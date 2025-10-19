The Masks Have Come Off
Edward Curtin
If you believe what is written on those hats worn in the Israeli Knesset – “Trump the Peace President” – you are deluded beyond hope. Halloween may be coming, but you don’t need a frightening mask to realize the horrors that confront us. Trump is the culmination of a long developing horror story.
Unlike his predecessors who prepared the way for him and who generally wore traditionally allaying masks to hide their evil actions, he is the greatest blatant fraud to ever occupy the White House. He is a war monger, a genocidal killer, and an enemy of people home and abroad so obvious, so capricious, so erratic – a man of endless threats – that no one should be surprised to wake up one morning to news that might seem “shocking.” Everyone should expect surprises, not treats but tricks.
Trump is like an advertisement that tells you its characters are not ordinary people but actors and their spiel isn’t true – only to tell you to buy the product they are pitching. Every pitch Trump throws is a curve ball.
The only way his schtick can be explained is that he is the culmination of a decades’ long development in American culture where acting is presented as so fake that the audience thinks it’s real because of its fakery. He is a dangerous joke, and all the more dangerous because he fits so comfortably into the larger cultural development that Neil Postman in 1985 aptly termed Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business and Neal Gabler later called Life:The Movie: How Entertainment Conquered Reality.
He is the culmination of the latent stream of despotism that has flowed through American history, especially during the last twenty-five years, but which many see as only a battle between political parties, the so-called good and bad. They fail to see that fascism is like a castle that takes years to build from the foundation up, and it necessitates the slow acceptance by all shades of political opinion of the gradual loss of fundamental freedoms, the acceptance of a corporate warfare state, and a secret government lodged in “intelligence” agencies such as the CIA, the NSA, and the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency), working hand-in-glove with the major media and Silicon Valley corporations in their partnerships to propagandize and spy on the public.
Someone like Trump is not hatched overnight. His progenitors are all those bipartisan sycophants who have accepted the official explanation of 9/11 and the immediate institution of the Patriot Act (prepared during the Clinton administration), the national state of emergency declared by George W. Bush on September 14, 2001 and renewed annually since, the wars against Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Russia, Iran, the Palestinians, etc. (wars launched and supported by Republicans and Democrats), the bailout of the Big Banks and financial institutions in 2009, the 2014 U.S. coup against the Ukrainian government, the so-called war against terror, the Russiagate fraud, the extrajudicial murders by U.S. presidents, the endless propaganda, the growth of Public/private “partnerships” that have privatized government services, the COVID lies, the new Cold War, and the enormous influence of Israel within the U.S. government, etc. The list is extensive. Trump the chickenshit despot did not hatch overnight; he is the chicken come home to roost.
“But what happens,” writes Gary Wills in Reagan’s America: Innocents at Home, “if when we look into our historical rear view mirror, all we can see is a movie?”
Fascism is often accompanied by a dreamy complacency and Hollywood effects, such as with Triumph of the Will, Leni Riefenstahl’s 1935 Nazi propaganda film, commissioned by Adolf Hitler. Today screen culture dominates people’s thinking night and day, and images and digital videos accompany their day and night dreams. As a reality-TV actor, Trump is the perfect embodiment of this screen culture. Everyone is now waiting for something to culminate in their celluloid illusions, some denouement in a horror picture show, as in Poe’s The House of Usher.
The German playwright Bertolt Brecht said: “To understand fascism you have to understand capitalism from whence it springs.” Capitalism’s spring is its need to create inequality between the haves and the have nots. Once that becomes threatened, capitalism metamorphosizes into outright totalitarianism.
It was in 1985, the year of “amusing ourselves to death,” that Donald Trump, a fake-estate developer, acquired the Atlantic City Hilton Hotel and renamed it Trump’s Castle, a sign of his obsessive megalomania. Trump’s homage to himself went into bankruptcy seven years later, forecasting the future fate of the USA. It was the first year of the second term of Ronald Reagan, a former actor who was called the acting President by his critics. But Reagan himself was proud of his acting; he thought it served him well in the White House, as Gary Wills writes in Reagan’s America: Innocents at Home.
Trump makes Reagan look genuine as hell. Everything about Trump is kitsch, fake in every way, a copy of a copy of a copy in a culture of the copy. But that is his appeal to those who can’t distinguish between illusion and reality. Is it the ridiculous reality-TV guy firing people left and right or really the President of the United States? It is most apt they he has returned to the presidency as Artificial Intelligence has come to prominence.
