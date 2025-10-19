The Wheel of Decline
A love letter to Wagon Wheels—and a breakup with what they’ve become
JR Leach
Unlimited growth. It’s the logic that says a business making a tidy profit is, somehow, failing—unless next quarter is bigger, wider, taller, louder, forever. Growth without end. As if anything in the known universe behaves like that, beyond mould, death and taxes.
Once upon a time—and by that I mean from the dawn of bartering until fairly recently—you made a thing and, if other humans liked it, they gave you something for it. A shoemaker made shoes. If he sold two pairs in a month, that was a good month. No one turned up at his door to inform him that, because he’d sold two pairs in May, he must sell four in June or be a disgrace to the profession. He didn’t respond by thinning the leather, hollowing the heel and telling customers, with a brave little smile, that it was “the new lightweight range.” He just made good shoes and survived by being good at the thing he was good at.
But that’s not how it works now.
Now, we follow the model of perpetual growth. Profit must increase year by year, embroiling every business in a Highlander scenario where, if everyone follows this pattern through to the bitter end, there can be only one.
And if customers are finite—and they are—the growth eventually has to come from inside the business itself. Redundancy, “streamlining,” automating manual roles. Then onto the products. Subtraction as strategy: less mass, fewer ingredients, thinner layers, cheaper substitutes; change the recipe, redraw the packet, keep the name. Shrink the thing, save the margin, hope nobody notices—and if they do, tell them it’s always been like that. Then smile.
Enter: Wagon Wheels.
I love a Wagon Wheel.
Not a sophisticated love. Just the honest affection a child has for a circular object that promises chocolate, biscuit and marshmallow. They were, in memory, BIG; in that precise way childhood things are big. There was even a multipack phase with the cheeky innuendo printed right there on the plastic: “Size matters!” The sort of swagger that suggests a biscuit large enough to be a minor hazard.
And then, quietly, it wasn’t.
The Wagon Wheel slimmed down. The packet inflated with adjectives. The chocolate became “chocolate-flavoured coating,” which, as I’m writing it, is inflaming me no end. It’s incredibly common—have a look at chocolate snacks and see how often that phrase appears. These are the confectioners who make and sell “chocolate biscuits” and have somehow, along their long, miserly road, decided that genuine chocolate is a luxury tugging a little too aggressively on the purse strings. If it’s not chocolate, then what, on God’s green earth, is it? Meanwhile, the marshmallow turned foamy and rubber-like, while the jam—when present—developed a mysterious talent for being everywhere and nowhere all at once. It still said Wagon Wheel on the packet. The frontier canvas wagon quietly vanished from the branding, replaced with a bland, confident WAGON WHEEL. The price nudged north. The contents nudged south. Balance was achieved—if balance is the point where disappointment meets outrage.
It’s not just Wagon Wheels. It’s the Toblerone with a peak every twenty yards. The Yorkie that’s shed grams like a boxer at weigh-in. The bag of crisps that is half helium, half crumbs. Ice-cream tubs with concave bottoms so they look the same volume from the top. Cadbury’s Dairy Milk transmogrified by corporate alchemy into something suspiciously Hershey-adjacent.
“Same great taste!” they assure us, as I vomit quietly into my mouth, swallowing it back down to avoid embarrassment in the confectionery aisle.
Examples abound:
- Häagen-Dazs reducing US tubs from 16 fl oz to 14 fl oz.
- Toblerone bars trimmed from 200 g to 170 g (and later fiddled again with the gaps).
- Tetley teabags quietly travelling from boxes of 100 to 88.
- After Eights sliding from 200 g to 170 g.
- Cadbury multipacks (Crunchies, Double-deckers, etc) going from four to three.
- Cadbury Fingers losing two fingers per box.
- Roses and Heroes ‘tins’ shedding hundreds of grams while prices held firm.
- Pringles tubes lightened and shortened; crisps smaller, taste blander, price higher.
- Terry’s Chocolate Orange segments reshaped to smuggle in air.
