WATCH: The Nobel War Prize Strikes Again
And the Nobel Peace Prize goes to…María Corina Machado?
Wait, what’s going on here? Why does it seem like, far from celebrating a champion of peace, the Nobel Committee is in fact paving a path to war? Let’s find out!
For sources, show notes and download options click HERE. For more Corbett Report content, click HERE.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
People are living in the past. The Nobel prize is obsolete, outdated, soiled as no other prize. How can they take this bs serious?
Alfred Nobel seems to have had sincere wishes with his awards, but he could not know how it would be exploited past the millennium for political purposes yes?
Here is the latest:”The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 to Maria Corina Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”
Exact the opposite of what she have done. She and the previous hoax nominee have worked entirely for enslaving the country to foreign financial interests, and to start a civil war inside the country.
Same Regime Change operation approach as in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yugoslavia, Ukraine, m.m. “Dictatorship” bs.
Amen bro. More to the ‘stop gap’ that meets the eye at times
Another excellent graphic at the top.
A case of “I should have won it really” but you may celebrate it temporarily.
Trump’s gift to those whose glory could only ever last a year. I win it next year regardless… to eternal shame
A prize or just another secret handshake – a nod and a wink between club members?
The Nobel Committee may as well have awarded the ridiculous, pathetic, trashed and forgotten Venezuelan conman Juan Guaido with the 2025 Nobel Prize for Peace.