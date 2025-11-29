It Isn’t That Big of a Deal
Todd Hayen
Another thing you hear all the time from the sheep grazing complacently on the other side of the hill is, “It just isn’t that big of a deal,” or “It just won’t get to that,” or “Why do you always think the worst of everything?”.
Funny how the same people can be utterly convinced that their own pet catastrophes—Trump returning to power, climate change, systemic racism, white supremacy, overpopulation, or the rise of the far right—are existential threats that will end life as we know it unless we surrender every freedom immediately to stop them. But mention digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), vaccine passports, social credit systems, or the creeping transhumanist agenda, and suddenly you’re the paranoid one wearing a tinfoil hat.
Big catastrophes do happen. History is littered with them.
The sheep know this on some level; they’re terrified of asteroids, super-volcanoes, or a rogue AI cooked up by some evil billionaire. But if a real catastrophe does strike, it will never—NEVER—be the one the rest of us warned about. It will always be the one the agenda designated as the emergency du jour: a new “variant,” a cyber-attack blamed on Russia or Iran, a false-flag “domestic terrorist” event, or some completely fabricated crisis accompanied by wall-to-wall AI-generated footage so convincing that even the skeptics will pause for a second.
If the ice caps suddenly melted tomorrow and Manhattan was underwater, that would fit perfectly into the sheep-type’s pre-approved narrative of climate doom. Never mind the decades of documented geo-engineering programs—HAARP, stratospheric aerosol injections (SAI), cloud seeding on a planetary scale, or the declassified proposals to “own the weather” as a tool of national security. No, it will simply be “global warming” and therefore your fault for driving an SUV or eating a steak.
Anything that is actually barreling toward us—anything the critical thinkers have been screaming about for years—is simply not on the lambs’ radar. “What’s so bad about digital currency?” they bleat. “Why should we worry about digital IDs?” Baa, baa, baa.
Let me spell it out, slowly:
A programmable Central Bank Digital Currency combined with a mandatory digital ID is the end of human freedom as we have ever known it. It is a panopticon prison with invisible bars. Every single transaction you make can be tracked, taxed, approved, or denied in real time. Bought too much red meat this month? Sorry, transaction declined—doctor’s orders for the planet. Donated to the wrong political party or a dissident journalist? Account frozen. Traveled outside your 15-minute city zone without permission? Fines deducted automatically. Your social credit score just dipped because you posted the wrong meme or because an algorithm decided your carbon footprint is unacceptable? Good luck buying groceries. But, as they say, it is all necessary, all good for us in the long run, that’s what they say . . . and if you break the rules? Then clearly you deserved to be punished.
This isn’t science fiction; it’s already being piloted in China, Nigeria, the Bahamas, and quietly tested across Europe. The infrastructure is being built right now while people yawn and scroll.
And yet the sheepsters shrug. Why?
Because most of them have been psychologically and educationally groomed for decades to believe that socialism, Marxism, or outright communism are not only benign but morally superior. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” sounds noble when you’ve never watched the state decide what your needs actually are. They think communism is free healthcare, student-debt forgiveness, and government UBI cheques. They have no idea it’s secret police at 3 a.m., neighbours denouncing neighbours for extra bread rations, gulags, re-education camps, forced confessions, and a boot stamping on a human face—forever.
Under real communism the average person does not get a cozy government apartment and unlimited Netflix. You get assigned housing (if you’re lucky), ration cards, a job you cannot quit, travel restrictions, censorship, quotas, surveillance, and the constant low-grade terror that saying the wrong thing at the wrong time will disappear your entire family. Your children will be indoctrinated from kindergarten to report “thought crimes” at home. Your savings will be worthless the day the regime decides to wipe out the currency again. And if you resist? A bullet, a labor camp, or slow starvation.
That’s what it looked like in the Soviet Union, Mao’s China, Pol Pot’s Cambodia, North Korea today, and increasingly in the “soft” versions creeping into the West. Most North Americans and Europeans have never gone to bed hungry because the state decided their political loyalty was insufficient. They think it can’t happen here because they’ve been told “this time it will be different”—democratic socialism, stakeholder capitalism, the Great Reset with rainbow flags and pronouns.
They sincerely believe the same entities that lied about COVID origins, efficacy of masks, safety of the shots, and the “temporary” nature of emergency powers will suddenly become benevolent overlords who only want to tuck them in at night and keep them safe.
When the digital gulag finally closes its doors, they will be genuinely shocked. They will not connect the dots between the “nothing to hide, nothing to fear” mantra they parroted and the fact that they can no longer buy food because their social credit score is 312 out of 800. They will blame the common sense thinkers, or “fascists,” or “Russian bots,” anyone except the architects who spent years telling them it would all be fine.
“It will never get that bad here.”
Famous last words. Just ask the Venezuelans who voted for the socialist dream in 1999 and were eating zoo animals by 2017. Or the Cubans who still wait in line for cooking oil sixty-five years after the revolution. Or the East Germans who were told the Berlin Wall was an “anti-fascist protection barrier” right up until the moment they were shot trying to climb it.
History is screaming at us. Those of us on this side of the divide hear it. The sheep only hear the shepherd’s soothing voice telling them everything will be okay if they just keep walking quietly into the pen.
Wake up before the gate slams shut. Because once it does, “It’s not that big of a deal” becomes the epitaph of a free society.
We live in times when to speak endangers the body, but to remain silent endangers the soul.
— Erasmus of Rotterdam (1466–1536)
— Erasmus of Rotterdam (1466–1536)
I personally think it’s worse than that. It’s not just that they don’t care about the secret police at 3am, or social control or frozen bank accounts or don’t understand that it’s what CBDCs and digital ID leads to.
Their brainwashing went way further than that. They know very well this will give unprecedented power to the state. They simply just think the state is on their side… That the crackdowns will be against their arch enemies, the anti vaxxers and science deniers, the racists, transphobes and whateverophobes.
They’ve been sold the dream that if they fall in line (which to them is framed as being righteous, fair anti racists who follow the science) they will live like millionaires who only work if they choose. Out of boredom or something. With the state generous state providing everyone with whatever they need.
When they actually experience the iron fist, they will say “it’s for the greater good”. They will rationalise it and say it’s a necessary sacrifice. That shock you mentioned, which would be a natural reaction for sane people? They will just bury that deep inside themselves. They will suffer, but they will never ever admit being wrong about this. They will never face that, just like a person who was a vaxx nazi during “covid” and has dead family members or friends will never face the possibility that their loved ones died because of the vaxx.
Another author has left due to anti-Semitic behavior on the site.
Todd, you’ve always been a good friend of Israel.
Leftist terrorists working for the Dems ( Hamas ) murkd Charles Kirk and tried to murk our president, Trump. You pointed this out and got attacked by the evil commentators working for George Soros (Dems), the deep state, and Hamas.
It is no longer safe to be commenting on sites like this as they threatened your life.
“We are all Charlie Kirk now,
If substack is safe, I will join you.
Will you be writing about it on your substack to warn others?
Kakhsj,What has Antisemitism got to do with it ? could it be that both You and “Cured” are indeed the same Hasbara Troll??
Right out of the hasbara playbook.
Unfortunately Todd , The Digital Gulag/ Panopticon is being rolled out by the Fake Right not the fake Left … are Trump, Ellison and Theil really Commies?
Though one ought to specify i suppose that both sides are owned by the Banking Cartel ,which owns most of the Media, the MIC, the giant Corporations , etc…
One thing that astounds Me is that many educated people reply that “What are You talking about We already have Digital Currency” how is it going to be any different should be the second part of that question, but never is!
Wow you haven’t developed past calling people sheep. I bet you don’t call people sheep who pay you money to talk to them, even if they are what you describe as sheep.
It’s foolish to call others sheep, you are also a sheep to those with much higher perception. You aren’t sure if Trump’s a fraud, that makes you an absolute sheep to me.
Baaa.
Wow a sheep was hurt on his feelings. The sheep’s ego was hurt. That is a problem that you guys take yourself too serious.
You havent discovered yet how small you are in the whole picture, and this really reveal how stupid you are.
You know Mohammed Ali and Einstein and a Black Belt 7 Dan feel small, and the peasants feel big. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning–Kruger_effect .Cool down man.
Sheep lining up to be dipped, shorne and shagged
ma bah bah ma ma
Satanists don’t care for the truth..
The PROBLEM is MOST of the NON-Satanists
DON’T seem to CARE for it much EITHER. 🤷
I guess that’s what the rulers would think. But the they had big plans about ‘covid’ and they were completely embarrassed by enough of the public who boycotted the whole thing. Covid was really proof how stupid the government classes are, and the Guardian is still censoring anyone criticising the lockdowns or doctors. Anyway, if there were a huge catastrophe like an asteroid hitting the earth, or even something smaller scale like Mount Tambora erupting again, all the digital stuff would probably completely or partially fail – which would badly backfire on the wealthy and powerful even more than everyone else.
If they knew something like that (asteroid) was going to happen, they would say nothing. They would never willingly scatter the herd. You’re paying your bills until impact.
Earth is long overdue for a magnetic pole reversal aka EMP.
GeeZ an optimist!
The thing about all these controls is that enough people will be ‘excused’ that they will go along with it.
My sister calls herself a doctor, the entirely corrupt London medical scene actually admired her.
She was recruited young into the perversions of spying on her brother and earned her stripes destroying every single independent venture he engaged in. This teaches everybody that organised medicine is modern variants of organised MK ULTRA.