This is the phenomenon known as shrinkflation. One can hardly be surprised that, as things get more expensive, packaging gets smaller. But that isn’t the lie. The lie is that the product itself remains unchanged; it’s just the “portion size” that’s different. Sometimes, laughably, it’s sold as a public-spirited effort to combat obesity.
Equally rich is the argument that fluoride in UK drinking water is “to make people’s teeth better,” in a country that, in the past five years, has watched a record number of NHS dentists close their doors as we shuffle silently towards fully privatised dentistry.
Back to the Wheel.
There’s a moral vertigo to all this, because the companies aren’t necessarily lying in the way we want to catch them lying. They are doing something worse: moving the goalposts by millimetres, indefinitely, while we stare at the scoreboard. A percentage off the weight here, a millimetre off the diameter there, a new emulsifier with a whimsical codename, a “fresh” new wrapper. Or adding two more to the pack: “There you go—25% extra, free of charge—that’s what you want, isn’t it, you fat prick?”
You don’t see it happen; you wake up in a world where you need two snacks to equal one former snack, and you feel greedy for noticing. They claim, with a straight face—dutifully parroted at water-coolers—that “It’s just your childhood memory; you remember them being bigger because you were smaller,” which makes sense only if I were a moron without object permanence, still trying to squeeze into my old school jumper “because it used to fit.”
I’m not going to be gaslighted into thinking my perception is a by-product of nostalgic hands. Things are smaller—and not just smaller, shittier. Made of less while costing more.
Bread, for instance. Chalked bread used to be a punishable offence—stocks, fines, a day of public shame to discourage millers from blending economics into nutrition. Now, if a label says “fortified,” you suspect the medieval millers are back with clipboards: chalk (calcium carbonate, as listed in the ingredients) sold as “good for your bones.” If they can put rat poison in toothpaste and even the water supply “for dental health,” they can do anything—right down to permitting “safe limits” of arsenic in baby formula and soothing us with statements dense with caveats. We are the testing environment for someone else’s efficiency drive.
Am I overreacting? Or under-reacting?
Meanwhile, actual things are getting smaller. And stranger. And more expensive in ways that make you feel churlish for mentioning it. The cashier didn’t invent inflation. The teenager restocking the shelf didn’t re-specify the viscosity of the syrup formerly known as jam. The query has nowhere to go, so it goes back into the basket and becomes an apathetic sigh: “I suppose this is just how it is now.”
I keep coming back to the shoemaker. Not because I think economic history was ever pastoral—there were always tricks and punishments; fraud is as old as greed—but because the shoemaker could recognise his product a decade later. If he made boots in 1421 and, by 1431, those boots were one-fifth smaller, hollow-heeled and described as “heritage lightweight footwear,” somebody would have thrown the boot at him, not metaphorically. There were stocks. There were consequences.
Now there is customer service. You queue for forty minutes. You explain your disappointment to a pleasant person with no authority and a headset. You are offered a voucher: 10% off your next experience of the inferior thing you’re complaining about. The circle closes. The algorithm smiles.
This is the part where someone bright with a spreadsheet offers explanations. Fuel. Shipping. Global supply chains. Currency fluctuations. Wheat futures. Drought. Flood. Regulation. Deregulation. Some of that is relevant, sure, I’ll take their word for it. The planet is having a complicated century. But the answer to turbulence cannot always be “remove a gram and raise the price.” At some point the product ceases to be a product and becomes a branded accusation: “You’ll buy this anyway.”
We do, of course. Not because we are sheep but because we are busy, tired, distracted. Because, once you’ve shrunk the thing slowly enough, the old version becomes myth. Did Wagon Wheels ever really cover a child’s palm? Were the Toblerone peaks ever that close? Was chocolate ever, you know, chocolate? Memory is hazy. Marketing is not. They will always have the graphs and diagrams. You will always have the feeling. Guess which one wins.
There’s a future version of this that’s easy to picture because it’s already here in miniature. Picture 2050. Perhaps sugar is tightly controlled by then—rationed, taxed, redistributed as an occasional civic reward by Sir Jamie Oliver—and the Wagon Wheel survives as a concept. A commemorative token. A tiny disc the size of a blister plaster. The packaging describes a frontier treat of yesteryear. The disc tastes of sweetened air. A spokesman on a breakfast show assures us: “They’ve barely changed since 1980!”
