Slow Drift to New Norms

The agenda moves so slowly that everything they are bucking for will eventually be fact, but no one will think it the least bit odd. It’s like a foxtail slowly digging its way under an unsuspecting dog’s skin, causing serious infection, with the poor animal having no clue it is even there.

I remember when I was a kid and first learned of a technique astronomers used to differentiate a planet from a star. Planets actually move, albeit very slowly to the human eye, stars do not move, so astronomers developed an ingenious method called blink comparison to spot this motion.

By capturing photographic plates of the same star field days or weeks apart, they could load these images into a blink comparator, a device that rapidly alternated between the two. Fixed stars remained steady, but a planet, due to its orbit around the Sun, would shift slightly, appearing to jump back and forth in the viewer’s eye.

Why do I bring this up? Because it reminds me of how difficult it is to ascertain change if it is slow (i.e. a slow planet’s movement). Think of a growing plant; we can stare at one for hours and not actually see it grow. But rest assured, it does. There are some species that you can actually see their growth (some forms of bamboo and a plant named kudzu), but it’s tough. You get the picture.

All that said, humans are rather lousy at detecting change of any sort, not just physical movement. Things have to move pretty fast for us to notice. The agenda has been very patient, and not only does it indoctrinate humans to be less observant of change (as it has been doing for decades), but the change itself is typically quite slow. Not always, though.

The Covid fiasco certainly was quick. But that really was just an experiment. The effects of Covid, masking, lockdowns, vaccines, etc., are slow. And most people don’t notice these effects. Meaning most people don’t notice kid’s IQ lowering due to the destruction of the school system during lockdowns, most people don’t notice the acceleration of cancer diagnoses, most people don’t notice the disruptions in the supply chain leading to higher prices and diminishing quantity, most people don’t notice a general decline in cognitive ability due to the vaccine, most people don’t notice the falling off of birthrates.

On and on. And eventually if they do notice, the true cause is long out of their memory. They just blame it on Trump.

I actually do not think a person has to be acutely observant to notice; most people do not notice slow change because they have been successfully trained not to. This has been the nature of the psyops brainwashing, indoctrination, and techniques seen in the schooling of our children and also prevalent in the media. As said a million times, we are no longer as good at critical thinking and questioning our experiences as we used to be.

When people hear about friends being diagnosed with cancer and subsequently succumbing to the disease, they don’t find it unusual. Or at least they don’t attribute it to anything other than what they have been trained to attribute it to.

How about the “kids have strokes too” campaign to train us all that kids suddenly dying of a stroke is “business as usual” and should not be a concern? “Happens all of the time,” we are told, “You just didn’t notice it.” I cannot count the number of times people have scoffed at my mention of the thousands of athletes who have died of heart attacks on the field in the past five years.

They shrug their shoulders and say, “That’s nothing new; it has always happened.” When shown evidence contrary to that statement, they shrug again and say, “How do you know that information is correct?” This is all due to the successful training not to notice something as being unusual.

I often wonder if there is any point in constantly jumping up and down like Chicken Little, exclaiming the world is coming to an end. No one will notice if it does, until it does. And even then, most people (at least many) won’t care. They will just say something stupid like, “What can you do?,” or “That’s progress,” or “It’s business as usual.”

Maybe it IS better to just go with the flow of the sewer water into the cesspool and join the ranks of blind sheep. There isn’t much we can do to stop it, unless everyone is on board with the realization of the oblivion ahead—and clearly, us shrews know we are in the minority with our views.

Unfortunately, there is little hope to latch onto. As is made obvious, considering the responses I get from any article I write that puts even the tiniest bit of hope in the maverick Trump administration. Just as in Orwell’s 1984, even the Inner Party contrarian movement led by Emmanuel Goldstein, the supposed leader of the underground Brotherhood, may have been a Party-orchestrated illusion designed to trap dissenters. Goldstein, depicted as a traitorous former Inner Party member, is likely a fabricated scapegoat used to channel rebellion into a controlled narrative, suggesting that any hope in figures like Trump could similarly be a manipulated mirage to maintain the deep state’s grip on power.

Orwell hinted throughout his tome that the Brotherhood was indeed a fabrication of the state, and it very well could have been. And Trump, of course, may also be a puppet of the agenda. If, then, there is no hope in the upper echelons of world government, then why bother spending so much time trying to wake up sheep? Well, I for one will not stop doing what I do. Perhaps things will shift slightly, as my intense interest in the New World Order began when the orchestrated Plandemic hoax made it clear that something sinister was afoot. Now that the agenda’s antics are not so obvious, and commentary such as mine is losing interest, maybe backing off a bit and focusing on my book on Tchaikovsky’s women is in order. Who knows.

After saying all this, I do have my doubts that these nefarious changes of the agenda will necessarily stay subtle and unnoticed. After all, Covid was pretty overt (although people still didn’t notice what it really was). And a few other things happening are rather clearly happening. It is amazing how much it takes for the sheeple to notice stuff, and that is one reason why the agenda does not need to exert much effort to keep things under the radar.

As life moves along, the agenda may very well diminish that effort. However, if sheep start to flip to shrew en masse, the agenda may have a problem on their hands. But then again, it may be too late for the sheeples to make an effective complaint, as we have seen often enough in history.

Once the masses are under control, the authority over them can do just about anything they wish to—and as quickly as is convenient for them.

C’est la vie.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here