She participated wilfully in the genocide of Covid19 and tries to make out that I should listen to her words. I acknowledge the power she has in her evil world, but I have less respect for her than almost anyone on this planet.
I know her for what she is: a predatory psychopath, an emotional- and spiritual rapist and a woman who puts the children of University friends at the top of her familial like behaviour, stealing incessantly from her brother whilst treating him like a nigger in 19th century USA.
If heaven and hell exist, there is not the slightest chance she will even be given an interview at the pearly gates.
My sister is confident that she will retain her privileges, not having to abide by 15 minute city nonsense, continuing to travel the world as a medical Ghislaine Maxwell.
Manipulative thuggery is after all her value to MI6 and every single Royal College in UK pseudo-medicine is infested with security service stool pigeons.
She thinks Bill Gates is good, probably because he gives money to ICSM. Damn that he murdered Indians and Africans with drugs already banned in the USA, that’s not important to a consultant doctor, is it?
As a woman who hated all men who were not her submissive slaves, she will die single and alone. I don’t care if she has £3m or £30m to leave to her ‘causes’, what I do know is that she chose evil over humanity at a young age and those of us who refused to do likewise know with finality that they will hold her in contempt for as long as they shall live.
But at least I know full well what we are up against. My biological family is full of it, a family I have never felt a part of.
Some apples fall further from the tree. Some are rotten.
Thanks for the thoughtful ,Candid comment.. One never knows though Your Sister may experience some kind of life changing epiphany .
A sad tale of a divided house…
I dont know. Its just, we have been through all kinds of things in the history before.
Think about Chairman Mao’s drees code and every little chinese should wear it together with his little red book in their back pocket. Insane today but nevertheless happened yes?
.
Think about the insane 1929 financial crack and Germans carrying their salary in paper money on an wheel barrow to buy 1 bread at the bakery.
Insane, but it nevertheless happened.
Alright so now we stand before a new insane story in human history. I see it as just to be ‘ready or not here I come because you cant hide because I am gonna find you’. https://youtu.be/PWOa_eeKzO0 .
I felt compelled to make this comment, not because of the hatred and threats to my life that “Cured” has made here, but out of respect for the other readers who have enjoyed my work, and to OG, Kit Knightly, and the OG staff who have dedicated so much of their time to such an amazing outlet of alternative news.
I am hereby announcing my retirement from writing for this venue. Yes, “Cured” has won, I am weak, and simply do not want to “stand up” to such ugly abuse (and there have been others like him). I will still write, for a while at least, and those of you who want to continue reading my work know where to find me. I have control over my readers there, and if there is any such ad hominem present in my comments, I can block the offender (so much for free speech, eh!?) I have zero problem with criticism toward what I write, but zero patience with individual ugly personal attacks on people, either me or my readers.
My writing is satirical. It is supposed to be funny, cute, and at times even playful. Yes, there often is a passive-aggressive quality to it. I don’t like what I am seeing out there. I am critical of many of the players, and yes, I am critical of “groups of certain types of thinking”. I do call a certain group “sheep,” but I still love them all as fellow human beings. I try to make this clear once in a while, and I certainly do not wish anyone harm, even the evil doers.
As for my psychotherapy practice. I do have many sheep-types as clients. Typically, I don’t even know a client’s political views, but if I do, I have no problem with it. It is the groupthink that concerns me, not the individual. I love them all, and do my best to help them. And I have indeed helped many people, I’ve saved a few lives actually, but certainly I have helped most that I see. Sheep or shrew, they are all God’s children—and I know there is a lot of sheep in me as well.
So, farewell, dear reader. OG has been very kind to me over the years, and I appreciate all they have done for me. God bless.
Todd I’ve not always agreed with you…but I’ve never not enjoyed your work. If I may.. please re-think your decision in the morning. There’s nowt as strange as folk.
I encourage disagreement with my writing. It is what keeps me on my creative toes. But threats to my life, that’s another story. Thank you for your comment. I am still writing on my Substack. I love OG quite a bit…not sure what the future will bring.
free speech? this site seems to block some very banal text, perhaps it too is censored against certain ideas?
Anyway, good luck in all that you do. The near future is going to get interesting for all of us.
was a good deal and a few comments not in your favor got you to hand in your notice.
Your suppose to be a roll model.
Best of luck and thank you for your service.
It feels like the support teacher has walked out.
I’ve been writing here for many years, and have had a great number of “comments not in my favour”, but have never had my life threatened. I have loved “preaching to the choir” as I find nothing wrong with presenting like-minded ideas to like-minded readers, but the environment has gotten so threatening, I just don’t know if it is worth it anymore.
I appreciate everyone here who has enjoyed, or even just tolerated, my writing. I am still writing, and you all know where you can find me.
