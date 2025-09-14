WATCH: The 9/11 Faker

<br />

This is a fascinating tale. In 2008 Tania Head, then-President of the 9/11 Survivors Group, was outed as a fake. Not only had she not been rescued from the South Tower mintues before it collapsed, she wasn’t even in New York that day. She wasn’t even in the country.

Tania Head wasn’t even her real name.

The story she told, about her injuries, her rescue by “bandana man” and the tragic death of her fiancé/husband (she never could make up her mind) in the North Tower…they were all made up. She was a fraud.

And yet…she never made, or even attempted to make, any money from her lies. And her relentless promotion of the 9/11 Survivors did get more publicity for the victims. So what was in it for her? And did she end up doing some good?

There’s also layers of interesting meta-narrative, about the nature of psy-ops and how large-scale deceptions are, by their very nature, vulnerable to smaller additions. Sucker fish on sharks.

When everyone is lying, and everyone knows everyone is lying, nobody wants to be the first to call out a lie, lest they accidentally pull the wrong thread.

When the full weight of governmental and journalistic institutions are dedicated to reinforcing mythic “official stories”, it atrophies both the desire and ability to detect deception.

One has to ask, if the official narrative of 9/11 were actually true, could a faker have attached herself to it so successfully?