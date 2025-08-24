WATCH: The Boys on the Tracks
Many of you are likely familiar with the case of The Boys on the Tracks, for those that aren’t I will be vague to avoid spoiling the experience. What starts with two teenaged boys going spotlight hunting late at night leads to a train accident, a police investigation and potential corruption at the highest levels of government.
Many documentaries and YouTube channels have covered it, I chose to share Stephanie Harlowe’s version because she’s an excellent and thorough researcher who – generally speaking – avoids hyperbole and leaping to conclusions. Highly recommend her work.
It is a fascinating story. Very good Sunday afternoon viewing.
This is part one of a series, watch parts [2][3][4].
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments