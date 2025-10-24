WATCH: Self-Publishing – #SolutionsWatch

This week on #SolutionsWatch, James is joined by Tom-Oliver Regenauer, a self-taught publisher whose German language self-published books now regularly outsell major publishing houses in Germany. He discusses how and why he started Regenauer Press, how he self-publishes his books, how others can join the self-publishing revolution and produce actual print books that evade the digital censors, and how he used his skills to publish the German translation of REPORTAGE.

