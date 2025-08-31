This Week in the New Normal #104
1. Reason to hate the media no. 5691
On Friday CNN reported that Donald Trump had “revoked” Kamala Harris’ secret service protection under the simple headline:
Trump revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection
But the body of the article explains that former Vice-Presidents only get 6 months of SS protection by law and that Biden had extended Harris’ protection for 18 months via Executive Order. Further, it reports that the SS had conducted a threat assessment concluding Harris was in no danger prior to the revocation of her special status.
None of this matters. Nobody is going to assassinate Harris and if they were, the SS would be in on it anyway, they always are.
Rather, this is just an object lesson in how the media sucks. The headline is designed to outrage the 90% of people who will only read the headline. It’s purpose-built to make liberals cry and scream about Trump putting a black woman in danger and how he would never revoke her protection if she were white, and yadda yadda yadda.
It’s a boring non-story turned into manipulative ragebait.
2. “Oi mate, you got a license for that 3D printer?”
The always entertainingly hysterical Centre for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH) is concerned about 3D printed guns, writing in their new report:
A growing number of far-right extremists are turning to 3D printers to build untraceable firearms, posing a new challenge for governments struggling to keep pace with digital-age weaponry. These advancements are reshaping the development of weapons and altering the nature of conflict and terrorism.
But what do about this new threat?
Well, regulation of course. To quote this report from last month:
…lawmakers should take steps to regulate 3D-printing technology in a manner that makes it impossible to use a 3D printer to print a gun.
“Regulate 3D-printing technology” is the key here. Guns are just an excuse.
3. Spot the hidden message!
Are you ready for the most Deep State-y TV show of the year?
I present The Savant, starring Jessica Chastain, which “follows an undercover investigator and mother who infiltrates hate groups online to detect and prevent domestic extremists before they act.”
The official trailer for ‘THE SAVANT’ starring Jessica Chastain.
The series follows an undercover investigator and mother who infiltrates hate groups online to detect and prevent domestic extremists before they act.
Premieres September 26 on Apple TV+
pic.twitter.com/fHqVRdyCq0
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 26, 2025
…yeah, I’ll give this one a miss thanks.
Sidenote, but from Zero Dark Thirty to Miss Sloane Jessica Chastain has an odd history of being in Deep State propaganda…I mean even more than most Hollywood A-listers.
Bonus: Warning of the week
This week Big Brother Watch reported that facial recognition technology had incorrectly labelled an inoccent girl a criminal. She was removed from the store.
👁️A teenager was wrongly called a criminal in a shop using live facial recognition
She was forced to leave the store & wrongly banned from other shops using the same software.
This Orwellian tech is a threat to our rights | #StopFacialRecognition⤵️https://t.co/7WxldldlX4 pic.twitter.com/GHwt3S5QmA
— Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) August 31, 2025
Now, I’m always careful of the “it’s bad because it doesn’t work” argument, because it can unintentionally open up the ground to “if it works then its ok”. But we also tend to talk focus on the downsides of dystopian tech working, neglecting the impacts of error and malfunction.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention Coventry becoming the first UK city to contract Palantir for social services or the developing CDBCs vs stablecoins narrative.
There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.
In the news also, Deep State operative and chameleon traitor Tulsi Gabbard got involved in a thing with former White House secretary Psaki and current whack job Leavitt and just got nailed by the father of one of the kids killed in the Minneapolis Catholic (cult) shooting. Psaki said something about how thoughts and prayer was not enough relative to the response and Leavitt shot back that Psaki’s remarks were “utterly disrespectful” to Americans of faith and urged her to pray for grieving families. Then Gabbard shot out an absurd response saying shit about how God is love and people like Psaki hate God. Just an absurd fucking response from someone totally antithetical to “God’s love”, whatever that is. Both Gabbard and Psaki, and evidently Vance joined in, were simply using God and religion as a disguise to their sociopathic actions and personalities, like their daddy, fake boy Trump. The father of one of the kids, Jamie, responded with this:
“As the father of Jaime, who was murdered in the Parkland shooting, let me make this simple for you @TulsiGabbard. I agree with everything @jrpsaki was saying, FULL STOP!!! Why? Thoughts and prayers do not change my reality Jaime’s empty bedroom, missed life milestones and birthdays, or the fact that I visit my forever 14 daughter at the cemetery. I appreciate the thoughts and prayers and love from well meaning people, but that is not you. I despise people like you who use the idea of ‘thoughts and prayers’ to hide from the reality that you have always done nothing when it comes to gun violence and will always do nothing. When people like you say ‘thoughts and prayers’ all that I hear is you saying that is all you have and let’s move on. The idea that you would suggest that people like me, a victim of a mass shooting, hate God because we despise you and your fake reactions just confirms that you are a sick person who will use God and religion to serve your own evil purposes. You are despicable to the core Tulsi.”