At 5:16 P.M. on November 9, 1965 in New York City, I stepped out of an IRT # 4 Subway car on the elevated outdoor station at 161St overlooking Yankee Stadium and all the lights went out throughout the northeastern United States. Such things happen when we least expect it. One rat can spend years building a house of cards to his own glorification, but another rat can turn the lights out and bring it down in one night, as Kris Kristofferson sings in Darby’s Castle.
One can be certain that behind the walls of America’s Potemkin Village, the ruling rats are fighting among themselves for dominance, and the public – whether they dwell in the doll’s house of illusion, still thinking things are good under Trump, or fear much worse to come – will one day awaken to a great surprise. “But it only took one night to bring it down / When Darby’s castle tumbled to the ground.”
Whether that surprise will just be Darby’s personal Castle falling, or the U.S. and world economy, or our semblance of democracy, or the entire world under falling nuclear missiles, no one can say. But like a jack-in-the box that has never been opened, when that handle is turned by sinister forces in the darkness of night, we will wake up to a great shock. For the masks have come off.
Oh, it took three hundred days
For the timbers to be raised
And the silhouette was seen for miles around
And the gables reached as high
As the eagles in the sky
But it only took one night to bring it down
When Darby’s castle tumbled to the ground
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
By the way (OT), don’t get the bird flu shot if and when they start their ad campaign:
Deadly Cancer-Causing Chemical ‘BPL’ at Center of Trump Admin’s $500 Million Pandemic Bird Flu Vaccine Platform – Jon Fleetwood
Beta-propiolactone is classified as a ‘Group 2B’ carcinogen by U.S. regulators, holds ‘Group 1B’ classification in Europe.
Personally, I see politics and their frontmen as irrelevant. That delusion (voting, “democracy”, etc) is over for me.
I’m struggling to find an out for when the trap snaps shut because I’m NOT DOING IT, whatever it is they will try and enforce.
President of the United States? It is most apt that he has returned to the presidency as Artificial Intelligence has come to prominence.
The old world is dying.
And the new world struggles
to be born. Now is the
time of monsters.
– Antonio Gramsci
Just as corporate folks have admitted that they like to place sociopaths as executives and managers, MrT is just that hyper-sociopath, even psychopath, needed to be the tyrannical bad-cop that gets away with hyper disruptive policies to keep their 1% empire going. They, the entire false-binary-projecting-club, can FAKE horror or exhilaration, while doing nothing to alter the madman’s progress. We can demo in the streets, but as always Dems sit back and let the Commons burn to the ground. And the two-party spectacle continues, until commoners decide they can, and do, pull the plug on this nightmare.
I was never a big apocalypse advocate, but from where I’m sitting it sure seems like the end times.
Question is, what are we going to do about it ?
I’
Same as usual… what we can. But what we can do has already been planned and narrowed… I don’t see an exit, but that’s just me… It’s a.. feeling, an intuition
That said, how detestable and ridiculous the actors are is to me COMPLETELY irrelevant. I don’t understand Curtin’s rant here… and if i’m looking at « facts should be sacred » I see way too much sacred, and way too little facts… same with the whitheads who keep sounding more like brownheads… please people, this is no time for « art », which is cligning to a comfortable way of dreaming and elevation… it’s time for engineering…
Dress in white. Find a little boat and try to reach England.
Trump’s personal castle will eventually crumble and fall – but a new POTUS will step in – and we know once governments get powers they never relinquish them, so its likely that, powers that Trump has bestowed upon himself, vi a his party and his complaint Supreme Court Judges – will be passed on to the next POTUS, meanwhile the deep state agenda going on behind the scenes (it has been for years) won’t skip a beat – we just get to vote for the face of the public faces of the agenda – not the content.
Sorry but when I see Trump I see business as usual. Slightly different show perhaps.
Granted I see a difference – presentation wise – between Trump’s first term and second term. Trump 1 was kinda cutesy humorous and swaggering. Trump 2 has obviously been practicing the Nasty Profile “This time it’s personal” mode.
But it’s still the same shit show brought to you by the same chancers.
Yup
Important angle so we don’t fool ourselves that “getting rid of Trump” will change much at all.
I do admit to be grateful Robert Kennedy Jnr is in a position to make serious changes to the health care madness. But hey…
Just to emphasize once and for all that there is not born just one ‘innocent suckling’ down here, ever and since. We are all sinners from we were born!
Isaiah 64:6 (KJV) But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.
How’s about, men/women are not good nor bad… they just are. And they are a certain way, made by nature. That should get us out of that paralising enslaving guilt, and use our nature to… go forward… it can’t be that huh.. b… destructive. I know, a somewhat novel idea… that’s what I do.
