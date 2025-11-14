Fungi Funk
Sylvia Shawcross
Now, here’s the good news: with the price of groceries continuing to go up it will only take 2 to 3 months before people resort to cannibalism.
Okay…Maybe that wasn’t good news.
The good news is that t-shirt makers will profit indeed by their “Eat the Rich” wearable gear. Alright… that’s not necessarily fair either. It is not a crime to be rich: it is a crime to be rich and utterly indifferent to the plight of your fellow humans. That is the crime. That is ultimately psychopathic.
But that is neither here nor there, the important thing to remember is we’re all human, rich or poor and not one of us will not swear when we stub our toes. This is just one thing that makes us human. I put that up there at the top of the list really. It’s a universal given that is.
Deciding what makes us human is a very important point right now with AI leaping in there doing all the things we can do. AI is utterly frightening in its capacity at the moment and heaven only knows what happens in another few years. The damn thing can solve cryptic crosswords using the same logic we use but with the benefit of all the world’s knowledge at its finger tips…well computer chips, not fingertips. (Which rhymes, not that that is important or anything unless someone wants to make a song or something.)
We’ll need to know what makes us human so we can sit in the ashes of our world and console each other while ridiculing AI for not being what we are. Which is as far as I can see creatures that scream when they stub their toes and have a soul. We think so anyway. We have to die to know that for sure. But that’s okay. We can claim to have a soul and AI can’t.
AI is just “us” all dressed up with our collective history of originality and effort and knowledge and very little to show for itself. It never sleeps so it never dreams. It is chained to reason and logic and does not fall in love, cry over sad movies nor drink itself under the table and feel like death the next day. In that sense it has no regrets. That would all be very illogical for it. Yes. Number 3: Humans always have regrets.
And the biggest regret we may ever have is that we didn’t regulate artificial intelligence before it existed. That and the fact that we’re producing too many computer engineers who are bored and have to frig around with “everything” and mess up things that were perfectly adequate to begin with forcing all of us to be in a constant state of change we don’t need or want. We have got to stop producing computer engineers. We’ll teach them macrame instead. Who doesn’t need a good plant pot holder?
Well…me actually.
I kill plants. I’ve killed some of the best plants you can imagine. I once inadvertently killed a chrysanthemum with vinegar. Since then all chrysanthemums die before I even bring them into the house. That’s because they have a collective intelligence and they know who I am. Yes, they’re intelligent: eccentric science-type people can get mushrooms to play on little miniature pianos now. I kid you not. Go look:
Someone actually is doing this—going out into the vast forest and plunking a piano in front of a toadstool and recording it.
Anyway. As I was saying, we are human because we are ridiculous at the best of times. And the worse of times. We think of absurd things beyond comprehension which is the 4th thing that makes us human. We must embrace our eccentrics. They hold our humanity because they will never conform. They will not paint their walls grey e.g. Not that there is anything wrong with that. (Although there is—fundamentally, spiritually and intrinsically. But that’s in about three other columns I’ve written and nobody ultimately cares.)
So the next time you go stub your toe, celebrate. You are human and they can’t take that away from you!
ps.
I noticed that self-judgement within a shock acquires both charge and the propensity to shape the charge.
This can be so readily observed but that we WANT the grievance – for whatever ‘reasons’ that —like an iceberg—are not immediately visible, but subconscious or internalised habit.
Operation covid and other related pretexts for collective restructuring of guilt-sacrifice as an Economy use the same principles of shaping fear of pain of loss.
So your qualification for human being does not qualify as more than a behavioural response – and easily hacked or ‘incentivised’.
Why as a boy was I more or less susceptible to grievance when falling over and bashing or grazing knees and elbows? Simple! I was less willing to abandon joy when in the flow of its fulfilment – ie I wanted to play – not to stop play or lose the flow.
Later in life spontaneous healings would occur as a result of releasing grievance – and the judgemental mindset that frames them as a source of masking control relative to the hated, feared or unwanted.
But there is something human in the projection of guilt to any external pretext, patsy or scapegoat – as a discharge by which to save a structure at cost of truth.
The poor workman blames his tools (and anything else) rather than recognise the feedback as a call to truly align in purpose – heart, mind and hand as one.
This mindset of judgements by which to select and reject a self and world is what I call ego. Not merely the mutually reinforcing presentation of contracts to manipulate outcomes as masked agenda – running as default.
Is it not such a ‘mindset’ of rules and filters that frame and structure the false matrix of a control grid of blocks that chain the slaves to the shadows on Plato’s cave wall?
