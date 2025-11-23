WATCH: The Technocratic Dark State

From Iain’s website:

I was delighted that Dr David A. Hughes asked me to join him to discuss my forthcoming book The Technocratic Dark State.

You can read John Titus full review of the book HERE.

The book is due to be published soon, hopefully before Christmas, and you can express an interest and preorder either a physical or digital copy simply be sending an email to [email protected] with the title PREORDER.

Alternatively use the form HERE

The Book is published by Papercut publishing and we will contact you by email, as soon as the book publication date is set, to offer you the chance to buy a pre-distribution first addition copy. By expressing an interest you are making no commitment to buy and your email will be entered into the prize drawer to win one of five signed copies.