Nailed it, man. I’ve been trying to tell people for years that Gabbard is an evil psycho who will do anything for power and attention and is just as deep state as they all are. The whole fucking political system is deep state. I’m constantly surprised there are still so many in the so called alternative media who should know better that give her the benefit of the doubt.
The people in power certainly appear to be desperate to make life for the ordinary punter as challenging as possible. I suspect that there is not even ONE leader of ANY ‘Western-democracy’ who could be thought of as worthy of their tax-payer funded, position of their respective government/s … NOT ONE. Starmer, Trump and Macron just appear to be the worst of the putrifying-pile on the dung-heap. Their handlers need to rethink their manipulative strategies because it appears glaringly obvious that their kabuki is tanking. We deserve better-quality psy-ops for our money. I mean just look at the managerial quality of the three leaders of the 3, previously ‘power-house’ countries, which were the ‘standard-bearers’ – of moral and/or ethical (to a point) governments – they’re a complete disgrace.
My concern about Musk’s involvement is that it was part of an intelligence operation designed to hijack the campaign by labelling it “far right” or “neo-nazi” – as shown below in Australia. I haven’t got a clue as to Musk’s intentions and role – he is, himself, a psyop within a psyop. However, I don’t think it matters any more. That is, I think the line has been crossed in the minds of masses, and so long as there’s social media support (i.e. twitter and now youtube), the campaign will continue.
—
Nationwide ‘March for Australia’ anti-immigration rallies
9 News Australia
324,437 views Aug 31, 2025 #9News #BreakingNews #NineNewsAustralia
Protesters and counter-protesters have clashed in Melbourne as thousands of people gathered for anti-immigration rallies in cities across Australia. Thousands of people have marched around the country today in anti-immigration rallies that have been endorsed by neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups.
A psyop within a psyop.
An apt description of the last five years.
Banned to look in North and South,
Free
Sometimes you come across real tearjerkers that tug at your heartstrings for the poor, innocent people involved, just trying to get by in life.
Rhode Island’s ‘Taylor Swift Tax’ on vacation homes of the wealthy is spreading to other states
“The measure imposes a new surcharge on second homes valued at more than $1 million. For non-primary residences, or those not occupied for more than 182 days a year, the state will charge $2.50 for every $500 in assessed value above the first $1 million. That charge is on top of existing property taxes and will add up to big increases for luxury homes in Newport, Watch Hill and other well-heeled, summer communities in the state.”
It really is heartbreaking the really rich, and of course, according to the lawyers and mouthpieces for the really rich, the people hurt the most are the small business owners.
“You’re just hurting the people who support small business,” said Lori Joyal, of the Lila Delman Compass office in Watch Hill. “You’re chasing away the people who spend most of the money in these towns.”
I see it all the time when I go to the local Minute Mart, all the limos in the parking lot. It’s hard to get a Slurpee sometimes with the lines.
Granted, there are pros and cons as the article details. But we’re talking about 28 million dollar second (or third, fourth, etc.) homes here. We’re talking about trillionaires up the kazoo in no time if we don’t watch out. No, never mind, it’s going to happen whether we watch out or not. I don’t like taxes any more than the next guy, or necessarily agree with them and how they’re spent, but good grief. As the top tier rich get exponentially richer by the fucking day, something’s got to give. This ain’t it, but it shows how hard will be, if not impossible, to change the class structure that has emerged globally. And with that structure, comes power and control. It’s not just about money, but then again, maybe it is. The more they got, the more we don’t and the more powerless we become.
You Can Vote For The Name Of Corbyn’s New Party
Count Dankula 2 : Electric Boogaloo
Aug 28, 2025
This whole thing looks like an attempt to repeat the Momentum playbook when Labour were last widely detested.
Make Labour more electable by putting in a leader who makes the right noises on some hot-button issues (but who never challenges most of the central planks of the agenda – like climate change, leave that to his lunatic brother when he’s not advocating arson at particularly crucial moments)…. then oust him on some ridiculous pretext for the next product off the Fabian production-line when it’s nearly their turn for power again.
Jessica, like the vast majority of celebrities, toes the line, does her patriotic duty and KISSES ARSE.
After all, there’s a buck or two to be made.
When the Daily Mail finally allows comments.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/search.html?query=DUNDEE&channel=news&size=10&page=1&sort=mostRecent
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15047841/Britains-Bronx-addicts-migrants-crack-poverty-prostitution-murders-graham-grant.html
Welcome to Britain’s Bronx: Towers stuffed with addicts and migrants, children selling crack, and poverty, prostitution and murders. As video of girl allegedly wielding an axe goes viral, GRAHAM GRANT visits her home – and finds squalid truth
By Graham Grant
Published: 01:21, 30 August 2025 | Updated: 01:50, 30 August 2025
Comments (605). Best Rated:
MotherofYorkies2, Fife, United Kingdom, 2 days ago
You did a hatchet job on her. I haven’t read what you have to say, but I did read the other reporters story, which made the Bulgarian ( I suspect gypsy judging by his attitude and tattoos). I also saw a longer version of what happened and the man was goading a 12 years old girl. If he was goading my daughter, he wouldn’t have been left standing. Useless government, useless police. You are what has gotten us into the mess. You are destroying the United Kingdom and the media is complicit. Earth is for a short time, The fires of Hades is forever.
