UPDATE: Israel’s Increasing Isolation

Two days ago I covered the myriad ways the world was turning its collective fire on Israel, leading one BBC journalist to describe them as “isolated”.

In the two days since, that isolation has only increased.

Earlier today, dozens of delegations walked out in protest during Netanyahu’s speech to the UN.

The Spanish and Italian navies are reportedly sending warships to protect Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla in the Mediterranean.

Meeting in New York during the UN Summit, members of The Hague Group (an activist group comprising various countries, including South Africa, Brazil and Malaysia) issued statements calling for the “International Community” to “deny Israel the tools of genocide”.

The Brazilian foreign minister stated:

“We must turn indignation into action, law into justice and justice into peace.”

Dockworkers’ Unions from across Europe are uniting to try and “squeeze” Israel over Gaza.

Microsoft have claimed they are blocking the Israeli military from using some of its software to prevent illegal mass surveillance in Gaza.

Israel’s positions in Eurovision and UEFA are also in doubt.

The warring combatants are embracing the roles of Face and Heel, with Gaza’s president announcing his openness to a negotiated two-state solution, even as Israel broadens its offensive in Gaza, shells hospitals and shuts down the only international crossing into the West Bank.

The Times of Israel reports…

Israel is speeding toward global pariah status, with Trump as its only shield

And even Trump’s support is far from certain, he has already questioned the Qatar bombing and vowed not to let Israel occupy the West Bank.

To paraphrase my co-editor Catte, it looks like a whole bunch of people are about to be handed something they’ve wanted for years. Hopefully, they all take a moment to ask why.