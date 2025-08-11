Canada’s Climate Lockdown Pilot Scheme
Kit Knightly
Six days ago, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a total ban on hiking, camping, hunting or other human activity in the forest.
A breach of this new rule is punishable by a fine up to 28,000 Canadian dollars.
Then, yesterday, New Brunswick decided to enforce a similar ban in their forests.
The aim, proponents claim, is to prevent wildfires. However, in years past, a ban on campfires was deemed good enough during wildfire season or periods of drought. A full ban on all human activity is unprecedented.
Nevertheless, there is a rather predictable list of people defending the move with language that’s all too familiar:
Your “liberty” stops where my right to live begins. You shouldn’t be able to have a weenie-roast where forest fires are common, or risk first responders lives just because you want to go for a stroll.
Where did our understanding of looking out for each other go? Find it please
— Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) August 10, 2025
It rather feels like a mini-Climate lockdown. A pilot scheme to test the public response. Canada makes an ideal testing ground, they have the buzz of a newly “elected” leader and were at the forefront of Covid measures and compliance.
They’ll be watching to see how people respond to this.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Pending again must be on the watch list.
They will then release the comment (eventually) and move it down to the bottom of the page.
It really is following the Malthusian depopulation script where a tiny elite get to “treasure” the enclosed wilderness deprived of all “human activity” i.e. other than their own.
And who is this Cheri DiNovo? From her Twitter profile:
“Order of Canada Performed Cdn 1st legalized ssex marriage, passed most LGBTQ Bills in Cdn history as MPP-Speaker on 50 years of Queer Activism She/Her”
“passed most LGBTQ Bills in Cdn history” – and she’s proud of that?
Don’t go to the forest, don’t go into the countryside, don’t go the beach, don’t go abroad.
Lots of stories in the MSM particularly travel related, especially foreign travel. Attacks on tourists, missing people, accidents, anti-tourist protests, just to mention a few. Plenty of disasters await the plebs that dare fly or drive anywhere too far from home.
The solution is to stay home,stay safe.
Don’t dare think about moving to an idyllic country retreat. Better that you live in a little hovel of an apartment or house in a run down, boarded up, crime and litter infested town or city. Much easier for your overlords to surveil you 24/7 with the network of CCTVs, lock you down at a moments notice with a Tesco Express for company in a low traffic neighbourhood, while you sit indoors watching Netflix waiting for your parcel from Amazon to be delivered.
Happy days.
Trial balloon, one local’s already been fined over 28grand by the Canadian govt for entering the woods – see Zerohedge article. I worry this will be tried in Thailand too on the pretext of the pollution burning season. The increase in trail cameras everywhere to “capture endangered species’ on film is suspicious and amounts to surveilling all the forests and jungles of the world, so there’s nowhere to run or hide when they pull the trigger on another scamdemic or climate lockdown. Np doubt the normies will notice this like they’ve noticed the digital ID and age verification in UK – although I hear anecdotally that many people shrugged and complied already.
Yip – they could be as you say testing the water, to see how the public reacts to the restrictions – governments and their corporate buddies, and security services are always trying to push the boundaries on what they can get away with – or what they can force on the public.
Trial it in the Dominions before rolling it out everywhere….
We call them Bushfires in Australia.
They can be deadly and terribly devastating.
Sometimes they become Firestorms and nothing can quell them except heavy rains.
When fools go into the Australian bush at the peak of summer they need to be aware that many lives, human and non human, are at risk.
All creatures deserve the freedom to grow old.
Just sayin.
In Scotland this year we had an unprecedented amount of hillside/heather/bush fires, far too many to be coincidental if you ask me.
I live in New Brunswick, Canada, and it has been unusually sunny over the past few weeks. The weather gods have not been dimming the sun as they normally would (to do the annual summer climate lockdowns via terrible weather. They have managed to scare everyone out of the water though with the deadly cyanobacteria/blue-green algae bloom campaign that will kill you/your dog in less that 30 minutes). It is super dry out there and New Brunswick, as well as the other maritime provinces are mainly just green deserts owned by the logging monopolies. Highly flammable spruce (basically turpentine repositories) everywhere. Even the ground itself is flammable due to years of accumulated organic matter on the forest floor. The heat from an ATV or vehicle exhaust can set it on fire. On the one hand, it does make sense to stay out of the woods, because Canadians love nothing more than s’mores and fireworks, but something feels off about the whole thing. The official announcements have contained weirdly specific time frames for the bans. It is concerning, to say the least. Friends of ours have lost everything in the recent Saskatchewan fires (estimated 316,540 acres burned), both their home and their business, and we have just heard about homes in northern NB that have been destroyed.