Thank you for your support…yes, the majority of comments here have been wonderful…and I have never minded critical commentary, in fact, I encourage a heated discussion. But the sort of personal slander I have encountered today just isn’t acceptable.
Thanks to OG for providing this wonderful platform for so long. And thanks to my readers who have taken away something of value from my writing. I like to engage with readers, and if I didn’t, I never would have seen what I saw today! But I don’t think I can write without the engagement.
Who knows, as time passes, I may grow a pair. If Kit will have me back, I may be back.
Dr Hayen, I had threats to my life made verbally by a Scot on 2002, it made me realise that there was huge evil in Western Christianity.
You can agree with Christianity or not, but you cannot be a Christian and support Operation Shock N Awe and threaten the life of someone who doesn’t.
Jesus would have chucked them out of his church, but too many moderns ‘Christians’ will do anything for money.
I also had a psychopathic doctor arrange similar threats, slightly less unsubtle, but obvious in their ‘we appease killers to maintain our privileges’ attitudes.
It taught me that Western medicine is comfortable with genocides as it creates bigger markets for their services.
If you are going to ever make death threats, it should be against those that glorify genocides.
It should not be against those for whom peace is the raisin d’etre of life, not merely one solution for exerting power over others.
I am sorry to hear of your experiences…and I agree with 100%. Thank you for being in this fight.
Dear Todd:
Speaking as a fellow Canadian academic, your writing is the apogee of my weekly readings and I greatly look forward to your column every single time I open OG. Please don’t let the creeps win by giving up your postings here.
I wholeheartedly resonate with the experience, sentiments, and thoughts you write about; I often forward your articles to Canadian family members who also care deeply about our cultural and political state.
Please do not stop writing. We need more profound intelligence and “more light” (as Goethe famously said on his deathbed), especially here in Canada during these dark days.
This is very kind of you, and means a lot. Please join Shrew Views but of course continue your patronage of OG…
On a related issue, I have seen comments sections on sociopolitical sites dominated and essentially overwhelmed by sociopaths who seem to easily defeat bans. Some regulars on those sites have posted detailed instructions on how to report the abuse to site moderators, but even when a collective “outcry” causes the sociopath’s current account to be removed, it’s back under a new screen name a day or two later.
It’s well and good to insist on fighting the good fight, but after the umpteenth sight of the sociopath manipulating votes to terminally downvote and hide good-faith comments, commenters understandably feel forced to abandon the comments altogether– which, in turn, makes the site itself less appealing.
These general sociopathic attacks on the comment threads aren’t as dire as some twisted villain making personal threats of violence, but the common denominator is that I understand the decision to bug out when they occur. It’s wise not to foreclose the possibility of reconsidering in the future.
Meanwhile, alas! I think of the same cliché that applies to the pathological discourse-wreckers: the terrorists have won. 😡
Are they Sociopathic individuals or paid Trolls , wreaking havoc on a Small Alternative Media site that is becoming a thorn in the backside of establishment hacks , with a view to making the comments unreadable so People will jump Ship…?
woke right..
You are right. Cured should have been kicked out long time ago by Adm.
Forgive me but its a wrong socialist attitude to leave the judgement to the crowd as you do here on OffG.
It is NOT censurship of an opinion, it is due judgement of where the ethic line goes.
The good guy must NEVER be forced to leave because of a weirdo or maniac.
Fine sentiments, my life suggests you do not find that upheld too often….
Some countries are able to find these lines, ours not. Probably because of ideology and decadence.
Some years ago I was in Sao Paulo and heard a story about Maradona the famous football player arriving in one of the big airports in Brasil as an in-between station before the further travel to Argentina.
He had got a little too much alco in the airplane and made a little too big noise in the airport why the Police asked him politely to lower his voice and behave.
But he started up a quarrel telling the Police whether they did not know who big he was, the famous football player.
The Police in the Airport answered by cutting his legs and gave him handcuffs.
Four men carried him away threw him in jail where he was kept for 2-3 days until he was sober.
He was fined, kicked out of Brasil, and that was end of story.
It is possible to make a correct, but fair judgement.
So Scoobis, why is it you’re so hung up on the TDS bullshit? Is it because you are a Trump supporter (which also equates to support for the privately held republican party and the technocratic and zionist billionaires backing Trump and that private political party, as well as the Project 2025 authors and its agenda which the Trump admin and republican party are dutifully following) and it pisses you off that people criticize your dear leader and the technocratic/zionist billionaires that support him?
P.S. Just busting your balls, man.
You’re better off on substack. Moderation on this site has always been execrable, and this is where that leads.
Off_G is not really relevant anymore as anything more than an archive of some good anti-vax/ anti-scamdemic material. The quality below the line has markedly declined because of aforesaid moderation, and so has the main content.
Admin gives exactly zero shits if feedback isn’t basically respectful and constructive. Admin is better than this gutter sniping shit 😅 A2
this tigernuts wants covid lockdown measures on comments moderation.
