What do they have planned for Family Court “reform”?
Kit Knightly
It was busy weekend for those who follow British family court law. Normally speaking I wouldn’t count myself among those people, but then social media and news headlines decided to ruin a decent Saturday by pouring a torrent of barely-disguised agenda over my head.
It all started when I saw this tweet:
10 babies per day are born in this country as a result of rape
Up until now, men can demand access to those children, retraumatising the mothers & endangering the children
The gov has listened & is stopping that.
— Natalie Fleet MP (@NatalieFleetMP) October 22, 2025
…which made my brain itch.
Consider: Ten babies per day is 3650 babies per year. In the UK there are roughly 600,000 births per year, and maybe 70,000 rapes.
If these numbers are correct, then over 1 in every 200 babies born in the UK (0.6%) are the result of rape, and 1 in every 20 rapes (5%) results in a full-term pregnancy.
It just doesn’t sound right, does it? And improbable statistics are always a horseman of an agenda.
Now, digging down into how these figures came about could be a rabbit hole in and of itself, including asking questions about the apparent 400% increase in rapes in the UK between 2011 and 2021, even as most other violent crimes go down. These statistics are telling a story that likely has little bearing on reality.
But in the end, it’s largely irrelevant. Even if the data is real, there’s no doubt the coordinated agenda rollout in the last week.
This leads us to the first law change of the long weekend, as reported in the Guardian:
In a government-backed amendment to the victims and courts bill, due to come before parliament on Monday 27 October, parental responsibility will automatically be restricted where a child is born of rape. New reforms will also see parental responsibility restricted when a parent is convicted of serious sex offences against any child, not just their own. It will mean sex offenders will no longer be able to intervene in decisions about medical care, schooling and overseas travel.
That’s change one.
Change two relates to the revocation of the “presumption of parental involvement”. Before now, British family courts worked under the assumption that contact with both parent was beneficial to children, unless proven otherwise. Changes in the law will now reverse this, from the government’s statement [emphasis added]:
If parents are thought to be a threat to their child’s safety, involvement in their lives can be restricted, for example through courts ordering supervised contact, involvement limited to written communication, or by ordering that there should be no involvement at all.
Note that it’s thought to be, NOT proven to be. A very important difference.
The third change, which was apparently a total coincidence, involved the overturning of a family court verdict by throwing out the testimony of “unregulated expert” Melanie Gill.
Gill is a psychologist specialising in “parental alienation”, where one parent turns the children against the other usually through spurious stories of abusive behaviour. Gill has testified in hundreds of cases, many of which will now be thrown out, because “narcissist” is a “gendered label”:
Just when I thought the harm in our family courts couldn’t get any worse.
Unregulated “experts” like Melanie Gill have no place influencing decisions about children.
Terms like “alienation” and “narcissist” are too often gendered labels aimed at mothers.
— Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) October 23, 2025
Essentially, this creates an environment where mothers are incentivised to allege abuse and fathers can no longer respond with counter-allegations of “parental alienation” because it’s sexist.
All of this leads up to today’s session of the Parliamentary Committee to discuss “reform” of the family court. Beginning as I type this.
There is a febrile atmosphere around these issues that’s throwing up bizarre takes left and right. Suicides “linked to” abuse should be “investigated as homicides”. Pardon murderers because they were abuse victims.
I can already see, in my mind’s eye, the outraged comments. “Why is Kit going in to bat for rapists and abusers?”
To which the only answer is “I’m not.”
I’m just aware of the fluid dynamics of definitions. I know how malleable language can be, and that “domestic abuse” and “rape” are as susceptible to to strategic redefinition as “far-right”, “hate speech” and “domestic terrorism” were before.
After all, once you’ve “changed the law to protect children from abusive parents”, you can set about changing what “abusive” means.
In the end, is this all really about domestic abuse, protecting children or feminism?
No, I don’t think so. I think this is about inflating the role of the state in children’s lives, camouflaged in gender politics designed to turn mothers and fathers against each other.
I think it’s about perpetuating the war on the cohesive family unit and increasing single-parent families, in the knowledge that single parents will be more likely to rely on state assistance and less able to resist over-reaching rules and regulations.
Remember, it is already illegal to take your children out of school without permission in the UK. We also have the pending “Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill” looming on the horizon and the introduction of “breakfast clubs” making parents reliant on schools to feed their children.
It’s also very important to note that, though the press and pundits are all talking about these issues entirely in terms of fathers and domestic abuse, the actual laws being changed do not get that specific, to quote the government again…
If parents are thought to be a threat to their child’s safety, involvement in their lives can be restricted, for example through courts ordering supervised contact, involvement limited to written communication, or by ordering that there should be no involvement at all.
It doesn’t mention fathers or mothers, only parents. It doesn’t specify domestic or sexual abuse; it just says “safety”.
Can you think of any large groups of parents in recent years who, for one very specific reason, may have been “thought to be a threat to their child’s safety?”
I’ll give you a clue, it starts with an “A” and ends with “nti-vaxxers”.
Should we trust any laws that undermine the right of the parent by assuming the state has responsibility for our children?
No, I don’t think so.
Useless to fight it: Britain is going down, one way or another. Better to accept.
GB used to rule the waves, soon the waves (of aliens) will rule GB.
The EU is on similar track, lost cause. Cold self destruction, better than hot war. Making place for something very different, unfamiliar but better in the end. It won’t be what your mind expects at all, many Asians will be as surprised as you.
This Asian century is not confined to PR China at all. Asia is big and gets its turn now after Europe and the US.