I’m not suggesting to add blame to blaming!
Heaven wont forbid it, but you cant know true fulfilment while engaging in gaslighting contracts to mask abuse.
Nor to deny or suppress pain (but notice – without adding blame – that we do).
But to bring pain – on any level of our human experience – TO the heart of a felt presence of being. In a sense to BE the experience without giving it the power to dictate or define That You Are – so as to observe ‘what you are accepting or giving meaning to’ from an embrace that – by giving, we receive.
As a young boy pain called, brought or ran to Mummy; seeking love’s calming embrace to a shock that inhabited the ‘physical’ symptom or body as ‘attacked’.
As my life unfolded I had to find love ‘within’ being -instead of seeking externally.
What is true self-acceptance but a release of self-conflictive judgement to an embrace of a peace that is not IN the world of ‘ego’ – but enables freedom and responsibility relative to ‘habits and patterns of thought, feeling and response.
Now -in my own way I seek to articulate or extend this in a world that cant or wont see or understand – because it is set in grievance as life’s Predicate – where vengeance offers self vindicating validation as a symbol of a peace that can never be embraced or extended.
Aging -as my stoic Victorian Grandma confided to me long ago – can be ‘pretty grim’. But I’ve been pointing to where the Timeless waits on welcome.
The ‘ego’ seems more than judgment or grievance. It’s identity. The structure of self-hood. The sense of ‘I’. Surely as such it has value?
A key part of what makes us human.
A sense of self-concept runs concurrent with the split mind of judgement.
This is fundamental to our human psyche but not to our Spirit.
The value of the ego can be set in the parable of the Prodigal Son:
Running off with (being phished by) a false inheritance, is ‘ego-framed lack driven survival as a ‘separated’ self sense.
But on remembering the Father as a willingness to be as a servant in his Father’s House does the father “rush to meet his Son”.
The mind makes a poor leader can be ‘repurposed’ as a good servant.
The “I am” assigned to the ego is like the tenant farmers who assumed the authority of the Master in his absence and killed the Messengers from the Master.
Be aware that terms and symbols can be used differently.
The ‘ego’ is used differently in different thought systems.
To share across different orders we have to listen to discern the meaning in context of its use – not as if all terms are defined, regulated, and locked stepped in a ‘universal theology, theory, teaching of model.
Love is the Universal and cannot be patented or controlled.
Loss of love (or peace, power, joy, justice, beauty – or any primary virtue), is to identity in grievance. Why else would The Lord’s Prayer prompt the release of grievance as being released?
The value we give to anything is not to be underestimated.
It is natural to love what we create, but what we make without love does not receive, recognise or share in who we are, and thus we make a world that is blind to our truth and knows us not – to which we adjust and adapt as a loveless ‘reality’ to which our frail self is subject, and thus in great need of defences, allies and strategies of survival.
The ego ‘knows’ a world of threat and conflict, but knows nothing of Who you are, but can be trained to ‘get out of the way’ in terms of functional fulfilment. The structure of a music is not the music!
Indifference to the plight of others seems all too common in any society built on class rule and accumulation for the few by dispossession of the many. If the poor lack purchasing power to buy food from the rich who own it, they simply starve as useless eaters and fade away into the faceless statistics of endless death, while the pathology of profit keeps survivors subject to hoarding rather than sharing life. Maybe such basic crime against humanity as this cold-blooded murder by business as usual can only be sustained by sociopathy. Ho-hum, it’s just the way things are. The poor shall always be with us. Whatever.
“Behind every great fortune lies a great crime.” (Honore de Balzac) The crime doesn’t belong to the rich alone. It implicates us in a system of organized crime, behind the rule of law, where we must choose to be accomplices or rebels to the law of rule. Real wealth resides in the resources of earth and human creativity liberated from plunder by reverence for all our relations among the living. “There is tenderness only in the coarsest demand: that no one shall go hungry any more.” (Theodor Adorno)
What gain is there in profit when we lose our souls? The death march of money and the machinery of production commodifying all life means to make us ghosts in the machine, no more than data for AI as the agency of rule for the masters, or monsters, of a world robbed of any meaning other than the logic of the machine.
“There’s a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious—makes you so sick at heart—that you can’t take part. You can’t even passively take part. And you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop. And you’ve got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it that unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all.” (Mario Savio)
When an AI robot can play the piano like Yuja Wang plays flight of the bumble bee I’ll wake up.
