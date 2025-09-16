Charlie Kirk; Or How the Right Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Cancel Culture
Kit Knightly
Since the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week the theories have been flying thick and fast.
The alleged shooter has been identified as a pro-transgender campaigner into furry internet culture and also a traditional Republican Mormon. He is both a leftist anti-fa agent and a far-right “Groyper” fan of Nick Fuentes.
Others suggest the alleged shooter, regardless of his politics, is just a patsy, and Kirk was killed by Mossad operatives for turning against Israel. People are analyzing video footage minutely looking for bullet paths and possible suspects in the security entourage.
Still others maintain Kirk was never killed at all, and the whole thing is a fake psy-op.
We have yet to receive the “official version” from on high but, when we do, you can be sure it won’t satisfy everybody, and debate will rage.
Thus far, there is only one certitude we can take away from the case – cancel culture is alright, really.
For years, the Republican position has been that leftist “cancel culture” – ruining lives and careers because of “offensive” social media posts – is ridiculous and morally wrong.
Not anymore, now massive social media campaigns are launched against anyone who celebrates, minimizes or even fails to adequately mourn the death of Charlie Kirk.
A searchable database of over 20,000 individuals celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder will soon be available on our website.
It will be searchable by general location, employer, and industry type. Political violence can never be the answer.
— Charlie Kirk Data Foundation (@forcharliekirk1) September 12, 2025
Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m no fan of celebrating murder. And, indeed, would argue that those people posting videos cheering on the assassin are symptomatic of greater societal problems in various ways (being shocking for engagement, cheapening of human life and general disengagement from reality chief among them), but that doesn’t mean people should be doxed, bullied or fired.
Free speech needs to cover inappropriate jokes and just generally being a bad person.
Someone who used to espouse that belief is Elon Musk…
…but that hasn’t stopped him – or, at least, the person running his X account – from abandoning his commitment to absolute free speech in favour of the hysterical doxxing of anyone who doesn’t look sad enough.
Other high-profile rightwing talking heads are taking part:
Also, just reported you 🙂 everyone else should too. Screw “free speech” shut them down @elonmusk
— Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 13, 2025
Free speech isn't free from consequences. Tomorrow, we are filing a PRIVILEGED motion to censure Ilhan Omar and remove her from her committees. This will force a vote.
Half measures are not enough any more.
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 16, 2025
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 16, 2025
Not since the death of George Floyd has performative moralizing been so important to keeping your job. A parallel that is likely anything but accidental.
This culminated, earlier today, with Attorney General Pamela Bondi announcing that “hate speech has no place in society”:
Pam Bondi now openly admits that the U.S. government will target anyone they label as using “hate speech.”
She says hate speech is not free speech and has no place in society, especially after what happened to Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/tIP6po5vqz
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 16, 2025
“Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences”? “Hate speech is not free speech”? These are the most absurd tenets of the anti-freedom “liberal” class, suddenly being embraced by the right wing. It’s yet another example of both “sides” backing the same broad policies for different reasons.
To complete the gaslighting world-inversion, those same people who would use those arguments to get people fired for racist jokes only two weeks ago, are suddenly bridling at them.
It’s just like the vaccines. Remember that? When Trump announced Project Warp Speed, and mainstream outlets were publishing warnings about “rushed” vaccines, only to totally flip when Biden “won” the 2020 election. They do it this way on purpose.
Republican or Democrat, under the right circumstances, both teams now agree that free speech doesn’t mean the freedom to say things that are morally wrong or factually incorrect or…whatever. Which is actually the antithesis of free speech. Everyone believes in free speech they agree with.
Ironically enough, Charlie Kirk himself provided a fine riposte to the “hate speech” talking point:
Whatever did or didn’t happen to the man, and whoever is or isn’t responsible, there’s no denying he got that right.
Some people are saying that the assassination was cover under which a significant, and no doubt highly unpopular, bill was passed, and I don’t mean the one about honoring Kirk. But I can’t find out on the intranets anywhere what the bill was.
Thumbs up. I like your ability to find the right point: Balance.
In reality both political sides are an ugly feature to deal with, but we are lucky to find decent people in between both.
Another decent woman I followed in the past and almost had forgotten:
SyrianGirl connecting the dots. https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/10/syriangirl-reacts-to-degenerate-u-s-foreign-policy-lgbt-sodomy-is-americas-top-export/ .
I don’t understand why nobody seems to care that it seems like Kirk was shot by this guy standing right next to him. Nobody even mentions it. Even to negate it. What’s up with that?
It’s gone. But is it the guy with the phone, standing judt behind the barricade?
None dare say “McCarthyism is back !” –
though the tropes are very much the same…
Let the Charlie story go. This is just a distraction and a divide and conquer show.
This here is one of the far more important true stories.
Jeremy Corbyn was suspended by the Labour Party for “free speech”; unfree free speech is nothing new.
People are discovering that “free speech” does not exist, people have been pandering to unwanted speech for a long time, but it is not free and the price now has to be paid. It has never been “free”; you can prove this to yourself, walk into a club and call the bouncer a cunt.
Until society comes back into general agreement and there are societal norms again, then nobody is going to permit their enemies to say things that even slightly offend them. What other weapons do people have other than to squeal like baby pigs.