We keep being told that choice is the cure for everything. Vote with your wallet. Very well. But what is the choice if every brand has learned the same trick? If the currency of trust is so eroded that the only reliable metric is the weight printed in tiny text near the barcode? “Compare unit price,” the frugal guides say, and just like that, snacks become a tax on fatigue.
And if you try to talk about it, you risk sounding like the man on a bench who corners strangers with long stories about how Mars Bars used to be a different species. You become the local historian of your own kitchen, a curator of receipts. It’s not a role anyone applies for; it’s a role assigned by a culture that keeps moving the line and asking you to ignore the chalk.
Does any of this matter? Only as much as taste matters. Only as much as honesty does. Only as much as the tiny, daily agreements between buyer and seller hold. If we keep accepting less and calling it normal, normal gets worse—incrementally, like a town that loses one bus route, then a post office, then the last decent pub, and wakes one morning feverishly proud of its new “artisan experience hub” and “cultural outreach centres,” which used to be a bakery and a library. No funding, no travel routes, and run by volunteers who resent working for free.
I don’t have solutions. I have a cupboard and a memory and a mild, continuous irritation threatening to become a hobby. I have a set of fingers that can tell, blindfolded, when a biscuit is thinner than it pretends to be.
So let’s end where we started: with the old frontier snack. The Wheel still rides on—thinner and faker—insisting it is the same as it ever was. Perhaps I am the one who changed: larger hand, larger mood, larger scepticism. Perhaps it’s all perspective, and the answer is to stop weighing confections and start weighing one’s soul.
Or perhaps the answer is simpler: weigh the thing anyway. Compare the numbers. Read the label. Keep the memory. Complain, if you have the energy. Laugh, if you lack it. Buy it, or don’t. But don’t let anyone tell you you imagined it.
Two questions, then, to end this polite little tragedy:
- What have you noticed change since yesteryear?
- And why is it shit now?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Following the lockdowns, the food presented at cafes and restaurants (those that survived) has descended into disgusting rubbish. Never mind that the garnishes of micro herbs and the side salads are gone too – if you are lucky you get a handful of rocket leaves pulled out of a packet, unwashed, with no dressing, plonked onto your plate.
No-one is making an effort any more. Yet prices have skyrocketed.
This made me think of Chunkies, the popular chocolate, raisin, & nut block. When I was a kid in the 50s, a Chunky was a nickel and it was big. Now it costs over 10 times as much and is barely half its original size. I call it, Ripflation.
Sounds about right.
The so-called consumer society and the politics of corporate capitalism have created a second nature of man which ties him libidinally and aggressively to the commodity form.
The need for possessing, consuming, handling and constantly renewing the gadgets, devices, instruments, engines, offered to and imposed upon the people, for using these wares even at the danger of one’s own destruction, has become a “biological” need.
—Herbert Marcuse
…said the welfare fat western intellectual at the 5 star Michelin Dinner Restaurant at Avenue des Champs-Élysées.
Jam ?
The original gaslighting ?
Pending.
It’s not often that a sentence can totally change the way you think – even less often when it’s part of a sentence. But I was reading a John Pilger book (I think it was Hidden Agendas) and he said, “Commercial innovation, known as technology ….” And I can’t even recall the rest of the sentence. I was so stunned.
Of course, I thought. We assume that “technology” is a huge thing. It’s what separates us from the animals. Well not quite. Animals use tools too. There’s a bird that uses a twig to scrape grubs out of tree bark.
But humans have taken this tool use to labyrinthine levels. And yes, it has brought about massive leaps forward in our power. But in the capitalist consumerist world, it really is all about money grubbing. “Advancement” in anything other than monetary terms is purely coincidental.
Ideally, the entire manufacturing world would prefer us to go from item A to B and then back again forever. From vinyl to CD and then back to vinyl and then CD etc. Forever and ever.