I am really sorry to hear that, Todd. I have always enjoyed and been interested in your essays. All the best for the future.
‘Performance trolling’ I believe it’s called. As a psychologist you can likely define it better.
Respondents desperate for a stage. Any kind of a stage. Just so long as the conversation with them continues. Their basic lack of raw talent, be it acting, musical, literary or otherwise, having ‘deprived’ them of a better role elsewhere in the real world. So they attack, incessantly, usually with the same repeated insult for all. If it starts with ‘A’ then it should end with ‘hole’. Few variations. That would require imagination.
The ‘STAGE’ – any kind of stage – becomes an obsession. Compelled to reply to every 30-second throwaway comment made in reply to them and even store them up for later reference in conversation with others. Clicking ‘refresh’ all day long longing for that reply.
If an insult garners me a greater response then surely it’s worthwhile in terms of giving me attention?
Nevertheless such mother-basement dwellers are unlikely to travel all the way to Canada to take out some semi-retired psychotherapist imho. I’m at least a realist in that sense.
Ergo, keep posting your thoughts. We’ll try to demolish them in more civilized ways…
I agree with you, I doubt if it is a legitimate threat…but for whatever reason, it did constitute a line for me. Statistically, it is very unlikely my life is in danger, but these days that sort of comment is taken more seriously than it would be at some other saner time.
And it isn’t 100% of the reason for my comment. That incident today just pushed me over the edge. I know this sounds like whining, and I definitely am a whiner, it just doesn’t feel like what I have to say matters much. It is a lot of effort to come up with things to say…and even more effort to keep from drowning as I immerse myself in the muck to find things to write about. This has been going on for a while, and I just wonder, after Cured’s wonderful remarks, if it is just time to move on.
I am working on some books, so maybe that is what I will focus on. If I could have a best seller and make a ton of money, maybe that would make my murder by a crazed reader worth it to me. The life of a materialist/capitalist. My sheep side exposed.
When you have tried it, big money, its not a big deal.
Reply in pending fwiw…
Simon and now you.
TBH, you were looking for a way out, as a lot of your latest stuff
was very outdated and even saying the jury is out on Trump
or believing the Charlie’s psyop would imply this audience is
wrong for you and you’re more suited to the woke right MSM plus
that lot who still very much believe in everything mainstream alt media, of which you’re a part.
You did not get your life threatened, that is slightly attention seeking.
‘Cured’ is far from it, and far from reality. That is obvious.
His/her bitterness and resentment will only serve to make her/him more miserable.
Don’t fear him/her. Pity her/him.
Like Sylvia, you are a salve for these times Todd. Please reconsider.
Threat om your life???
Ridiculous from this “Cured” character.
Could be an ultra intolerant woke in the wild or in some central government pay.
Cured needs psychological treatment at minimum, not from Todd obviously.
Don’t give up Todd, your voice is important.
You think your life has been threatened because someone on the internet was very upset with what you wrote. Get real! A European commenting on a site does not threaten your life.
Instead of addressing the issue, you reacted by ignoring it and making a ridiculing comment about the other. Instead of conversation, you react as if you’ve been attacked.
That is typical behavior of the ego. The ego is fragile, yet it tries to impress others by appearing as superior, making snarky comments, deflecting, not caring about others or their feelings.
The ego is narcissistic, and it cannot handle criticism. Everyone else can be criticized, blamed and demonized, those others the ego sees as enemies, but the ego itself or its faults must not be criticized, as anything pointing to its faults is considered a personal attack. It thinks its life is threatened if anything goes against its faulty self-image.
Of course you are going to your Substack, where you can control comments and receive only praise.
And, of course you say one thing but do another. You write how you have zero problem with criticism toward what you write, but that is not true. Repeatedly you’ve been calling such criticism as hate or ad hominem, and critics are just mean, frustrated sheep and they should go away. You dehumanize humans, and that’s your problem.
As the narcissistic ego is a hypocrite, a coward, not trustworthy, egotistical and not cured but sick, Cured was right about something. But the ego doesn’t care about what’s right.
The ego is narcissistic and always in competition. It wants to win. So it can play the victim to gain sympathy, followers and admiration. The narcissistic ego is also known as false self. It is against and the opposite of the True Self.
All this is basic knowledge of psychology. It’s very easy to find if one is willing to learn.
The ego is in darkness. It is afraid of Light.
But there is really nothing to be afraid of, when the True Light shines and destroys (kills) the ego.
We should be united against the common enemy!
We should. The Universal soldier really is to blame: https://youtu.be/cmABwYoorLw . Donovan.
Funny when I search this music from the 1970 on Russian Yandex I only get a US military action movie. All songs with Donovan is blocked except a lousy live one.
