Soft Censorship on Free-Speech Twitter?

We don’t get much engagement on Twitter (X, whatever). At ~63,000 followers we’re hardly a huge account, but an engagement rate of around 0.07% is incredibly low.

Our content generally gets low-double digit “likes”.

For what it’s worth, checkers that claim to able to detect these things say we aren’t shadowbanned.

We’ve accepted that we’re in the soundproof free speech booth, allowed to say whatever we want as long as no one hears us.

But, every so often, we get something to pierce the shield (at least a little bit). That happened on the 21st of November when the Covid Inquiry report was published, and this tweet got far more engagement than usual:

Having been viewed close to 50,000 times in roughly 24 hours, the tweet seems to have disappeared from our profile and all engagement with it halted immediately.

As the screengrab shows, the tweet was published at 3.57pm on November 21st, that would place it at the spot indicated by the arrow on our feed:

…and yet, it’s not there.

It wasn’t taken down, but it’s only possible to find it by doing a word search for the text.

It’s just weird.

I’m not saying we’re being singled out for special treatment, just demonstrating what might be the kind of automatic processes that shut down anyone reaching a larger audience than they’re supposed to.