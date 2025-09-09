WATCH: Turning the Tide on 9/11 with Curt Weldon

Congressman Curt Weldon appears on The Corbett Report to discuss his appearance at the upcoming Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 conference in Washington, DC. James and Congressman Weldon discuss 9/11, Able Danger, Osama bin Laden, intelligence operations and where they agree and where they disagree on the subject of 9/11 truth.

A full transcipt, as well as download and audio-only options, are available on CorbettReport.com