Quick Take…Inside the “Epstein Birthday Book”

The Wall Street Journal has exclusively released digital copies of Jeffrey Epstein’s “birthday book”, a document allegedly handed to Congress by lawyers representing the Epstein estate.

The big fuss is the odd note apparently signed by Donald Trump inside the doodled outline of woman’s body, plus another entry making reference to Trump “selling” a woman to Epstein:

For some reason they’re calling this a “bombshell”.

There are also pictures of Epstein with Lord Mandelson, as well as a doctored magazine cover from Alan Dershowitz a note from Bill Clinton and miscellaneous contributions from various notables.

From what we’ve seen so far, it’s all…nothing much.

It’s just a dumb book, 238 pages curated by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s birthday, and full of contributions she solicited from his address book of rich and famous names.

Risque innuendos, out-of-context in-jokes, childish limericks. A rather unseemly but hardly criminally damning look inside the lives of wanton decadence led by what the limitations of language force us to call “the elite”.

That doesn’t rule out some other “BREAKING NEWS!” epicly damning memo coming out, or CCTV footage or a signed confession or…you know, anything they need.

Because, in the end, how much faith should we really have in this material? And how much energy should we be putting into analysing it?

The fact of the matter is that this book may not have existed before yesterday. Or some of it did, and some didn’t. Or it did, but names/dates/faces have been changed.

Technology has rendered all digital evidence suspect, especially when it’s being drip-fed into the public domain by institutions known to be corrupt.