Then I took it on West’s Bing search and all Donovan versions was there. Saying Sovjet is still controlling much more than West.
The black market would thrive in such circumstances. Human ingenuity finds ways even in the most difficult environments.
Especially gold. 😋 .
And therein lies the rub: a lack of trust.
We know that our countries are no longer sovereign. That our govts are little more than local Customer Complaint departments, for global entities behind the screen. And that they have zero-tolerance for us Proles.
The problem, per se, isn’t CBDC or Digital ID. It’s that the world is now in the hands of maniacs.
Todd, I don’t want a total command economy of any type – commie, crony capitalist or any ‘ist’. but you can’t pick good examples from S america, carribean etc. There is no reason the US could not be doing good trade with Cuba, except the US gov doesn’t want it to thrive. Anything in S america for the last 80+ yrs has been Chicago school/Ford foundation/School of the americas – totally CIA vandalised just like the M East and SE Asia.
I agree.
“Your savings will be worthless the day the regime decides to wipe out the currency again.”
The programmability of digital currencies could be employed to wipe out the whole concept of saving i.e. ‘money’ could be set with an expiry date. Would control freaks want people to have an asset reservoir to fall back on and would they want everyone to feel a squeeze immediately?
As I see it, every authority (banks, public, big corp) work to make you 100% dependent. NONE of them want you to have anything ‘saved’. It should be used!
If you have ‘savings’ they are there for the wolves, the banks or the tax department (and dont forget you family’s long stiff eyes).
“You walk into a street with 10 bucks in your pocket, and when you leave the street in the end there is 0 left). Phrase heard in Latin America.
No need to “wipe out” the currency or block an individual from withdrawing through digital control. All levels of government pump out tricky restrictions against us little people. We cannot avoid violating some of these taboos often. It is just a matter of declaring (and changing related laws) that a particular violation is intolerable and deserves to be punished by taking away everything the criminal owns.
That is why I feel part of a minority, suffering from the tyranny of the majority. Sad but true.
This IS a Big Deal, or should that be THE FINAL DEAL?;
https://www.globalresearch.ca/cash-control-lockdown-cbdc-digital-id-biometrics/5904691
(From Whitney Webb).
As rare as an honest politician. A multi millionaire with a conscious;
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-11-30/rich-heiress-giving-away-all-her-wealth/106077200
Socialism got into her head.
“The group decided to donate the money to 77 green lgbt clima organisations, including social and climate groups, and groups working to end violence against women.”
Maybe her children or close relatives were insufferable.
George Mc, are you there? Have you heard of the Scottish poet, Don Paterson?
I picked up his memoir, ‘Toy Fights’, secondhand.
Don is a fine poet and an accomplished musician.
He’s also a Branch Covdian.
In his memoir he berates, belittles and besmirches both Eric Clapton and Van Morrison for their stance on the Scamdemic. He also has a swipe at their musicianship.
Sour grapes from a sour man?
Shame that.
Great article Todd!
There’s hope. For one, the populations of the nations are completely inorganic and thus ungovernable. This is a blessing. When the whole thing falls apart, government will be impossible. This should be viewed as an evolutionary step towards the final state of individual self-governance.
Also, there’s no way CBDCs and the digital prison will function smoothly from day 1, everywhere and all the time into perpetuity. The US electrical grid as it is cannot support the data centers and processing power required. That means there will be periods of no government whether people like it or not. Every time there is a blackout, I think a few more will decide to remain free.
And of course it’s also possible that the digital prison system fails so catastrophically that everyone is set free because it simply can’t be made to work and there is no going back to the destroyed currency system.
If humanity is meant to survive long-term, then government is not going to, and is nearing its end right now. If the human race is meant to survive, society will evolve to something closer to indigenous peoples’ values, utilizing modern technology to that end. Humanity still suffering a pimp is genetic flaw.
We’ll see.
a cyber pandemic perhaps….
a few more will decide to remain free.
Once in the trap, the only way out is the collapse of society or the economy. Leading causes include the failure of IT or the natural destruction of the electricity grid. It will be a reboot of civilization.
I have government fatigue.
And then there is physical gold and silver, or barter.
Digital money is like fentanyl vs the old paper cash being hash. Already the excess creation of money out of thin air through credit is blowing up financials like the US dollar and yen, this will make it worse – a good thing.
Chinese under WEF Xi Jinping are already fully tracked; the PRC is still walking due to its enormous industrial strength, kudos Western WEF capital infusions. Internally the Middle Kingdom pressure cooker is boiling, as Chinese are not robots yet. Like Europeans they obey only until the last income payout. You will have no food and be happy doesn’t work for biological bots.
I deny gold and silver as money, as I only want the digital money my government have issued.
Because then I am standing shoulder by shoulder with my government, and you are a loner!
