Let’s Talk About…The Manchester Synagogue Attack

Yesterday morning, a Synagogue in Manchester was allegedly the site of a terrorist attack, when a knife-wielding Muslim man attacked Jews gathering for Yom Kippur, killing two and injuring four.

The suspect was allegedly shot by armed police officers, bringing the total death count to three.

Since then we’ve been told the suspect’s name was Jihad Al-Shamie, that he was out on bail for rape, and that at least two of the victims may have been hit by police gunfire:

Greater Manchester Police said that its officers shot one of the two victims who died in the attack on a synagogue in the city as well as one of the injured survivors.

The story is…odd.

But what do you think?

Do you believe the official story so far?

Will they bring in more anti-knife legislation?

Is this going to be linked to the digital ID plan?