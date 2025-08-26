Is climate change REALLY making people allergic to meat?

Ticks responsible for giving people a “meat allergy” are spreading further and wider because the planet is warming.

That’s the story, anyway.

The disease is called Alpha-Gal Syndrome, it is a condition where your body produces an immune response to galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose, a carbohydrate found in mammalian meat.

It was first noted in the mid-2000s, when cancer patients began to display symptoms of anaphylaxis after being treated with the monoclonal antibody drug Cetuximab.

Then, in the early 2010s, researchers found a correlation between increased alpha-gal antibody reaction and repeated tick bites.

Since then, the prevalence of alpha-gal has been increasing year-on-year, with the CDC now estimating almost 500,000 people suffer from this “meat allergy” in the US alone.

Why are these numbers increasing?

Because of climate change, apparently. You see, the warmer weather is causing the tick population to increase, so more people are being bitten, so more people become allergic to meat.

It’s all very…neat, don’t you think?

Myths built upon convenient myths, each reinforcing the other. Just as people “should” be eating less meat to (allegedly) help fight climate change, a disease emerges that forces people to eat less meat…because of climate change.

The reality – if we can even call it that – is that alpha gal is a “confounding condition”, that’s what this Guardian article calls it anyway…

Alpha-gal is a confounding condition because it doesn’t cause an immediate allergic reaction, unlike a peanut allergy, with symptoms often appearing several hours after consuming meat. The syndrome is not caused by a pathogen but spurs an allergy to a sugar molecule found in mammals and an array of other things, from toothpaste to medical equipment. Researchers think the condition can wane over time but is also worsened by further tick bites.

Unlike other allergies, the symptoms of alpha gal don’t emerge for hours after eating meat, and the molecule people are supposedly reacting to is found in many other things apart from red meat, which just fuzzies up the alleged knowledge base even more.

It makes one wonder if the beef-allergy ticks really DID just suddenly pop out of nowhere.

Or if, maybe, tick bites are just totally unrelated, and alpha-gal is due to something they put in water or vaccines or…whatever.

Hell, you’d be forgiven for wondering if the disease exists at all. We have a recent precedent for this.

Something funny must be going on, because it’s all just too much of a coincidence otherwise.

I may do a deeper dive on the science (or, perhaps, lack thereof) in the near future. For now, I just want to point out how utterly weird this story is.