Here’s a Big Deal;
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-fda-memo-that-shakes-the-world/
The Child Killers are fessing up.
10 children’s death out of 200 million doses??? This is 1 out of 2 000 000 doses. In percentage it is 0,00002%.
aUStralia almost had a Socialist government in 1972, but Labor leader Gough Whitlam was undermined and deposed by the CIA.
Whitlam had pissed off the PTB by taking our soldiers out of Vietnam, introducing FREE university education and instigating FREE
health care. He was the least Empire subservient PM we’ve ever had.
Communism? That’s another kettle of poisonous predators entirely.
He was also an admitted freemason.
Oh well. Nobody’s perfect.
His atheism was probably a factor in that bad choice.
Watched a few videos yesterday about the economic indicators in the US to include an “everything bubble” with housing, stocks, commercial real estate, etc., coupled with reduced employment, increasing debt, inflation, etc. The predictions are for something at least on par to the 2008 recession, the 1929 Great Depression, and/or as bad as both combined. The signs for the shit hitting the fan could not be larger at this point and in many ways it’s happening now. The wealth divide has become so large now it’s like PacMan consuming everything in its way. It’s a big deal and more are realizing it every day. But while everyone is worrying about paying rent and putting food on the table, the show goes on with the rich and their agendas.
“Distractions, we need more distractions” said the suited psychopath.
“Yeah, we know that, but what are we gonna do Bro?”
“Another Plandemic?”
“Nah, l don’t think that’ll work this time”
“Then war it is! Millions must die to scare the shit out of the rest”
(Sound of salivating and hands rubbing together)
“I’m gonna luv this”
“Me too Bro, me too”
Most people don’t realize that WWIII is basically happening now and we’re all accepted casualties. It’s insane.
Soldiers as hired assassins?
https://www.garydbarnett.com/killing-on-orders-is-murder/
If someone offer me money to go and kill somebody, then this is his fault and not my fault!
Gold and silver are up 50% this year. This is a very very bad sign, but good for world socialism.
Everybody in the west is already totally dependent on their governments, so what is this talk of independence and freedom? Open your eyes and see that you are already in the gulag, you were born into it. Stop telling people that they are somehow independent of the government; the people of the west would not last a single day without all the services (such as water, power, fuel, food, land, roads etc etc) that the government oversees and regulates; all of which are managed on a “socialist” basis.
Capitalists are not communists. You’ve got it all wrong. Money and the state do not exist in communism. They do exist in capitalism. So-called socialist states were not communist and were not claimed to be.
You think your freedom depends on money.
You still don’t know what money is, even though I’ve explained it many times. You simply don’t care. Or it just isn’t that big of a deal.
Hating communists because of capitalism is not sane.
You are right, I don’t f–ing care. I do not hate communism because of capitalism, I don’t care for either one.
Is there anything workable Todd, given the nature of humanity?
Love your family, and maybe a few neighbors if they are decent. Don’t hurt anyone else. And pray.
Can you give an example of communism?
Socialism is called soft Communism. To be fair could you try with practical examples to show your claim?
This not to make it a theoretical university discussion about ideologies.
You know, “what Sovjet, China, and East-Europe had, were not the 100% correct Commie idea, but when we get into power we will carry out the correct form to happiness of all”.
Todd mentioned some practical examples in real life (Cuba, Venezueal, m.m.) which have practical consequences for ordinary people, calling it money or not.
Can you do the same, maybe it will be better understood by us the ordinary people?
Listen. I don’t know about you. But I want socialist things. I don’t care what kind of gov there is, what its meaningless ideology is, I want socialist things. Free health care. Affordable housing. Close to full employment. Free college. Free day care. All the stuff that Europeans had for over half a century without suffering gulags and Stalinist purges.
Socialist things provided by states that are always captured (or created in the first place) by an ownership class with the will and means to do so, and which states then do the bidding of their owners, centralize power and devolve to or towards totalitarianism. Every time, and all states, socialist or otherwise.
The health care, college and day care also weren’t ‘free’. They were paid for by taxes and/or the spoils of empire, and/or the issuance of fiat credit money. Still using the word ‘free’ for those temporary societal perks of being a Roman citizen while the empire held sway in that particular golden sweet spot era, now long gone, is odd at this late date. 🤔 They came at a cost, of course, as everything does.
Sorry, your job is to funnel income to the top 1/2%
Hmmm so, is there such a thing as common needs, badman? Or are you being idiotic?
We in Europe are sick and tired of you suckers from the third world who think everything free here is paradise of the world.
When you have tried it for 10-15 years, you hate it and do not understand it, because its a mentally thing.
In most cases you are kicked back to your country because you cant handle our advanced but decadent culture.
This is ignorant. Venezuela would be entirely self-sufficient without the US and most of the rest of the world deliberately and maliciously gutting it. Cuba, too. And btw, Cuba has better health care than the US, by a long shot, and there are no homeless people in Cuba. I mean, really. It’s like you suddenly morphed into National Review circa 1960.
