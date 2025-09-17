Sep 17, 2025
comment 1

WATCH: Where the Towers Went

An evaluation of Dr Judy Wood's "directed energy weapon" hypothesis

The final film in our un-official 9/11 documentary season is a presentation by Jonathan Cole, a former civil engineer and veteran 9/11 truther, responding to Dr Judy Wood’s book Where Did the Towers Go?

Does he make a good case? What do you think?

Aloysius
Aloysius
Sep 17, 2025 7:10 PM

She looks insane, and so that about kicks it.

0
0
