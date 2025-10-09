Let’s Talk About…Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire

The Big News yesterday was that both sides of the conflict in Gaza have agreed to the first stages of a ceasefire plan put forward by the White House.

Breaking news says the remaining hostages, having somehow escaped being blown up in the indiscriminate bombardment of a tiny city enclave, will be released on Monday as part of a prisoner exchange.

Israel is expecting to begin pulling their forces out of Gaza within hours, with a resumption of aid deliveries.

What are we to make of this?

It depends how the narrative unfolds. My prediction is that this ceasefire will be broken, with both sides pointing fingers, but the general blame falling on the IDF.

Whether or it holds or not, it will have interesting knock-on effects for the Trump White House, because this is very much “Donald Trump’s Ceasefire”, which is noteworthy in itself.

That’s what the BBC called it. And the Guardian. And the New York Times.

In his Official Statement, Sir Keir Starmer called it exactly that:

I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza. pic.twitter.com/LIlo8103aJ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 9, 2025

Even CNN is giving Trump some partial credit for it, at the same time asking why this couldn’t be achieved under Biden:

Even CNN can’t spin this story about Trump. Abby Phillip asks Dan Goldman: “Why was this not doable under President Biden?”pic.twitter.com/r86iPghH0k — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 9, 2025

The Nobel Peace Prize buzz has picked back up, either for Trump or maybe Greta Thunberg – another team-choosing exercise, no doubt.

But what do you think?

Will the ceasefire hold?

If not, who will break it and how?

Will Donald or Greta win the Nobel Peace Prize? Will they share it?

Will they begin the rebuilding Gaza?