Sure. Better to get the best out of a nice illusion than a depressive reality. Try our best with the time and abilities we have.
Manha de Carneval https://youtu.be/lQdRjPK38Fs .
No I meant quite the opposite
I mean… the reality of what we really are… not what we were shuved down our throughts since kids
I meant throwths (?)
It is obvious that individuals of this kind experience a virtually indefinable confusion of identity and loyalty. To whom should they feel they belong: they are a little bit of this and a little bit of that. They consider themselves “cosmopolitans” out of necessity, so to speak.
It would be like mixing several distinguished national dishes together, which in the end taste like everything possible but nothing concrete. An indigestible mush that sticks in your throat like a lump, even your stomach has difficulty recycling and excreting the individual components.
I have abandoned the misguided belief that the white race can be “saved,” even though hope dies last. You only need to spend a day surfing the internet or taking a walk through any Western city to realize that they have abolished us. The dumbing down is so horrendous, so ubiquitous, that, like a rat infestation, it can no longer be eradicated. The genie is out of the bottle.
If stupidity is something to be punished by God, the universe, because it acts counterintuitively to nature, then it basically cries out to be punished. It cries out to be abolished. It is ethnocultural suicide. These people are averse to any sense of race and have internalized the “anti-racist” attitude to such an extent that it has become part of themselves.
It is possible that even in these decadent, degenerate creatures, there are still deeper layers hidden away, which will only burst open like a boil when a kind of Balkanization and civil war breaks out, triggering and demanding atavistic racial loyalties. Then the “hate preacher” Kai Murros would have been right in a way.
The brainwashing is perfect, complete, and finished. Egocentrism (deceptively downplayed as “individualism”) has triumphed over groupthink and collectivism. We live not only in postmodernism and postcolonialism, but also in postnationalism. All borders are dissolving or have already dissolved. Liberalism is spreading like a boundless, insatiable cancer and “eating its own (childless) children.”
Words such as “nation” (see also: native) have become meaningless, a shell without a core, without deeper meaning and significance. The ‘elites’ (we know who is behind this) have done everything in their power to rule out and prevent an ethnic-national “re-formation” from the outset. Their means of choice is anti-nationalist, i.e., internationalist, one-world “enlightenment” in conjunction with totalitarian consumerism. The Second World War, and in particular the so-called “Holocaust,” serves as a deterrent counter-model.
By the time today’s young people have worked their way through this whole jumble of misinformation, their lives are practically over. On Judentube, for example, all posts must be considered filtered by censorship. Virtually nothing that even remotely approaches racial reality has a chance of being accepted there, let alone multiplied by the algorithms. Now it is TikTok’s turn to fall victim to an ideologically polluting “cleansing operation.”
It is “natural” for us to be reluctant to part with what belongs to us. We feel (and possess ‘naturally’) a strong sense of responsibility, in addition to the inexpensive dish of lentil soup called “love,” as I have already explained. Love, when examined closely, is an unconscious, feminine emotion (passive, yin), while obligation and responsibility are conscious, masculine attitudes of a higher order (active, yang).
A defeat on a personal level, such as losing contact with your children due to feminist maternal privilege in court, is a hard pill to swallow, a tough nut to crack. In order for your soul to survive, you begin to repress it and separate it from yourself. But every time you see other fathers with their children, the old regret takes hold of you. It is absolutely pointless to tilt at windmills like Don Quixote.
The same principle applies at the supra-family level: it pains us deeply to see our race (i.e., our extended family) so shamefully degraded and ruined. The Finn Kai Murros recommends consciously cultivating hatred, because violent overthrow would be the last hope for our species, and he gives perfectly valid reasons for this.
Jared Taylor, on the other hand, has come to terms with the conviction that what has been done to our species (after it had already done so much to itself in the name of some insane ideologies) is irreversible, and that the only solution would be to take refuge on a piece of land of our own.
It is clear to me that the West will perish and disappear racially, replaced by a mongrel population. The same will spread to the rest of Europe. Stupidity comes with consumer society. Nowadays, literally everything is “loved”: same-sex “partners,” pets (substitute children), and who knows what else. The standard greeting among ‘German’ do-gooders is: “Hallo, ihr Lieben!” No one expressed themselves this way 50 years ago, let alone 100 years ago.
