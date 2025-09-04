Sep 4, 2025
Fall Fundraiser – Can you help keep OffGuardian afloat?

Fall is in the air, so it’s time for our bi-annual donation drive.

We appreciate that there’s nothing as infuriating as sites dropping banner ads and pop-ups asking for money, so we like to keep it simple and ask one question just a couple of times a year:

Would you like to help keep Off-Guardian alive?

Because that is what we’re talking about, survival. With Patreon gutting our income and social media companies limiting our reach, we just about scrape by.

There are alternative models available to us, true. But we don’t believe in paywalls, we receive zero corporate or non-profit funding, and we have rejected every offer of advertising presented to us. We would rather do as we have always done – rely on the goodwill of our readers.

You guys are, and always have been, the only thing that keeps the site going.

We believe in what they call the value for value model.

If you feel you get some value from our site and our work, then consider giving some value back in any way you can, be it promotion or attention or treasure.

So, if you would like to keep opinion free, facts sacred and OffG running as it always has, please consider a one-off tip or a monthly donation.

You could also buy a t-shirt, hoodie or mug from our store to spread our brand AND look fly as hell while you’re doing it.



Or, if you’re interested in supporting one of our guest authors, consider buying a book from the OffG affiliate book store:




  






Many thanks to any and all of you that contribute. It all helps!


		

				
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
				

				

	If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
				

			
			
				 

		
		
		

		

		
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

		

	
		
	

	

		

			

    Elena


    
    


    

    

    

    Elena


    

    
    Sep 4, 2025 2:22 PM


    
    

    
    

        
    



    

    

    




    
    

    
Autumn fundraiser.




    

    

    

        
    

    
0
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply


    

    
    






    

    

    George Mc


    
    


    

    

    

    George Mc


    

    
    Sep 4, 2025 2:07 PM


    
    

    
    

        
    



    

    

    




    
    

    
I already contribute a bit each month. I can up it a bit but am unsure how to proceed. Do I just go through the pledge routine with a higher amount?




    

    

    

        
    

    
0
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply


    

    
    






    

    

    judith


    
    


    

    

    

    judith


    

    
    Sep 4, 2025 12:51 PM


    
    

    
    

        
    



    

    

    




    
    

    
Call me a luddite,  but is there anyway to donate with check or money order?




    

    

    

        
    

    
1
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply


    

    
    






    

    

    Johnny


    
    


    

    

    

    Johnny


    

    
    Sep 4, 2025 12:31 PM


    
    

    
    

        
    



    

    

    




    
    

    
Fall?

Isn’t that the USian term for Autumn?

God knows US cultural imperialism is bad enough.


PS. I’ll try to increase my monthly donation if I can get through the maze of steps.


Thanks Folks, I enjoy your work very much.




    

    

    

        
    

    
2
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply


    

    
    





                    

                                            

                

            

                            

                    
