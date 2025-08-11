Aug 11, 2025
9

Canada’s Climate Lockdown Pilot Scheme

Kit Knightly

A no campfire sign posted on a tree.

Six days ago, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a total ban on hiking, camping, hunting or other human activity in the forest.

A breach of this new rule is punishable by a fine up to 28,000 Canadian dollars.

Then, yesterday, New Brunswick decided to enforce a similar ban in their forests.

The aim, proponents claim, is to prevent wildfires. However, in years past, a ban on campfires was deemed good enough during wildfire season or periods of drought. A full ban on all human activity is unprecedented.

Nevertheless, there is a rather predictable list of people defending the move with language that’s all too familiar:

It rather feels like a mini-Climate lockdown. A pilot scheme to test the public response. Canada makes an ideal testing ground, they have the buzz of a newly “elected” leader and were at the forefront of Covid measures and compliance.

They’ll be watching to see how people respond to this.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: Canada, latest