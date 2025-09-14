WATCH: The 9/11 Faker
This is a fascinating tale. In 2008 Tania Head, then-President of the 9/11 Survivors Group, was outed as a fake. Not only had she not been rescued from the South Tower mintues before it collapsed, she wasn’t even in New York that day. She wasn’t even in the country.
Tania Head wasn’t even her real name.
The story she told, about her injuries, her rescue by “bandana man” and the tragic death of her fiancé/husband (she never could make up her mind) in the North Tower…they were all made up. She was a fraud.
And yet…she never made, or even attempted to make, any money from her lies. And her relentless promotion of the 9/11 Survivors did get more publicity for the victims. So what was in it for her? And did she end up doing some good?
There’s also layers of interesting meta-narrative, about the nature of psy-ops and how large-scale deceptions are, by their very nature, vulnerable to smaller additions. Sucker fish on sharks.
When everyone is lying, and everyone knows everyone is lying, nobody wants to be the first to call out a lie, lest they accidentally pull the wrong thread.
When the full weight of governmental and journalistic institutions are dedicated to reinforcing mythic “official stories”, it atrophies both the desire and ability to detect deception.
One has to ask, if the official narrative of 9/11 were actually true, could a faker have attached herself to it so successfully?
It seems Trump has awarded the martyr the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The same medal awarded to the w.r cr.minal Jo.nny H.ward from Australia.
Knowing what we know now, the exclusion of demolition survivors’ stories may well have paralleled the quick debris removal at that building sites in order to minimize physical evidence and witness testimony that contradicted the mainstream deception. Head seems to have arrived at the perfect time to be used for continued manipulation of public sympathies and perceptions. I have doubts about her having been simply an attention starved crackpot or a clever, lone con artist.
The USA has a history of witch-hunts; this latest version of McCarthyism
is in keeping with that tradition… But this time The Righteous arent just
hunting down witches, even the Hesitants are being targeted…
…….
“Prove Me Wrong !”
PLEASE UNDERSTAND THE KIRK "KILLING" WAS A PSY-OP, A HOAX
All part of Operation Chaos, this particular farce to be the pretext for the next one.
I don’t care if they have a patsy who actually BELIEVES he killed someone, which is possible.
Surely even if you weren’t initially suspicious, the wildly exaggerated coverage, including normally-censored spilled blood– and never-ending emotionalism should clue you in, Baby.
Do you really believe an 18 year old kid with no money behind him could have become the leader of some (much-exaggerated) movement?
Oh, he had plenty of money behind him. Moreover, his death – true or faked – served as a handy distraction.
We can say he was working full-time for Trump, can’t we?
We deserve everything we get.
We’re pathetic.
I include myself.
Leave me out. I have always been riding around on white horses. Been a goody goody guy.
‘When everyone is lying, and everyone knows everyone is lying…..’
“Well i aint gonna ‘fess-up, that could get me kilt !”
…….
But, Honestly, isnt Civilisation One Big Lie ?
And isnt The State’s main function to Defend The Lie ?
The stick of truth will win in the end: Southpark https://youtu.be/RKkDaTy8SBg .
“Prove Me Wrong !!”
Is the public simply being skillfully deceived?
In a fake world of fake news not impossible.
Even fake blood would have a much less
dramatic effect on a dark T-shirt. Further-
more, white symbolizes innocence and is
meant to symbolically clothe the martyr.
The quality of fake blood is still poor – even in movies. It does not turn dark or hard quickly enough. “Responders” cover up the body or rush it away. But anyone with a good canera can snap the splotches left behind before they are wiped clean.
Why : the 11th of September, Palestine Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine happen.
“ The project Ukraine gambit illustrates perfectly the willingness of Nato to risk the entire legacy of EU cultural, economic and military dominance for the sake of one last mad gamble at seizing Russia’s natural resources in which to collateralize yet another expansionary lending cycle.
If you don’t understand the primary impetus behind this war – in fact, every war, including Palestine – then you will be consigned to continuously search for answers, oftentimes being
diverted into petty, simplistic explanations, while not only fully missing the mark, but also unable to project and anticipate other strategic moves clearly telegraphed to those who know what’s happening. “
I still think the smoking gun was the neocon/zionist “thinktank” Project for a New American Century (PNAC) 2000 report, Rebuilding America’s Defenses: Strategies, Forces, and Resources For a New Century, which outlined, along with previous PNAC reports calling for regime changes in Iraq, Iran, etc, and the need for a global war against terrorism, a plan to rebuild America’s military in order to control the 21st century and remain the world’s sole superpower. In it they wrote that “the process of transformation even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event—like a new Pearl Harbor.”
And then lo and behold, the very next year, 9/11 happened, the US created the Department of Homeland Security, started the never-ending war OF terror, attacked Iraq, and started accelerating the budget for its “defense” department that Trump has now successfully, and proudly, brought past the billion per year mark.
