Slow Drift to New Norms
Todd Hayen
The agenda moves so slowly that everything they are bucking for will eventually be fact, but no one will think it the least bit odd. It’s like a foxtail slowly digging its way under an unsuspecting dog’s skin, causing serious infection, with the poor animal having no clue it is even there.
I remember when I was a kid and first learned of a technique astronomers used to differentiate a planet from a star. Planets actually move, albeit very slowly to the human eye, stars do not move, so astronomers developed an ingenious method called blink comparison to spot this motion.
By capturing photographic plates of the same star field days or weeks apart, they could load these images into a blink comparator, a device that rapidly alternated between the two. Fixed stars remained steady, but a planet, due to its orbit around the Sun, would shift slightly, appearing to jump back and forth in the viewer’s eye.
Why do I bring this up? Because it reminds me of how difficult it is to ascertain change if it is slow (i.e. a slow planet’s movement). Think of a growing plant; we can stare at one for hours and not actually see it grow. But rest assured, it does. There are some species that you can actually see their growth (some forms of bamboo and a plant named kudzu), but it’s tough. You get the picture.
All that said, humans are rather lousy at detecting change of any sort, not just physical movement. Things have to move pretty fast for us to notice. The agenda has been very patient, and not only does it indoctrinate humans to be less observant of change (as it has been doing for decades), but the change itself is typically quite slow. Not always, though.
The Covid fiasco certainly was quick. But that really was just an experiment. The effects of Covid, masking, lockdowns, vaccines, etc., are slow. And most people don’t notice these effects. Meaning most people don’t notice kid’s IQ lowering due to the destruction of the school system during lockdowns, most people don’t notice the acceleration of cancer diagnoses, most people don’t notice the disruptions in the supply chain leading to higher prices and diminishing quantity, most people don’t notice a general decline in cognitive ability due to the vaccine, most people don’t notice the falling off of birthrates.
On and on. And eventually if they do notice, the true cause is long out of their memory. They just blame it on Trump.
I actually do not think a person has to be acutely observant to notice; most people do not notice slow change because they have been successfully trained not to. This has been the nature of the psyops brainwashing, indoctrination, and techniques seen in the schooling of our children and also prevalent in the media. As said a million times, we are no longer as good at critical thinking and questioning our experiences as we used to be.
When people hear about friends being diagnosed with cancer and subsequently succumbing to the disease, they don’t find it unusual. Or at least they don’t attribute it to anything other than what they have been trained to attribute it to.
How about the “kids have strokes too” campaign to train us all that kids suddenly dying of a stroke is “business as usual” and should not be a concern? “Happens all of the time,” we are told, “You just didn’t notice it.” I cannot count the number of times people have scoffed at my mention of the thousands of athletes who have died of heart attacks on the field in the past five years.
They shrug their shoulders and say, “That’s nothing new; it has always happened.” When shown evidence contrary to that statement, they shrug again and say, “How do you know that information is correct?” This is all due to the successful training not to notice something as being unusual.
I often wonder if there is any point in constantly jumping up and down like Chicken Little, exclaiming the world is coming to an end. No one will notice if it does, until it does. And even then, most people (at least many) won’t care. They will just say something stupid like, “What can you do?,” or “That’s progress,” or “It’s business as usual.”
Maybe it IS better to just go with the flow of the sewer water into the cesspool and join the ranks of blind sheep. There isn’t much we can do to stop it, unless everyone is on board with the realization of the oblivion ahead—and clearly, us shrews know we are in the minority with our views.
Unfortunately, there is little hope to latch onto. As is made obvious, considering the responses I get from any article I write that puts even the tiniest bit of hope in the maverick Trump administration. Just as in Orwell’s 1984, even the Inner Party contrarian movement led by Emmanuel Goldstein, the supposed leader of the underground Brotherhood, may have been a Party-orchestrated illusion designed to trap dissenters. Goldstein, depicted as a traitorous former Inner Party member, is likely a fabricated scapegoat used to channel rebellion into a controlled narrative, suggesting that any hope in figures like Trump could similarly be a manipulated mirage to maintain the deep state’s grip on power.
Orwell hinted throughout his tome that the Brotherhood was indeed a fabrication of the state, and it very well could have been. And Trump, of course, may also be a puppet of the agenda. If, then, there is no hope in the upper echelons of world government, then why bother spending so much time trying to wake up sheep? Well, I for one will not stop doing what I do. Perhaps things will shift slightly, as my intense interest in the New World Order began when the orchestrated Plandemic hoax made it clear that something sinister was afoot. Now that the agenda’s antics are not so obvious, and commentary such as mine is losing interest, maybe backing off a bit and focusing on my book on Tchaikovsky’s women is in order. Who knows.
After saying all this, I do have my doubts that these nefarious changes of the agenda will necessarily stay subtle and unnoticed. After all, Covid was pretty overt (although people still didn’t notice what it really was). And a few other things happening are rather clearly happening. It is amazing how much it takes for the sheeple to notice stuff, and that is one reason why the agenda does not need to exert much effort to keep things under the radar.
As life moves along, the agenda may very well diminish that effort. However, if sheep start to flip to shrew en masse, the agenda may have a problem on their hands. But then again, it may be too late for the sheeples to make an effective complaint, as we have seen often enough in history.
