Therefore, resistance is futile and your bitching about other posters doing nothing stinks.
Grow up, mate, I’m looking for debate and or an opposite opinion.
I said, ‘they control the tunnel and the light’. Not that there is no hope. But if everyone were like you, we could forget it.
National pride is just another form of religion.
If the soldiers who died for the wet dreams of the empire builders could speak now, they would be very fucking angry.
They train us with team games, anthems and corporate propaganda.
We are sucked in, chewed up and spat out by the $y$tem.
But you know this.
Thanks Johnny
Identity can be set in notional pride. There is a basis for honouring and appreciating each other, but when a masking virtue runs in stead of truth, the baby can drown in the bathwater – and just as easily be thrown out with it.
Put it another way – if shame and guilt for existing is given acceptance as true – the only ‘pride’ in life left is to gain some sense of power by stamping out guilt to others by undermining and attacking ‘sins’ in them as the hit of vengeance in a passing moment of fantasy acted out on living sacrifice. That such thinking runs contagion is everywhere evident. Internalised. Normalised.
Minds thus framed are attracted to guilt to act out compulsion to hate. Nor can they of themselves escape.
I look for the baby in the bathwater – why fixate on the bathwater as if to discover novel pathogens as a basis for developing ‘better weapons’ or tools for better ‘leverage or impact’.
There is an element of love in our endeavours – even if misguided.
I understand the negative response here. But Im not wtiting for ego, just trying to get some up off their arse.
I’m afraid you’ll have to wait for the sheep to be near death from starvation to do anything meaningful. Even then they’ll be looking for the TV remote rather than food.
Recently, I have been seeing green shoots of awareness from previous disciples of regime propaganda, which is a positive. However, the litmus test will be if that converts into action of any kind.
I only see one clear option for change which has been my opinion for some time and that involves an uncontrolled collapse of the finanical and economic system. That will galvanise the masses, however, it will be painful. No pain, no gain, as they say.
Except the charm is being part of the system as its being chewed and spat, but you knew that.
Can someone explain pending and why it happens some times and not others.?
Coffee breaks ?
To keep you safe stupid!
Certain keywords trigger it or your on the hit list or both.