They told us what they were going to do and did it. Couldn’t be more obvious. And now, with Trump as their conduit, those behind Project 2025 are doing the same things. Which also couldn’t be more obvious. They tell us, then they do it, then we sit here and wonder for decades who did what.
trillion – fixed. ‘some niggas make billions, other niggas make memes’.
Yes! Thank you, Erik. TRILLION. Goodness, I must be getting old.
Why do Americans memorialize the day our own intelligence services in conjunction with new world order planners took down 3 buildings and killed over 3,000 American’s? Are we really this stupid….
If people were really memorializing that, they’d be as psychopathic as the perpetrators. But we’re not part of that club, so only lesser forms of derangement, like worshipping lies, are allowed us.
It started the never ending money trail. Wtf is wrong this time?
“George H.W. Bush once said “If the American People ever find out what we have done, they will chase us down the street and lynch us.””
No they wouldn’t for the people, well most of them wouldn’t – for they are far too apathetic to make a big difference, of course the likes of Politifact, and other PTB outlets that claim to weed out lies, says Bush didn’t say the above, but I know as do many other folk that Politifact is a purveyor of fake news, sponsored by the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and Pierre Omidyar’s Democracy Foundation.
PolitiFact – Wikispooks
Infact – I’m sure I saw him say the above in an interview years ago, but – like Ray Kroc’s (McDonald’s owner now dead) interview where he said he gave most of huge wealth to Satanic causes, Bush’s interview has probably been deleted from the web.
Since apathy only goes so far, anger at manufactured enemies helps by keeping the People busy lynching one another.
Yes good point.
Btw, I seem to be having more difficulty than ever digging up data, of the sort you recall with Bush, that’s not disputed or denied if not disappeared down the memory hole. I can’t help but think AI is doing a much better job, by design, than all those bought and paid for fact-checkers ever could.
There will only be the realty AI define. But they cant erase artifacts. Via artifacts we can see through all lies, yes?
Yeah Head when found out that her story was all lies – she fled the US and supposedly committed suicide, that to turned out to be lies as well – maybe she was used to being around liars, as her brother and father served prison time in Spain for fraud – its not so clear the angle of the PTB on what Head did, maybe she craved attention, and the PTB weren’t involved in her part, or maybe they were its a difficult one to pin down.
On Head doing good for the survivors, who knows – but not to worry, Biden and later Trump – are going to steal, have stolen sorry I meant seized, the twenty-two tons of gold (held in an NY vault) that belongs to Afghanistan, and it will be dished out among the survivors, even though Afghanistan had nothing to do with 9/11.
People really have become sheeple especially in the States and Britain, the latter suffered the 7/7 event – that has so many holes in the official narrative, that is resembles a Swiss cheese.
But of course it is convenient for the authorities to have one faker exposed as then everyone else looks genuine to the uninitiated. Still, if she did it all off her own bat, it is rather admirable in a way!
She’s the exception to be made an example of (see also patsy), the crass opportunist exposed to the light, while the endlessly corrupt rule of organized crime behind the scenes remains concealed by the misdirection, if not conducting this sideshow as well.
A martyr a day makes all their other problems go away?
Thats why we have Saints. Look at a Saint and focus only on that Saint, and you will be happy.
The truth of 9/11 will come out when it’s finally safe to allow that to happen. So I’m guessing around 100 years after the very last, guilty, senior perpetrator 🇺🇸 is dead. So not in the current 8 billion global population’s lifetime.
Most people still cling to the myths of Pearl Harbor 80 years later even though the crimes of FDR and his administration have been thoroughly exposed. Americans vote for the lies they prefer but elections have little to do with who runs the US.
Little? I think you mean nothing!
We chose between
murderous warmongering pirates who are for abortion and
murderous warmongering pirates who are against abortion.
Truth delayed is truth denied.
The part beginning at 10:25 seems odd to me. How does someone using a fake identity – who’s not even a US citizen – manage to secure access to ground zero where all previous attempts by genuine survivors had failed? Wouldn’t some sort of basic vetting be done?
‘In 2003 the experiences of survivors were still largely ignored. They weren’t even allowed access to ground zero..
..So far the survivors had got nowhere with the authorities, but on the 17th March [2004] Tania sent out a concisely worded email to all members of the group. Somehow, she’d negotiated her way in:
A month later, thanks to Tania’s efforts, a small group of survivors finally got through the gates, and into ground zero’.
I guess if someone is pretending to have been there and claims they were a victim it reinforces the truth of the lie and preempts any of the other crisis actors thinking of outing what really happened as they would then be held to account as fraudsters instead of heroes.
Yeah, there to fulfill the lie. Disgusting kind of people who can sit in an office and plan out such a perfect perversity. 😠 .
