Canada’s Climate Lockdown Pilot Scheme

Six days ago, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a total ban on hiking, camping, hunting or other human activity in the forest.

A breach of this new rule is punishable by a fine up to 28,000 Canadian dollars.

Then, yesterday, New Brunswick decided to enforce a similar ban in their forests.

The aim, proponents claim, is to prevent wildfires. However, in years past, a ban on campfires was deemed good enough during wildfire season or periods of drought. A full ban on all human activity is unprecedented.

Nevertheless, there is a rather predictable list of people defending the move with language that’s all too familiar:

Your “liberty” stops where my right to live begins. You shouldn’t be able to have a weenie-roast where forest fires are common, or risk first responders lives just because you want to go for a stroll.

Where did our understanding of looking out for each other go? Find it please — Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) August 10, 2025

It rather feels like a mini-Climate lockdown. A pilot scheme to test the public response. Canada makes an ideal testing ground, they have the buzz of a newly “elected” leader and were at the forefront of Covid measures and compliance.

They’ll be watching to see how people respond to this.