Up: 890
Down: 52
briggsy, newport, United Kingdom, 2 days ago
The migrant man is walking towards those children while filming them, they are backing away and telling him to leave them alone. He continued until finally the girl pulls out those weapons and threatens him. I do not condone the weapons, but I do question why the girl felt the need to carry them and why that man was approaching those girls and filming them in the first place. There is so much that this video does not reveal, it leads to much speculation.
Up: 812
Down: 26
the-one-and-only, Glasgow, United Kingdom, 1 day ago
Police protecting migrants above citizens. Seems to me migrants now receive more benefits, protection and rights than any real Brit. This country is lost!
Up: 667
Down: 23
—
I can’t believe I had to do this body language analysis
The Body Language Guy
Aug 28, 2025
It all looks a bit contrived and meme ready, does it not?
Agreed. It’s part of what I’ve labelled “a better psyop”. However, I suspect that the incident itself is real; i.e. not scripted. The girls definitely look genuine. It’s possible that the man and partner are intentionally provoking the incident, but I think they are also entirely real.
Assuming that the incident itself is real, the psyop element would be as follows. Firstly, these incidents are effectively a daily occurrence spread around the UK. The psyop team looks at each incident and makes an assessment as to the psyop potential. When they find the right incident, they send it viral. However, sending it viral requires social media – such as twitter and youtube – and lots of assets ready to relay and amplify. Without that support, the incident would go nowhere. The evidence that the right incident has been selected is indicated by the response; e.g.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/aug/28/police-scotland-warn-misinformation-12-year-old-girl-dundee
Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
Thu 28 Aug 2025 16.30
Police warn over misinformation after incident involving Dundee girl, 12
Alleged footage was shared on social media and amplified by figures including Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson
Police Scotland have warned the public not to share misinformation about an incident in Dundee involving a 12-year-old girl after online speculation was amplified by Elon Musk.
Scotland’s first minister has also accused the multibillionaire X owner of undermining community cohesion.
A 12-year-old girl was charged with being in possession of offensive weapons after an incident in which a Bulgarian couple were approached by young people in St Ann Lane, Dundee, on Saturday evening.
Alleged footage of the incident was circulated widely on social media, including images of a girl holding up bladed weapons. There were claims that she and her friends had been harassed and followed by individuals, who were described without evidence as migrants.
Musk retweeted some of these allegations on X and posted: “What kind of government arrests little girls who try to defend themselves?”
The allegations were also reposted by the far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He wrote: “Very concerning video out of Dundee, Scotland. Very distressed young girls being filmed by a migrant, the children can be heard saying they’re only 12, and to leave them alone.”
Police in Dundee have confirmed that after reviewing CCTV footage they had found no evidence for the allegations circulating on social media.
Speaking in Glasgow on Thursday, Scotland’s first minister, John Swinney, said there was a limit to what he could say about the “deliberate misinformation” to avoid prejudicing the case.
This is an earlier one which presumably lacked something in memic potential (e.g. visuals). It got some coverage, but wasn’t sent viral.
https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/news/warwickshire/news/2025/august/nuneaton-rape—releasing-information
Nuneaton rape – releasing information
Published: 21:45 – 02/08/2025
https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/news/warwickshire/news/2025/august/second-man-charged-in-connection-with-nuneaton-rape-investigation
Second man charged in connection with Nuneaton rape investigation
Published: 14:00 – 02/08/2025
A second man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.
Mohammad Kabir, 23, was arrested in Nuneaton on Thursday (31 July) and charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13.
He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 2 August after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges and he has been remanded in custody.
He will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 26 August.
A 23-year-old man [Ahmad Mulakhil] was charged with rape on Sunday 27 July in connection with the same investigation.
At this stage, we do not believe there to be anyone else involved but we continue to appeal for witnesses who were in the Cheveral Street area between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on Tuesday 22 July and who saw anything of interest to please come forward. We also thank those who have already come forward and helped with our enquiries.
—
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14965559/Afghan-asylum-seekers-charged-alleged-rape-girl-Warwickshire-town.html
Two Afghan asylum seekers have been charged over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in quiet Warwickshire town
Published: 20:49, 2 August 2025 | Updated: 10:30, 3 August 2025
Despite the huge interest the incident has caused in Nuneaton, sources have told the Mail on Sunday that Warwickshire Police advised local councillors and officials not to reveal the asylum seeker background of the two suspects, for fear of ‘inflaming community tensions’.
—
Two Afghans and a twelve-year-old girl in Nuneaton – the growing anger of the English people
History Debunked
Aug 3, 2025
A tsunami of opposition is rising in this country to the importation of foreigners. The consequences of this movement are incalculable, but likely to be far-reaching.