You are right. Asia is paradise all over.
Looks like a Muslim paradise: 72 young whores…
Divide and rule, divide and rule.
The authoritarian $uiturd$ get their jollies with this stuff.
“Look! We’re doing something. Don’t forget to vote for us again and again and again”
Live by the book, die by the book
I was born in a very poor family,
there werent any ‘family units’ in those days…
Here is a song for you to your bottle of booze. https://youtu.be/uUu2HhsYeIQ .
Agree 100%. It is an infamous system trying to divide and conquer the family unit, rather than supporting it.
Happily we still have countries left on this planet who praise the family structure, – because a child need both a father and a mother to grow up as a whole person.
“what God has united, man must not divide!”.
They’ve been breaking down the family unit (mother father children) in Britain for years now – many of the political parties have taken bungs from the companies that produce hormones – and as a result – the trans- gender agenda has been in full swing for a few years now – young children who act like young children if they even mention they want to change gender, (Christ I wanted to be a a T-Rex when I was little it doesn’t me I actually wanted to be one) are being given the drugs to do so behind their parents back – schools allow the child to call itself by either its new female name, or male name – again without telling the parents, many British politicians are to afraid to say what the definition of a woman is – for fear of upsetting the trans-mob or their corporate buddies – who supply the drugs that are given to kids and young confused adults.
Its a complete and utter mess – the emperor has no clothes on scenario – doesn’t even come close to madness that wokerati are forcing on us – there’s going to be a helluva lot of angry adults in years to come who will be asking – why was I allowed to take such life changing drugs.
All of this gender agenda and redefining what acceptable parenting is has led to the increased accessibility of young children to the pedophiles that run this world. They want your children and want you unable to fight back against them. This is finally coming out and it may be a vain hope but I am actually beginning to believe there may be some real exposures in my lifetime.
Pakistani rape gangs, however, will go scot-free and get complete access to their progeny. Because racism.
Thank you, Kit for keeping the eyes (of the mind) open.
I downvote by default all the long comments, we need to have opinions which can be expressed in a few sentences, not in Roger Martin du Gard novels
Sometimes, sometimes, we need a little more than just a headline on the frontpage 😇 .
Then better write an article
Whenever you get an alt-media wannabe Lois Lane’s saying reform in law,
rest assured they’re late to the party by 5-10+ years, as it was already tested on poor, elderly, disabled individuals long before they bothered to care to look.
The body running courts in England and Wales has been accused of a cover-up, after a leaked report found it took several years to react to an IT bug that caused evidence to go missing, be overwritten or appear lost.
Sources within HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) say that as a result, judges in civil, family and tribunal courts will have made rulings on cases when evidence was incomplete.
The internal report, leaked to the BBC, said HMCTS did not know the full extent of the data corruption, including whether or how it had impacted cases, as it had not undertaken a comprehensive investigation.
It also found judges and lawyers had not been informed, as HMCTS management decided it would be “more likely to cause more harm than good”.
HMCTS says its internal investigation found no evidence that “any case outcomes were affected as a result of these technical issues”.
However, the former head of the High Court’s family division, Sir James Munby, told the BBC the situation was “shocking” and “a scandal”.
The bug was found in case-management software used by HMCTS, the Ministry of Justice agency which administers many courts in England and Wales, and tribunals across the UK.
The software – known variously as Judicial Case Manager, MyHMCTS or CCD – is used to manage evidence and track cases before the courts. It is used by judges, lawyers, case workers and members of the public.
Documents seen by the BBC show it caused data to be obscured from view, meaning medical records, contact details and other evidence were sometimes not visible as part of case files used in court.
The Social Security and Child Support Tribunal – which handles benefit appeals – is thought to have been most affected.
More: Courts service ‘covered up’ IT bug that caused evidence to go missing
Update: Former justice secretary: HMCTS case-management software problem could be compared to the Horizon Post Office scandal
If they really cared about children, family and parents would they want to regulate this AI Chatbot DISRUPTion of childhood? …
https://themostimportantnews.com/archives/millions-of-americas-teens-are-being-seduced-by-ai-chatbots
From the link: “Even now, more than 50 percent of the articles that are being published on the Internet are being written by AI.“
As example I take the Whiteheads articles here as written by AI, I can feel it all the way in my bone these articles are artificial.
And its back to this:
Once you register the childs birth it becomes a legal person, (a corporate entity) to which the crown is trustee. You have given your child away as a bonded slave, traded on the financial markets as a commodity.
Parents have no rights as we are all a debt security created by the bankers and their puppet politicians.
Ehhh ok. But what about the real world?
Will you keep your children from getting a birth certificate where his legal father and mother are stated?
Ok no certificate, and so what? Will you and your baby hide in the woods from the usury Bank of England?
All right you, mama and your child(en) are now in the woods with your “rights” a long way from the bad bad guys,………… and you are happy yes?
Sorry to bother with real life.
Erik. You are correct, of course. No birth certificate means no job, no passport, no driving licence, no living in the corporate world. But people need to know the truth. There is no freedom, no democracy, no truth, no justice, nothing. We are all slaves to the bankers; our politicians have sold us all into slavery for some power and a backhander.
But to know we can represent our fiction as and when we want and to know we aren’t responsible, as the crown, as the trustee of our estate is the responsible entity. Is a massive statement.
The registration process is always a fraud. So beware every time you are told to register anything.
Its simply time to start throwing people under the bus, so give me the news, I got a strong case of moving west young man.
You have a point. We need a real-life solution to circumventing this horrid system.