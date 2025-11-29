It Isn’t That Big of a Deal

Another thing you hear all the time from the sheep grazing complacently on the other side of the hill is, “It just isn’t that big of a deal,” or “It just won’t get to that,” or “Why do you always think the worst of everything?”.

Funny how the same people can be utterly convinced that their own pet catastrophes—Trump returning to power, climate change, systemic racism, white supremacy, overpopulation, or the rise of the far right—are existential threats that will end life as we know it unless we surrender every freedom immediately to stop them. But mention digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), vaccine passports, social credit systems, or the creeping transhumanist agenda, and suddenly you’re the paranoid one wearing a tinfoil hat.

Big catastrophes do happen. History is littered with them.

The sheep know this on some level; they’re terrified of asteroids, super-volcanoes, or a rogue AI cooked up by some evil billionaire. But if a real catastrophe does strike, it will never—NEVER—be the one the rest of us warned about. It will always be the one the agenda designated as the emergency du jour: a new “variant,” a cyber-attack blamed on Russia or Iran, a false-flag “domestic terrorist” event, or some completely fabricated crisis accompanied by wall-to-wall AI-generated footage so convincing that even the skeptics will pause for a second.

If the ice caps suddenly melted tomorrow and Manhattan was underwater, that would fit perfectly into the sheep-type’s pre-approved narrative of climate doom. Never mind the decades of documented geo-engineering programs—HAARP, stratospheric aerosol injections (SAI), cloud seeding on a planetary scale, or the declassified proposals to “own the weather” as a tool of national security. No, it will simply be “global warming” and therefore your fault for driving an SUV or eating a steak.

Anything that is actually barreling toward us—anything the critical thinkers have been screaming about for years—is simply not on the lambs’ radar. “What’s so bad about digital currency?” they bleat. “Why should we worry about digital IDs?” Baa, baa, baa.

Let me spell it out, slowly:

A programmable Central Bank Digital Currency combined with a mandatory digital ID is the end of human freedom as we have ever known it. It is a panopticon prison with invisible bars. Every single transaction you make can be tracked, taxed, approved, or denied in real time. Bought too much red meat this month? Sorry, transaction declined—doctor’s orders for the planet. Donated to the wrong political party or a dissident journalist? Account frozen. Traveled outside your 15-minute city zone without permission? Fines deducted automatically. Your social credit score just dipped because you posted the wrong meme or because an algorithm decided your carbon footprint is unacceptable? Good luck buying groceries. But, as they say, it is all necessary, all good for us in the long run, that’s what they say . . . and if you break the rules? Then clearly you deserved to be punished.

This isn’t science fiction; it’s already being piloted in China, Nigeria, the Bahamas, and quietly tested across Europe. The infrastructure is being built right now while people yawn and scroll.

And yet the sheepsters shrug. Why?

Because most of them have been psychologically and educationally groomed for decades to believe that socialism, Marxism, or outright communism are not only benign but morally superior. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” sounds noble when you’ve never watched the state decide what your needs actually are. They think communism is free healthcare, student-debt forgiveness, and government UBI cheques. They have no idea it’s secret police at 3 a.m., neighbours denouncing neighbours for extra bread rations, gulags, re-education camps, forced confessions, and a boot stamping on a human face—forever.

Under real communism the average person does not get a cozy government apartment and unlimited Netflix. You get assigned housing (if you’re lucky), ration cards, a job you cannot quit, travel restrictions, censorship, quotas, surveillance, and the constant low-grade terror that saying the wrong thing at the wrong time will disappear your entire family. Your children will be indoctrinated from kindergarten to report “thought crimes” at home. Your savings will be worthless the day the regime decides to wipe out the currency again. And if you resist? A bullet, a labor camp, or slow starvation.

That’s what it looked like in the Soviet Union, Mao’s China, Pol Pot’s Cambodia, North Korea today, and increasingly in the “soft” versions creeping into the West. Most North Americans and Europeans have never gone to bed hungry because the state decided their political loyalty was insufficient. They think it can’t happen here because they’ve been told “this time it will be different”—democratic socialism, stakeholder capitalism, the Great Reset with rainbow flags and pronouns.

They sincerely believe the same entities that lied about COVID origins, efficacy of masks, safety of the shots, and the “temporary” nature of emergency powers will suddenly become benevolent overlords who only want to tuck them in at night and keep them safe.

When the digital gulag finally closes its doors, they will be genuinely shocked. They will not connect the dots between the “nothing to hide, nothing to fear” mantra they parroted and the fact that they can no longer buy food because their social credit score is 312 out of 800. They will blame the common sense thinkers, or “fascists,” or “Russian bots,” anyone except the architects who spent years telling them it would all be fine.

“It will never get that bad here.”

Famous last words. Just ask the Venezuelans who voted for the socialist dream in 1999 and were eating zoo animals by 2017. Or the Cubans who still wait in line for cooking oil sixty-five years after the revolution. Or the East Germans who were told the Berlin Wall was an “anti-fascist protection barrier” right up until the moment they were shot trying to climb it.

History is screaming at us. Those of us on this side of the divide hear it. The sheep only hear the shepherd’s soothing voice telling them everything will be okay if they just keep walking quietly into the pen.

Wake up before the gate slams shut. Because once it does, “It’s not that big of a deal” becomes the epitaph of a free society.

Todd Hayen PhD is a registered psychotherapist practicing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He holds a PhD in depth psychotherapy and an MA in Consciousness Studies. He specializes in Jungian, archetypal, psychology. Todd also writes for his own substack, which you can read here