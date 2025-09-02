Psy-Op Alert: The Dundee Dagger Girl
Niall McCrae
She’s all over American ‘alt-right’ media: the 12-year-old girl in Dundee who brandished a dagger in one hand and an axe in the other, apparently to stop a migrant from harassing her younger sister. Outrage on social media escalated when police arrested the girl instead of the alleged predator. Elon Musk contributed to the viral heroine on X.
But did this really happen as presented, or is this another ‘psy-op’; to manipulate public opinion in pursuit of problem-reaction-solution?
It may be proven that a 12-year-old girl was pestered, and that her older sister, Mayah Sommers, intervened in an unlawful manner. Yet there are signs of stage management in this case, which arose in the context of heightened concerns about large numbers of male migrants housed in hotels across the UK. Scotland is getting its share of the influx, and noisy protests have erupted in Aberdeen and Falkirk.
The video was produced by the person confronted by the 12-year-old. He is not a recent migrant from one of the hundreds of dinghies crossing the English Channel. Fatos Ali Dumana, aged 21, told the Daily Mail that he came to Britain legally from Bulgaria four years ago, and that he is married and has a young baby. He was merely going to a local shop, he claimed, and never touched or approached the 12-year-old girl. The police are not investigating him for any offence.
If true, this would suggest that the girl described as ‘Queen of Scots’ by uncritical right-wing pundits was acting on malicious stereotyping of migrants rather than an actual threat. A child caught up in an atmosphere of fear and anger, in a council estate inhabited by white working-class folk uneasy about their new Muslim neighbours (Lochee is a rough area of a city that has seen better days). The incident is then exploited by the authorities to convey a message against ‘far-right’ agitation.
But as we saw with Covid-19, the powers-that-be do not simply wait for a spontaneous event to intervene for a desired outcome. The story seems to me too convenient, too timely, and too emphatic. The image of the girl with weapons, symbolising Boadicea and Braveheart, is as perfectly presented as Donald Trump’s rising from a dubious attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.
Was the Dundee incident staged as a trap to lure critics of mass immigration and the hotels accommodating illegal incomers? Commentators from GB News to social media accounts with large followings could be made to look stupid for broadcasting false assumption. A ‘far-right’ backlash is thereby neutered. There is similarity here with the aftermath of the murder of three girls in Southport a year ago, when it was readily assumed that the killer was a Muslim immigrant.
Police urged the public not to share misinformation about the incident. This may be a reasonable warning, but basic psychology shows that if people are told to look away from something, they will look at it. Police power is being underlined here, but it is also possible that the authorities wanted the story to get maximum attention.
The government is determined to smear and incriminate opposition to immigration and multiculturalist ideology. The Prevent scheme has been refocused from Islamist terror to preventing vaguely-defined right-wing extremism, Parents may be punished through their children being identified at school for expressing ideas at odds with the promoted values of diversity, equality and inclusion.
However, there may be much more to the possible stagecraft of the Dundee dagger girl. The immediate message elevates fear and anger, and this does not fully dissipate when the story of migrant molestation is found to be untrue. The arrest of the girl warns the British public – particularly white protestors – that targeting anyone of minority ethnic status will be treated as a serious crime.
Consequently, widespread public anxiety about a ‘migrant invasion’ has no direct means of resistance, beyond shouting at counter-protestors outsider hotels. Hope is raised by political manoeuvres on the prospect of deportation, as grandstanded by Nigel Farage this week. In a civic democracy we depend on the state to resolve a major problem.
And so we come to the hidden message of Dundee. The only way to tackle illegal immigration is to introduce a digital identity system, which would readily show whether someone has a right to be here or not.
Problem: illegal, undocumented migrants who pose a risk to women and children.
Reaction: anger and protest, with chants of ‘save our kids’ and ‘send them back’
Solution: digital identity for all
The promise of deporting illegal migrants may never be fulfilled, because that was never the priority.
“The government is determined to smear and incriminate opposition to immigration and multiculturalist ideology.”
No, I am sure it is the opposite – that the UK government, or more accurately, the ‘deep state’, are trying to incite division as a distraction for their numerous lies and failures, especially with Brexit, covid and the lost war in Ukraine. So they get their own masked goons to pretend to be salt-of-the-earth white folks who have ‘had enough’ and run up flags in the dead of night. It is, ironically, the same kind playbook that the ‘deep state’ operated with ‘covid’ with all the ‘thank you, NHS’ guff. The real back story is most likely that the government fears that the bulk of the British people aren’t patriotic at all because of aforementioned failures, so they try to whip up some fervour in the media. Absolute scoundrels, if so, but we knew that already.
I’m puzzled why, athough the criticism of illegal immigrants/”refugee claimants” is always on ethnic, linguistic/cultural assimilation concerns, or on fear of crime, no one seems the slightest bit interested in the taxpayer being forced to accomodate these people…the cost.
UK Gilt yields hit 5.23% recently. The pound sank – again.
Does the public realise that the same government spending they clamour for is also destroying living standards? It’s simple math, but only “immigrants=crime” gets the public’s attention…
Bond yields??? The man in the street is not acquainted with bond yields. Axes and knives, yes.
The main in the street will soon become acquainted with bond yields when the Gilt market rates rise further (Gilt prices fall) sinking their pension funds and the FTSE along with the regime having to raise interest rates and therefore mortgage rates, to prevent a run on the pound and enable it to still attempt to borrow in the Gilt market. When that fails, the Gilt market will blow up, the pound will sink and rates will go sky high and property repossessions will rise. Then the IMF steps in with an austerity driven bailout.
