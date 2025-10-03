Let’s Talk About…The Manchester Synagogue Attack
Yesterday morning, a Synagogue in Manchester was allegedly the site of a terrorist attack, when a knife-wielding Muslim man attacked Jews gathering for Yom Kippur, killing two and injuring four.
The suspect was allegedly shot by armed police officers, bringing the total death count to three.
Since then we’ve been told the suspect’s name was Jihad Al-Shamie, that he was out on bail for rape, and that at least two of the victims may have been hit by police gunfire:
Greater Manchester Police said that its officers shot one of the two victims who died in the attack on a synagogue in the city as well as one of the injured survivors.
The story is…odd.
But what do you think?
- Do you believe the official story so far?
- Will they bring in more anti-knife legislation?
- Is this going to be linked to the digital ID plan?
Whatever took place yesterday doesn’t look like a hoax to me, if anything more likely a false flag, where people did die and were injured, since if it was a hoax it was an unusual place to do one. It was not a place such as a large public venue or on the street where people do not know each other. The congregation of a tight knit community would know each other, so shipping in strangers in the form of crisis actors would draw attention. Or attempting to recruit in advance for the hoax many regular temple goers, or even some would be a risky strategy.
Also, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were the only ones with firearms at the scene and have pretty much admitted to accidently killing one of the victims and injuring another. If it was a hoax, then that would be a strange storyline to include in the plot and one not to the benefit of the Establishment, or to the reputation of the GMP. 50% of the dead (1 out of the 2 dead) killed by the police.
https://www.gmp.police.uk/news/greater-manchester/news/news/2025/october/an-update-from-chief-constable-sir-stephen-watson-following-yesterdays-tragic-incident-on-middleton-road-in-crumpsall/
Lastly, an early story from an eyewitness, if true, said the attacker was almost robotic in his methodical attack mode. Could that be someone under mind control?
Supposedly, they shot a dead body, too. Good shootin’
Guess who does all, yes, all of these anti certain tribe attacks. All of them.
In this case, someone died as the result of the Hannibal Directive.