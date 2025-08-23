The creepy agenda behind Australia’s proposed “bedroom tax”
Kit Knightly
An Australian think-tank has proposed a radical solution to the supposed “housing crisis” – tax people for unused bedrooms.
The thinking is simple: There are many people, mostly older couples whose children have left home, living in family-sized homes with one or more bedrooms sitting empty. If the state were to impose a tax on unoccupied bedrooms, whilst abolishing stamp duty, they will incentivise those people to sell their family homes and downsize, thus freeing up homes for young families looking to buy.
But is that really how it would work?
Of course not.
What will happen is that newly incentivized sellers will bump up against hedge funds and private equity firms who are willing to pay 10-20% over market price. I covered this back in my 2021 article What’s REALLY behind the war on home ownership?
The incipient “Great Reset” is a multi-faceted beast. We talk a lot about vaccine passports and lockdowns and the Covid-realated aspects – and we should – but there’s more to it than that.
Remember, they want you to “own nothing and be happy”. And right at the top of the list of things you definitely shouldn’t own, is your own home.
The headlines about this have been steady for the last few years, but it has picked up pace in the wake of the “pandemic” (as has so much else). An agenda hidden on back pages, behind by Covid’s meaningless big red numbers, but perhaps no less sinister.
It has been progressing steadily since then. By December 2022 private equity firms were accounting for almost 30% of home purchases in the united states. BlackRock et al. are projected to own around 40% of American homes by 2030.
It’s no different in other countries around the world. Canada is following the US pattern, whilst private equity already own an estimated 37% of single family homes in Germany.
In the UK, 2024 saw private equity firms invest £1.5billion in single family homes, with Blackstone buying over 4000 of them alone. According to the New York Times, US investment firms are already Madrid’s biggest landlord.
Australia notionally moved to prevent this, imposing a two-year ban on foreign investors purchasing property earlier this year, but that doesn’t apply to Australian private equity firms.
All the while, the press are publishing articles like this one…
Renting vs. buying: Is renting for life really that bad?
Or this one…
10 Reasons Why Renting Could Be Better Than Buying
The agenda is pretty obvious. And if the bedroom tax becomes a reality, we’ll all know why.
Yes, more interest payment on usury loans one way or the other, and the equity firm get the saving over time down in their pockets.
Yes its all over the world. In my area the bank and utility firms are trying bit by bit to mob people to sell their property more often that they want.
Before they tax the spare bedrooms of the owner-occupiers, they should super-tax the vacant AirBnBs, as well as any developer’s vacant land that they will sit on until land prices soar a little more, thereby keeping a lid on housing availability.
Australia hasn’t much in the way of business, let alone industry. It’s the land of houses and holes (mining), plus cows and sheep. As per usual, the small fry will foot the bill of the inert, bought and paid for government, while speculators will get a free pass.
Spot on Veri Tas.
Saw a news item on the ABC recently, about a young para$ite who had 150 homes in his portfolio.
Turd$ walk among us.
A ‘think tank’ hey?
We know they never bite the grasping claws that feed them.
It’s time for the $mug Middle Cla$$ to DROP DEAD.
People in my class have never ever even considered buying a house. That was always for rich people. Nothing new.
Actually poor people do also own (small) houses, and they are quite aware of ownership’s legal quality and benefit. https://youtu.be/iCmdQiGrtIg .
A housing solution,
The best under the sun,
No-one owns two houses,
’til everyone owns one.
If only.
LOL…….socialist solution.
Australia has been chosen to be the litmus test for everything starting from the “covid” response onwards.
Push the envelope.
They moved on to Ireland.
That, I can assure you is not going well.
Moving un-Irish people into Ireland is not like doing it in Eastbourne or Reigate
The thinking is, if we can get away with it in Ireland, the rest will just go with it.
They fucked up,
If Ireland says no. It’s no
What shall we do with a drunken Irish sailor…….in the early morning? https://vkvideo.ru/video7529373_171149046
That’s an old Conservative idea from the UK.
I’ve never fancied being a landlord. Its superficially a great idea, a cannot lose proposition since you can raise a loan against the property and then get the tenant to not only pay back the loan but also cover the fixed costs of ownership — and even give you a profit. In practice the numbers just don’t stack up. Something has to give, and its usually, crowding too many people into too small a space, cutting corners in maintenance or finding alternate ways to augment your income. (Hoteliers in the US have jumped on the last one, finding all sorts of ways to ding guests for extras. Something similar happens with landlords with spurious cleaning, wear and tear and other fees, anything to avoid refunding that security deposit.)
I used to live in England. I pretty much gave up on the place in the 1980s when the government, among other things, forced the sale of council (public) housing to sitting tenants at cut rates. I liked council housing (and also ‘housing associations’, a sort of non-profit public housing corporation) because government is able to put its finger on the market scale by artificially lowering capital costs, taxes etc. This didn’t just provide cheap rents but it also put a floor under the housing market. This had knock on effects through society — not just in both public and private housing but in how much people needed to live adequately. Removing that underpinning (and, remember, most of the sold off council houses turned up sooner or later on the private rental market) was likely a major contributor to spiraling property prices. (It also didn’t work because the government had to end up indirectly subsidizing private landlords.) There is no “magic” to the market — you get what you pay for.
Banks decide what they are going to lend money for: if they want a property bubble, they get one. They can bubble up anything, even tulips.
Agree. Same here on the Continent. But there are still places where you can write your children on a list, and 10-20 years later you get a letter offering an little apartments to an affordable rent price.
It was a good principle for everybody as you write. Nobody paid more or less for that reason.
Even if you own your home, you are renting the land via property taxes.
We have never been free.
Nostalgia cultists think as if the past were glory times, but back then banks were even more predatory!
I call it the “freehold” illusion
In UK, you would be amazed at the number of people who think they own their homes.
At one time, long ago, in the Dark Ages before the lords took over everywhere, people owned allodial land. Allodial land is owned, actually owned, lock, stock and barrel. There is very little of it left around. Very little. None in the US, I think. Maybe some in France or Germany.
Weather weapons can put an end to that at any rate.
You don’t have tax people into smaller dwellings, just raise prices and that will occur naturally.
Accelerationists would do both!