Forget the daily Mail its full of shit, the story was printed in the daily Record another anti-Scottish newsrag, there’s a Go Fund Me page that’s apparently raised £74k for the girl, the foreigners are a married couple in Scotland but according to them not illegally.
There is something not quite right about the story, that I haven’t figured out yet, but of course its being used by the likes of the Reform party to demonise foreigners (brown skinned) of course in Scotland.
The largest group of people to head to Scotland are not brown skinned foreigners, no its the English, almost a million have swanned across the border into Scotland, putting immense pressure on Scottish public services such as doctors, dentists, housing hospitals etc, Scots are at a loss, because the foreign country of England controls immigration to Scotland, and it has the say who can live and cannot live in Scotland.
Nigel Farage’s Reform party, the Tories and and other political parties are using this girl to jump on the get the (brown skinned) immigrants out bandwagon.
That figure of a million English entering Scotland is misleading even if close to the truth. It does not take into account Scots leaving for other parts of Britain or moving abroad. Sounds like SNP agitprop propaganda.
Typically 10,000 English residents have moved to Scotland a year in recent years. Resident means anyone living in England, whether born outside or born there and also of any colour, not just white English.
Conversely, there are many, many Scots living in England.
According to official Scottish government figures from the National Records of Scotland, net migration only began in 21st century into Scotland. For the 20th century Scots emigrated en-masse to England and abroad.
https://www.gov.scot/publications/internal-migration-scotland-uk-trends-policy-lessons/pages/5/
People from the rest of the UK – not just England – resulted in a TOTAL NET INFLOW of new residents to Scotland of 137,000 since 2000/2001 to 2017/2018 yet overseas people accounted for a TOTAL NET INFLOW of 222,000 over the same period.
714,000 people left Scotland to move to the rest of Britain including England and 411,000 moved abroad while 851,000 moved from the rest of the UK and 633,000 from overseas to Scotland during that 17-18 year period.
The last census in Scotland was in 2022, and it showed around 750,000 people had moved North to Scotland, now even if Scotland entire population ( 5.5 million people) moved to England it could never affect the demography of England, which has over 55 million people or around 84% of Britain’s population – however with such a large influx of English into Scotland which has a much smaller population it affects everything, such as voting on constitutional matters, and like I said it puts pressure on public services, which are already under pressure.
In 2014 the Scottish Independence Referendum results showed that 72.1% of people from the rest of Britain living in Scotland voted no to to dissolving the illegal forced union – 51.2% of Scots voted yes to dissolve the illegal union, but settlers from South of the border swayed the result with their votes.
I live in Scotland biggest city and I can see what’s happening, it must be worse for Scots living in smaller places such as Perth or Inverness etc.
>putting immense pressure on Scottish public services…
Its the Scot’s fault for continuing to provide them and not following their English neighbors in cut, cut, cut. (FWIW — We’ve got the same sort of problem in the US; we have to deal with the fallout of bad policy decisions in other states. I suppose the underlying purpose is to force some kind of race to the bottom.)
The Scottish parliament is a captured parliament – three of the parties in it the Tories, Labour and the Lib/Dems are not Scottish parties they are branch office’s of their London HQs, they are not registered with the Electoral Commission, basically they are Fifth Column parties there to make sure the status quo remains intact – the other two- parties are Scottish – The Greens and the SNP, both are beholden to Westminster – basically they sold out to a foreign countries parliament – in essence half the population (excluding English settlers which are swarming over the border) wants to dissolve the illegal union, but they NO representation at their parliament.
Anyway there’s a group of bodies at the UN just now trying to get Scotland added to the C-24 groups (colonies) – Scotland isa country the elder of the two – between England and Scotland but we ware held illegally by England and constantly asset stripped by them, oil – gas etc.
As for the States, didn’t Texas and California have desires to secede from the United States – and become countries in their own right.
You can tell this guy writes for the light, anyone with half a brain cell that watches something that appeared during covid with it fake release control the narrative pressure valve.
Laurence fox, Nigel fragile. Jacob Rees-Mogg and the other operatives on shill be news are hardly credible.
However he believes the southport staged show.
Has she got a gofundme for legal fee;s? and a appearance on the pseudo alternative media circuit yet.
They most of all gotten the script.
This whole scene would of cost less than 200$ in Amazon or Asda & mAccdy’s freebies and vouchers to pull off.
The psyops are so bad they should be paying people to watch them instead the believe any oldshite ‘I dont watch TV crowd’ watch this as real and then donate.
BREAKING:
Locals conquer Canary Wharf shopping centre in London, chanting “Britannia rules the waves.” It’s finally happening, the British lion is awake.
https://x.com/i/status/1962184109142253925
” dubious assassination attempt”. Exactly if it was real in any way the secret service would have never let him stand up seconds after the attempt supposedly happened…
Plus: my ear bleeds more when I nick it shaving…
Scotland is a small country. If a pensioner falls over a crack in the pavement in Buchanan Street, it makes the papers.
A story where a child is filmed brandishing a knife and axe would have been front page news. It wasn’t. There are no stories in the Scottish MSN.
To show how even the daftest stories appear in Scottish press, look for the one where an “African tribe” is living in woods near Jedburgh.
Psy-op indeed as the author asserts. In Scotland it would be termed, “a load of pish”.
Us Europeans are told there is bloodshed, mayhem and revolutionists spirit happening in the U.K.
Pure bullshit sold by the shills and lacky;’s.
