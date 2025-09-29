WATCH: Escaping the Madhouse – #SolutionsWatch
If you’ve watched Dissent Into Madness then you’ll not only know about the ways that psychological insights are being weaponized against us but, more importantly, you’ll have an idea about what we can do about it. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James considers more ideas for escaping from this societal madhouse garnered from the new Psychology course at OpenSourceEducation.online.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
