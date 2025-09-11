WATCH: Codex 9/11

Codex 9/11 is a brand new documentary from Badlands Media. Written, narrated and researched by former structural engineer Brad Zerbo, the film covers many facets of the case against the “official story”. It discusses previous false flags, the elites who profited, the physics of the collapse and more.

Even as a veteran 9/11 truther, there was some information in this film I hadn’t heard previously encountered.

Etienne de la Boetie2 of The Art of Liberty Foundation has written a long-form review which we also recommend – you can read it HERE.