Then I’ll wait for it to tell us why the standard model isn’t self consistent.. could be a long time..
Has anyone asked what an AI would do if no-one asked it to do something?
LLMs suck data – including OG articles and comments. ‘They’ don’t ‘do’ it – its a programming set in motion and refined over time,
In many ways the regurgitating or rehashing of creative events into formulaic clones runs precursor to its technical mimicry. Is it not a form of cannibalism? or a progressive abnegation of the creative for outsourcing of thought.
Maybe the Game becomes so joyless as to not be worth the candle – but where we give light, energy or attention is our decision.
Breakdown of communication rises from attempts to standardise reality in a model!
So very nice to hear from you again here, Sylvia – I’ve missed your lovely articles with a particular style and gentle humour, and wondered if all was well with you…
Uptick in child deaths 0-4 even if parents took the shot BEFORE pregnancy. This is the first indication so far that the shot may have altered genes subsequently passed to children. If verified this may have severe implications for our species.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-cdc-child-death-records
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-cdc-child-death-records
But it’s still early days.
Too early. The curve is like seeing a stock curve with ups and downs. Plus the death rate raise can be a lot of other factors.
Oh it’s you again!
Well I am pleased to see you still are using your magical surveilance cutting board and thank you for this writeup, however as much as I enjoyed this I got to remind you that fungi are not plants, although Cryshantemums are pretty hard to grow, may I suggest you try your hand at succulent collection?
Or maybe you should look up the infamous “uncle bens tek” and start growing some mushrooms that really wanna slap that bass!
https://inv.nadeko.net/watch?v=h5cD5eYGTGM
That is precisely why I am against it.
Thank YOU! Syl!
I’ve often wondered what mushrooms playing keyboards would sound like.
NOW, I KNOW!
If not for you, I never would have, and I am so grateful for it.
Great to see YOU and where you are.
Merci beaucoup!
Best album of the year,
Is this satire or serious?
Streams-of-mushroom-inspired-consciousness I believe it’s called, as a literary style.Moving beyond Virginia Woolf and James Joyce.
Anyway, some very good points on AI, most notably this line:
‘AI is just “us” all dressed up with our collective history of originality and effort and knowledge…’
Well said
In context: “AI is just “us” all dressed up with our collective history of originality and effort and knowledge and very little to show for itself. It never sleeps so it never dreams. It is chained to reason and logic and does not fall in love, cry over sad movies nor drink itself under the table and feel like death the next day. In that sense it has no regrets. That would all be very illogical for it”.
I, for one, am still worried about Covid and all that happened way back in the time before human memory. I was told by a pro-vaxxer that Jon Stewart recently opined on how he suddenly realized that some of his friends and relatives didn’t believe in Covid, even though there were refrigerated trucks and people dying. And so–even though you don’t talk about it anymore–be assured–they do. And the verdict of history, it seems, by dint of this absent-mindedness, will go down against you. Be forewarned. Protest that past. Overcome boredom. Repeat repeat repeat the crime and the lie of covid.
‘I, for one’
Can l ever be more than one?
Just saying.
They are selling chatbots that imitate dead family members as real people. And some people believe it. Is that something we have to worry about? I, for one, worry about having to, uh, interact with them, at the store, in the street, wherever. How weird will they get?
“All Animals are equal except some Animals are more equal than others.”
While our rulers sing this song, those ruling them don’t even bother with that comforting 1st part..
The blurring between humans and AI will never be a concern. The ‘gods & clods’ worldview of those behind the curtain, is where us Proles should be focusing. Especially us non-white Proles.
I wouldn’t worry yourself, Syl.
AI is a construct, a bogeyman designed to frighten you and steal your job.
“Sorry, I’m having to let you go. That pesky AI just made you redundant”
In reality, your boss just bought a new computer and it does your job better than you can.
The only thing “artificial” about it is the claim that it is a thing.
It’s clever algorithms, sure –
But all written by humans.
If determinism is true (typically characterised by way of an, alleged, mnipotent&omniscient creator) then free will is a pipe dream in which case people are biological bots i.e.
It’s clever algorithms, sure – But all written by a/the creator/s.
Please illustrate your writings with something else than those sorry machine generated images.
Hear, Hear. We want something real, or at least as real as it can be.
Wicked Sylvia from way up North.
Keep em coming.
Genesis 3:15 (MCV) And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between THY SEED and HER (Adam’s) SEED; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise His heel.
