WATCH: The Blueprint for AI Government Revealed with Jacob Nordangård
What is the Global Government Technology Centre? Why are they writing whitepapers on The Agentic State? Why are they proposing that governments use AI to create virtual twins of everyone on the planet in order to predict the future? And how does this relate to John Dee, the World Brain, and the centuries-long occultic quest to unite humanity in a world organism?
Find out the answers to these and other questions as James Corbett talks to Jacob Nordangård of The Pharos Chronicles about his new article, “Welcome to Your Nightmare: The Externalization of the Agentic State.”
Sources, shownotes and download links for this episode are available HERE.
One major advantage The Ruling Class has is the generalised
belief amongst the lower classes (and The Ruling Class itself)
that The Ruling Class knows what it doing; It is In Control…
No one, no group is In Control of the system… The Ruling Class
is solely preoccupied with protecting itself – with methods which
cause crises for everyone else…
Not sure if this topic is relevant here but I guess everyone has heard by now the new restrictions on access to internet porn which requires every user to verify his/her (let’s be honest – it’s nearly always his!) age. This can be done by supplying your bank or credit card details to porn sites (Yeah – like fuck!) or allowing an image of yourself to be taken (Yeah like fucketty fuck!).
I’m guessing this little adjustment has eliminated porn use by a factor of 10. But see here:
https://news.sky.com/story/hackers-prove-age-verification-systems-on-pornography-sites-can-be-bypassed-in-seconds-13401733
A couple of smartarses managed to bypass the restriction. Now I’m guessing that young folks are far more computer savvy than their elders. And so, they are far more likely to figure out any techno loopholes.
So, the ironic (or secretly intended?) upshot is that only the kids will be able to access the filth!
Trying to push another version of satanic panic.
The vast majority of Australians never believed “Russia-gate”.
‘It’s absurd to claim Aussies would have swallowed that con !’
asserts a leading Australian politician///
There’s a crisis alright:
The middle class want more, and the 1% want ALL OF IT.
Thanks but no thanks, both to Reeperbahn and the Agent State’s Techno predictions of anything.
From the horse mouth itself:
Goudsmit: “The Art of Psychological Warfare.”
100 years since the birth of Technocracy, their strategy hasn’t changed.
No thinking person would give these crackpot Technocrats a second thought unless they were brainwashed into going along.
Think about it:
These crises are shoved up your nose non-stop as “compelling” reasons to give them total control over everything, to micro manage you in a scientific dictatorship.
Americans in the 1940’s saw through this craziness and thoroughly rejected Technocracy. See through it now, or suffer the consequences.” ⁃ Patrick Woods, Technocracy News.
“In climate research and modeling, we should recognize that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.” (TAR, p.774.) IPCC Third Assesment Report.
What can you do? What can we do? You can know the above:
That there is enough resources everywhere, that our life and our weather system is a ‘coupled non-linear chaotic system’ and therefore non predictable.
Then you have true mental platform and ready to survive with similar adults.
“Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself in your way of thinking.”
― Marcus Aurelius
These crises are for the plebs, not for the rulers.
AI says:
The Reeperbahn: The Sinful Mile That Predates Soho and Times Square
When thinking of the world’s most notorious entertainment districts, places like Soho in London or New York’s Times Square often come to mind. Yet, few know that a street in Hamburg’s St. Pauli district—called the Reeperbahn, or “the sinful mile”—has been luring revelers and outcasts long before its Anglo-American counterparts earned their fame.
Roots in Rope Makers and Outcasts
The Reeperbahn literally means “ropewalk,” hearkening back to the 17th century, when rope makers set up shop outside Hamburg’s old city walls. As early as the 1600s, the area began attracting more than just artisans. The city’s authorities, eager to keep “undesirable” trades at arm’s length, allowed taverns, amusements, and prostitution to develop here—giving the district its first sinful notoriety.
The Birth of an Entertainment Hub
By the 18th century, St. Pauli had become a magnet for fun-seekers. The creation of the Spielbudenplatz, with its fairs, performers, and beer halls, cemented the district’s reputation. By the 19th century, brothels, music halls, and theaters lined the area, making it the go-to destination for sailors, outsiders, and thrill-seekers. This all happened decades before Soho’s rise as an entertainment district, and nearly a century before New York’s Times Square earned its reputation.
A Legacy Preceding Soho and New York
Although Soho began as a residential area in the 17th century, its bohemian nightlife blossomed mainly in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. New York’s infamous red-light districts—like the Tenderloin and, later, Times Square—didn’t gain fame for their “sinful” allure until even later.
By contrast, the Reeperbahn had already been Hamburg’s center of vice, fun, and offbeat nightlife for over two centuries. Today, St. Pauli remains a vibrant, diverse neighborhood, retaining much of its wild charm even as gentrification advances.
Conclusion
Next time you think about the world’s great entertainment meccas, remember Hamburg’s Reeperbahn—a sinful stretch whose colorful and controversial history goes back further than almost any other.
https://counter-currents.com/2023/05/grosse-freiheit-nummer-7-the-best-german-film-on-world-war-ii/
But “Red Light District” has nothing in com-
mon with Pedo-Kyle’s “Red Light Therapy”.
https://www.renegadetribune.com/top-10-benefits-of-red-light-therapy/
Frankfurt comes close to Shang-
hai and New York, despite having
only a fraction of their population.
Hamburg does not even touch St Peter’s Square.
Vatican Buys Property Including Europe’s Biggest Gay sauna