Division is alive and well and along with it the tolerance for your enemies’ sick jokes and unpleasant behaviour has died. But it is the same on the left and the right; the right cheer on the death of the Gazans, the left cheer on the death of Charlie Kirk. No difference in substance, both are tribal groups trying to prove their personal virtue, values which are pretty much the same on both sides.
The money that supports both sides and drives the division comes from the one source.
Ambition and religion have caused more suffering and deaths than any other DISEASES on this planet.
I believe Kirk is alive and that the event was staged. Its a great distraction …. from what? Perhaps its this ….. “Threat of stagflation bears down on world’s largest economy as Federal Reserve decision looms” They are about to lower interest rates.
Slightly off topic, but seein as the fake geewhiz gollygosh super genius Melon Tusk was mentioned…
Why has the Tommy ten names Robinson protest received so much media coverage?
Wasn’t the largest ever street protest in Britain against British involvement in the Iraq War 20 or so years ago? I may be wrong but I recall the media coverage of that to be pretty sparse. My poor old mind is boggled. I’m not envious of growing up in this weird world.
What gets me is that after cleaning his teeth, putting on clean shirt,
then leaving home to go decapitate the leader of a MAGA youth outfit,
he DIDNT post A Manifesto online !!
I mean, what sort of a crackpot, tranny-friendly, bullet-inscriber
leftist screwball, doesnt post A Manifesto before heading off to do
the Dirty, Dastardly Deed ?… And why didnt the Security & Intelligence
peoppl have a prepared Dirt File on this tranny-hugger-leftist-liberal-(
probably vegan)-deranged psychopath ?
Vegans are the worst. I mean, they don’t eat the meat! They don’t eat the meat! What on earth is the matter with them? I think maybe they are Satan’s spawn with their evil vegetables and all.
The famous off guardian when he is right he is right tag. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
The Murder of Charlie Kirk was of course Staged.
Miles does journalism when all the others is shilling theatre as real to not upset the christian maga fanbase.
Wow, excellent observations. That’s what I call a true investigative compilation.
Everyone should take the time to read through the minutiae of this, IMO.
Ultimately, my take-aways are these:
1. “This is scriptwriters with too much time on their hands.”
and
2. “They are trying to start a civil war between red and blue, left and right, to take pressure off themselves. From their standpoint, a civil war is much preferable to a revolution, since in a revolution they would be the targets, while in a civil war they can keep you targeting one another. It’s very simple, as you see.”
and
3. “If they start a war, don’t show up for it.”
And here’s a voice of reason on the whole puppet show.
Better: More evidence Charlie Kirk was not even dying
Even if The Left didnt say it, The Left would still be accused.
Even if The Left didnt do it, The Let would still be accused.
Even if The Left didnt exist, The Left would still be accused…
Accused is one thing, damage is another, preventing the damage is the concern of the right, if it results in the extinction of the left, so be it, they were rather uncompromising, irrational, and arrogant all at the same time, i’m sure a case has been made and will be fought between east and west, lets just make sure the damage is on the left side, looking from the north naturally.
You are so wrong Les.
It is obvious, Putin did it.
CK had been attending Catholic Mass with his wife recently.
Maybe he was thinking of joining those influential converts to
Catholicism, JD Vance and Candice Owens ? Maybe he saw
it as a way of keeping himself above The Fray ?
“What would Arnie say ?” … (anon) …
Returnsies is always fair
Ya, I guaran-dang-tee you that IF Kirk said that about the 1st amendment (because we just don’t know anymore, unless hearing it in person from the horse’s mouth), he would change his tune in a nanosecond if he gained political power of any kind. I wouldn’t give him credit for a damn thing relative to freedom and liberty. Talk is cheap as the orange psycho in charge has demonstrated over and over, not to mention every damn politician in the Senate and Congress, all his cabinet heads, and his asshole sons. This dude wasn’t preaching freedom, not one bit, or we would see that in his cult followers, which we aren’t in the least. We’re seeing the exact opposite. These assholes won’t be happy unless every baby born in Amerika and every other person in general is baptized with Holy Water and every child has to kneel at a statue of Trump and do the sign of the cross every day before school while singing the fucking national anthem. That’s what they’re about.
To add, again, if he said that, it was clearly to give himself cover. Fits the definition of a false prophet to a tee.
Was Donald Trump hating when he assassinated Iranian General Quasem Soleimani,or when he armed and funded genocidal Israel, or when he armed and funded corrupt Ukraine, or when he helped to level Gaza and murder hundreds of thousands – including women and children – in order to steal the land and eventually build a luxury resort for the wealthy? I’d say yes, he was. People are being cancelled for their words. Trump’s actions speak much louder than words.
There’s a Charlie Kirk Data Foundation? Well, that’s a bit of a giveaway.
It’s actually important to know who killed Charlie Kirk and why, even if the answer is ‘to sow discord, division and conusion’; in fact especially if that is the reason.
Here you go Matthew, your adorable Kirk was “killed” by a “squib”!
You can have your pet theory but you can’t pretend it’s fact. And the ‘adorable’ jibe is equally juvenile.