A “lieb” one is someone who is pleasant, conformist, unobtrusive, helpful, conflict-averse, and easy to deal with, someone who fulfills the unspoken consensus of undisturbed peace and “boundless” harmony. They shower each other with hollow, meaningless platitudes like a kind of cotton candy that sticks everything together. It is fundamentally undesirable to cause offense or use “trauma-inducing” rhetoric, and is punished with merciless social persecution!
Today, anyone can reproduce with anyone, but the only thing that could save us, namely targeted racial promotion (eugenics), is strictly forbidden, even though it is common practice with domestic and farm animals. In America, however, attempts are being made to save the funny-looking spotted Swiss Blacknose sheep from extinction. In a way, humans are also (stupid) sheep being led to the slaughter.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zz1dD1cKFD0
As Youtuber “Apollonian Germ” (who claims to have German ancestors) points out in his videos, it is not “cultural Marxism” that has mysteriously crept into the minds of our race like a virus, as Israel fanboy Jordan Peterson claims in abstract terms in order to distract from the real reasons.
Rather, it is very specific, very wealthy forces, individuals, and organizations that, with great expenditure of energy and resources, promote the maintenance and constant reestablishment of this “internationalist” ideology every day anew and hammer it into our heads, even into the minds of children, who are now being taught that parents can also consist of two fathers.
Against this backdrop, Peterson’s Hitler videos, in which he attributes to him Talmudic racial hatred and obsession with cleanliness, seem downright grotesque and abstruse. This is clearly targeted disinformation propaganda, which is naturally rewarded accordingly in Jew York, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem.
The bloodless and impotent Peterson, with his hysterical squeaky voice and pathetic outbursts of tears, became a multimillionaire as a result. He “preaches” a merciless individualism mixed with a seemingly authentic critique of “liberalism,” which fizzles out due to its lack of focus and (as apparently desired) remains completely inconsequential, except for an indefinable hatred among recipients who continue to grope blindly in the fog in search of truth.
Here we see the intellectual level at which people operate today. The simple-minded American girl with her dinghy lips and bleached hair sits in the middle, expressing her linguistic exclusion by demonstratively yawning, fidgeting her calf in boredom and impatience, avoiding eye contact, fiddling with herself, and scrutinizing glances, which, however, are not noticed by any of the others, only by the viewer.
The posture of the “ladies” speaks its own unmistakable language: it signals aloofness, reserve, restraint, and barricades itself behind crossed legs and folded arms. It would be wiser to place them in a circle and change the cam angle. However, one cannot expect wisdom from the creators of such programs, whose business model is to generate as many opinions as possible, as in the infamous “Eurovision Song Contest.”
Are these supposed to be the mothers of “purebred” children? Absolutely not. They all supposedly live in South Korea, where there are few children and where the channel operator most likely lives as well, even though he deceptively claims to be from the “USA.” The “anchorwoman” was paid by him to sit there.
She should be grateful that everyone else has to speak her language. But she takes this for granted. In any case, she understands nothing beyond that. She doesn’t need to, because her “culture” dominates everyone else’s. Nevertheless, she feels strongly neglected because, although she is sitting in the center, for a few minutes the attention is not focused on her spoiled, artificial, narcissistic super-ego, and that alone is, in her opinion, an insulting outrage!
Yet she wears the most revealing dress of all, an unmistakable sign of her cultural superiority! And what are all these strange foreign words that everyone else understands except her? She would prefer a black woman with false nails from Chicongo, with whom she can “philosophize” about cosmetics.
The problem is that today’s level of racial awareness is lower than it has ever been in the history of our culture. It was probably highest in Germany in the 1930s, when everyone was more or less concerned with racial matters, even though there were hardly any other races on European soil (except for Jews, Gypsies, and French Negroids in the Ruhr region).
The same principle applies to our ethnicity, culture, and race. Our local racial siblings are, so to speak, our extended family, which also encompasses larger dimensions up to the borders of our continent. Some family members (Northwestern Europeans) are more familiar and genetically closer to us, while others (Slavs, Meds) are more foreign and genetically distant. Northwestern Europeans are our siblings, while the others are more like our cousins.
In the case of “Americans,” this is difficult to assess due to their strong racial mixing. At first glance, they may look like us, but at second glance, their typical DNA test might look like this: “40 percent Mediterranean, 20 percent Nordic, 40 percent Slavic.” This means that the genes that have been separated from each other in Europe for centuries have been mixed together in America, contrary to their nature.
Americans are thus a kind of pseudo-European in modular design. However, since America still consists of so many genes originally from northwestern Europe, they are still much closer to Germans than to neighboring Poland, for example. Conversely, Americans are much closer to Europeans than to neighboring Mexico.