Once the masses are under control, the authority over them can do just about anything they wish to—and as quickly as is convenient for them.
C’est la vie.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Yes, there are those who notice and those who don’t. The latter get their information from the programming box. The former cast a wider net.
Weird that you should post this today Todd.
I was thinking this morning about how to prove that we are being taken over by a global cabal without sounding like a swivel-eyed loon.
I came up with a similar analogy to yours.
We can’t see atoms but we can predict what they would do if we could see them.
We can’t see the machinations of the global cabal but we can say exactly what would happen if our suspicions are true.
And boy, are they coming true !
Stars move as well – they are situated within galaxies albeit on fixed trajectories – but the galaxies let say our galaxy, and the Local Group – are hurling through space at a whopping – 600km per second or 1.34 million miles per hour and the suns are part of these galaxies.
Not enough people care – or are aware what the PTB are up to, and that they want complete control of our lives – by knowing where we are, and what we are doing 24/7, and barring some sort of miracle (I don’t believe in miracles) – the PTB will eventually get what they want, the bad guys won years ago, and now they are going about implementing their agenda.
What a bunch of pedantic nonsense. The planets move. That’s what “planet” means. The stars don’t. God, it must be humiliating to be corrected by dolts.
Using the sharp-eyed NASA Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have for the first time precisely measured the rotation rate of a galaxy based on the clock-like movement of its stars.
According to their analysis, the central part of the neighboring galaxy, called the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), completes a rotation every 250 million years. Coincidentally, it takes our Sun the same amount of time to complete a rotation around the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
Hubble Watches Stars’ Clockwork Motion in Nearby Galaxy – NASA Science
Is this like a rebuttal to the No Kings protests yesterday in the states against all those clueless boiling frog protestors who don’t realize they are just herded sheep and are so simple minded they blame everything on the lying conman they call Trump? I’ve been studying Trump for about 10 years now and to listen to anyone give him even a fucking ounce of the benefit of the doubt makes me ill. Just saying.
Indeed.
Where were these dumb cattle when the fake tanned dodgy syrup on the head dude launched ‘Operation Warpspeed’, followed on by the shit his nappy dementia clown Joey Brib’em with his line “It’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated”?
While their fellow Americans were sacrificed to the demons of corporate America in the form of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, the corporate media machine headed up by the likes of the Lamestream Media, anti-social media behemoths Mark Suck-a-mountain and Gulag controlled the narrative.
As Americans lost their livelihoods, were ostracised from society and relationships, these bastions of so-called liberty sat silent. In fact they were triple masked-up and fully boosted multiple times with of the sludge in a syringe while screaming like hateful banshees to punish anyone concerned about freedom and bodily autonomy.
Now they are suddenly supposedly worried about totalitarianism.
They are an absolute disgrace – narcissistic, virtue signalling, hypocritical See You Next Tuesday’s.
Fuck’em all.
Granted, but that wasn’t the point.
says the Doctor who watched Charlie kirk fake psyop and the Trump fake assassination psyop and thought both was real,
get over your self sweetie heart.
Can’t expect this dinosaur to catch up with reality.
I recall he said that he was pro Vietnam war too and 911.
But he’s gonna tell us like it is?
Haha
Are you talking about me? If so, where did I ever say I was pro Vietnam war, and pro 911? And I have never said “I am going to tell you like it is”…I am going to tell you as I see it…
Typical that you would say just what you THINK about me and my views, and probably what you THINK about everyone else’s views and beliefs, since you obviously know every single little nuance of what everyone thinks. I never said I thought both of the events you mentioned were “real”…I just didn’t think they were necessarily EXACTLY what YOU think they were, therefore I am a moron.
And furthermore, I don’t stick with every single little detail of what I have ever, or ever will, say or write. I may believe a general broad stroke, and sometimes I will claim to be firm in a belief (such as Covid was a hoax), but I could change my mind 180% in a heartbeat.
I write about my observations at the moment, and many things could end up not being true as further facts are collected. Unlike you, apparently, I do not stick with most dogmas.
Where do you obtain your memes from hail? Not that I’m particularly interested in them personally in terms of content (not yours specifically, just generally), but do wonder about their provenance. Do you create them yourself? If not, how do you find them – are there websites with ‘content creators’ dedicated to their production, do you find them on social media, are they artificially generated, or something else?
Probably something else.
Todd
Have you actually raised the awareness of the state of the world we live in, through the daily practise of your psychotherapy?
Have you actively woken any of your patients up while trying to address their issue?
Because if you have (and I hope you have), I’d like to know how it has happened and how much you have changed the life of these people …. Within the bounds of your confidentiality rules.
Thanks!
That is a difficult question to answer for any therapist. We have ample evidence that the work we do with clients has had an impact on their lives improving, but there is no way to prove that. We also have many clients whose lives do not improve.
I have had a handful of clients who were contemplating suicide who ended up not executing their plans. And most of them I know of are still alive today (there are a few I have lost touch with, so who knows about them.) I am not saying it was the therapy they received that saved them. But I would be willing to say it was.
Most issues people have do not need a miracle to achieve better mental health. There are many exceptions, but I typically do not see serious psychopathological clients. Most of the clients I see do improve, if they do the necessary work.