And that is why I used to be able to edit together videos via Windows Movie Maker – which offered everything I needed. But this package is now gone. I now have a turd called Clipchamp which doesn’t do what WMM used to do so I have to enhance it via downloading other packages which are “free” … but only for five minutes and then I have to pay. And they’re shit anyway.
I look forward to the day when every item will come in parts e.g. your car will come without wheels or doors or mirrors and you’ll have to pay for them all separately and then you’ll only be able to drive up to 10 mph. To go to 20, you’ll need to pay more. To 30, even more etc.
Spot on and lets not forget Planned Obsoletion – and media and peer pressure to buy the bloody latest models of everything – from tv’s to new cars.
Britain as a global power is on the way down – the West shot itself in the foot economically years ago – and sending billions to a Neo-Nazi dictatorship along with the public purse being robbed blind by politicians corporate buddies – has finally done irreversible damage – Europe is also in the process of deindustrialising – its ran by f*ckin idiots.
Part of it is that once there was actual competition between food manufacturers. Another thing one can look for on labels is finding out which Agricultural Conglomerate now owns your favorite brand. Then look up their top shareholders and you’ll find out which Financial Conglomerate holds stock in all of them.
Like ‘voting with your wallet:’ when we had the Bud Light boycott over here, the brands of beer that saw surges in sales were mostly owned by the same Corporation that owns Bud Light. Unilever alone owns something like 90 different brands.
I bought a new jerrican. The old ones i have have a simple latch that stops the lid falling onto the spout when you tilt it to pour. The new one doesn’t. But it does have a new bar that stops the lid from accidentally opening, something that was impossible anyway.
I’ve noticed that the smaller and more expensive the bags of chips and boxes of chocolates get, the fatter people become. Go figure. The contrast between the slim bodies of yesteryear and the ever expanding bodies of today is quite astounding. Just go watch some old black and white movies.
Yea, but back in the Waggon Wheel days kids also were slim still.
Hellman’s mayonnaise. I remember it as being made with olive oil, not rapeseed oil, and not ‘with’ olive oil (which means hardly any). However, if there were any references on the internet to Hellman’s ever being made with (all!) olive oil they’ve been…removed!
Which country ?
We have hit rock bottom in MSM alt media with this dog shit article and to answer
question 2 And why is it shit now?
that people who think there awake, get upset and woke about poison sold in death market and write love letters to a poison sold via indoctrination via TV to slow kill the mass;s on dogshit which this actor state programmed propagandized who may as well be sponsored by unilever is writing love letters to. 🙀
is death, indoctrination to eat potions of poison to then get upset when the potions of poison is smaller or not as nice as before. WFT!!!!!
What has this blog become??
The point here isn’t about the poison foods, the actual point was that everything made now is no longer anywhere near the quality it used to be. Metaphor, ever heard of it? If all those junk food comparisons trigger you so much, look at things like tools, as one example, and just how the quality on those has fallen. Cheap plastics where metals used to be used. Ever shittier “products” that last one year at best, when some of those things used to last a life time.
But hey, you obviously know much better than the rest of us out here, so continue on with your screeds of just how bad this site is. Why read it if it sucks so bad? You really do not have to be here, ya know?
I’m just worried that one day they will put poison gas in the whipped cream
I think it’s a legitimate concern, whether or not you are into junk foods. It’s not just choc bars and chips (the latter could also already contain insect meal). It’s real foods too, as well a the quality slide in pretty much every consumer product you can think of.
Firstly, currency.
It’s not that the products are “shrinking”; it’s that your money is being continuously and progressively devalued by governments. (Measure your dollar or pound against REAL money, gold! Try that one…)
Secondly, living standards ARE falling.
We are all collectively in a situation of increasing scarcity and to maintain expected living standards with today’s DISMAL levels of productivity and devalued currencies is impossible.
And I have no objection to the profit motive. It is what enables business to remain in business. It creates satisfied customers and enables improvement and efficiencies which can actually lead to greater production and LOWER costs.
What is the writer’s alternative to capitalism (such little as we have left)?
There is none.