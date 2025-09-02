Psy-Op Alert: The Dundee Dagger Girl

Scottish girl (middle) and just some of the AI art depicting her as a hero (left and right, link for more)

She’s all over American ‘alt-right’ media: the 12-year-old girl in Dundee who brandished a dagger in one hand and an axe in the other, apparently to stop a migrant from harassing her younger sister. Outrage on social media escalated when police arrested the girl instead of the alleged predator. Elon Musk contributed to the viral heroine on X.

But did this really happen as presented, or is this another ‘psy-op’; to manipulate public opinion in pursuit of problem-reaction-solution?

It may be proven that a 12-year-old girl was pestered, and that her older sister, Mayah Sommers, intervened in an unlawful manner. Yet there are signs of stage management in this case, which arose in the context of heightened concerns about large numbers of male migrants housed in hotels across the UK. Scotland is getting its share of the influx, and noisy protests have erupted in Aberdeen and Falkirk.

The video was produced by the person confronted by the 12-year-old. He is not a recent migrant from one of the hundreds of dinghies crossing the English Channel. Fatos Ali Dumana, aged 21, told the Daily Mail that he came to Britain legally from Bulgaria four years ago, and that he is married and has a young baby. He was merely going to a local shop, he claimed, and never touched or approached the 12-year-old girl. The police are not investigating him for any offence.

If true, this would suggest that the girl described as ‘Queen of Scots’ by uncritical right-wing pundits was acting on malicious stereotyping of migrants rather than an actual threat. A child caught up in an atmosphere of fear and anger, in a council estate inhabited by white working-class folk uneasy about their new Muslim neighbours (Lochee is a rough area of a city that has seen better days). The incident is then exploited by the authorities to convey a message against ‘far-right’ agitation.

But as we saw with Covid-19, the powers-that-be do not simply wait for a spontaneous event to intervene for a desired outcome. The story seems to me too convenient, too timely, and too emphatic. The image of the girl with weapons, symbolising Boadicea and Braveheart, is as perfectly presented as Donald Trump’s rising from a dubious attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

Was the Dundee incident staged as a trap to lure critics of mass immigration and the hotels accommodating illegal incomers? Commentators from GB News to social media accounts with large followings could be made to look stupid for broadcasting false assumption. A ‘far-right’ backlash is thereby neutered. There is similarity here with the aftermath of the murder of three girls in Southport a year ago, when it was readily assumed that the killer was a Muslim immigrant.

Police urged the public not to share misinformation about the incident. This may be a reasonable warning, but basic psychology shows that if people are told to look away from something, they will look at it. Police power is being underlined here, but it is also possible that the authorities wanted the story to get maximum attention.

The government is determined to smear and incriminate opposition to immigration and multiculturalist ideology. The Prevent scheme has been refocused from Islamist terror to preventing vaguely-defined right-wing extremism, Parents may be punished through their children being identified at school for expressing ideas at odds with the promoted values of diversity, equality and inclusion.

However, there may be much more to the possible stagecraft of the Dundee dagger girl. The immediate message elevates fear and anger, and this does not fully dissipate when the story of migrant molestation is found to be untrue. The arrest of the girl warns the British public – particularly white protestors – that targeting anyone of minority ethnic status will be treated as a serious crime.

Consequently, widespread public anxiety about a ‘migrant invasion’ has no direct means of resistance, beyond shouting at counter-protestors outsider hotels. Hope is raised by political manoeuvres on the prospect of deportation, as grandstanded by Nigel Farage this week. In a civic democracy we depend on the state to resolve a major problem.

And so we come to the hidden message of Dundee. The only way to tackle illegal immigration is to introduce a digital identity system, which would readily show whether someone has a right to be here or not.

Problem: illegal, undocumented migrants who pose a risk to women and children.

Reaction: anger and protest, with chants of ‘save our kids’ and ‘send them back’

Solution: digital identity for all

The promise of deporting illegal migrants may never be fulfilled, because that was never the priority.

Niall McCrae is a social commentator and an officer of the Workers of England trade union. He was previously a senior lecturer in mental health at King's College London. His books include The Moon and Madness (2012), Echoes from the Corridors (with Peter Nolan, 2016), Moralitis: a Cultural Virus (with Robert Oulds, 2020) and Green in Tooth and Claw: the Misanthropic Mission of Climate Alarm (2024). He writes regularly for The Light newspaper as well as his own Substack