Probably so. But I still don’t think the lefties know what they are bucking for…but maybe they do, and I am a goddamned idiot…which is actually more likely true than not.
No maybe.
Ok it’s a North American wankfest.How unoriginaly myopic . Do you have passports? Have you ever lived anywhere apart from your shitholes?
Morons
Todd, your argument is seriously regressive and ignores history and fact, in huge gobbles. The old commie-pinko propaganda that survived post the McCarthy era stupidity is constantly resuscitated by our capitalist masters whenever a beneficial Public Commons anywhere in the world might spoil their dystopian selfishness. You see, our roads, libraries, public hospitals (the few that remain), public parks and buildings, fire and police departments, military, Food Stamps, Medicare and Social Security is socialism that I think we all agree are a necessity, and the bottom 95% would voluntarily consent to, given the opportunity. The only ones against a socialist Public Commons of public services are the greedy assholes who don’t need it, like those who make $350K a year and up who think they can be billionaires too, if the pesky common working class can just stfu and continue to be ruthlessly exploited. They tell us that all the socialist “enemy” countries want to take over the world and turn humanity into it’s mindless meat puppets. Problem is, the capitalist masters lying to us constantly about the horrors of a democratic consent-based Public Commons of services, are the ones engineering humanity into digital totalitarianism with a non-consensual FAKE “socialism” cage that they think will trap us permanently. Sorry, but there is no true socialism without democratic participation in design and consent. The bull crap they foist on us now, that supposedly resembles socialism, is non-consensual shit designed, like shit (like Obamacare), to make the rich richer and poor, poorer. $ollar rule-based hegemony, the CIA and giant US military occupation of Earth we are forced to pay for, with sanctions, nukes, NATO, IMF, World Bank, coups, wars, and subterfuge of governments, domestic and foreign, makes sure any REAL socialism never survives.
IMHO, we need to move past the constant, villainization of a necessary-for-humanity-backstop-to-capitalist-exploitation Public Commons, figure out a way to collectively create one while removing capitalist empire builders and their 800 base military war machine creating profitable chaos for themselves worldwide.
US administrations, without exception, have a perverse phobia of Socialism, and the poor under educated, overworked, unhealthy, brainwashed flag wavers have paid dearly for that phobia.
Pity them.
No phobia, just strict orders from their moneyed masters. This is the general rule globally. Why do you think they are obsessed with Cuba?
Bloody Commies on their South Island paradise?
No wonder they’re pissed off.
Because Cuba banned pedos and kicked Epstein in his fat bottom when he tried to buy an Island in their famous country.
Excellent article, Todd! Except that those here who read at OG and other alt media site are already aware. We desperately need to reach the gullible and the wilfully ignorant.
Thank you Veri Tas…I try…I just basically say what I observe and how I interpret it…either you agree a little bit, or not at all. Whatever. So be it.
Probably impossible for you, but do try not to be an insufferable asshole!
One can’t escape others hypocrisy, though might some might not see it.
Wow! an outright attack on socialism – as Western rampant capitalism has left millions homeless and hungry – and some can’t even get medical insurance let alone afford to pay it – yes socialism has its problems – there’s no denying that – one great beacon of socialism has been the NHS in Britain – prior to 1948 – if you had a serious illness, and you have very little wealth ( we can’t all be rich) you received no medical treatment – post 1948 you could in 1947/8 the then Health minster had to stuff the BMA’s private medical practices mouths with gold (his words not mine) in order for the NHS to be born,
For me capitalism with a small C does have a place – but the West is way, way past that – capitalism is way out of control on so many levels, from funding the MIC’s to funding Israel and Ukraine with taxpayers cash that should be used domestically to capitalist politicians giving global corporations and billionaires like Ellison – Bezos – Musk – Theil etc, public cash in huge quantities – its not socialism that bringing America to its knees it rampant capitalist greed.
But I accept socialism hasn’t had its problems to seek, but for me big socialism and small capitalism is the way to go.
This NHS that you praise is a complete mess and a societal money pit. It’s a disgrace, self serving and as inefficient as it gets. Bar the sharp end, the massively well paid consultancy class, it is an actual danger to the public.
None of these socialist v capitalist systems work for us, that seems clear to me. We need to throw off this yolk of government and revert to local, small community based regulation. The very values that the Empire has suppressed, family, spirituality and community must be recovered.
Yes its not without its problems, but it has saved many lives – and will continue to do so, as you point out there are far to many well paid chiefs and not enough workers at the coalface, that needs redressed, but the system does work, and not only has it save British lives, it has saved the lives of folk from abroad who have been unfortunate enough to take ill whilst in Britain, and at a reasonable or almost free cost to them.
On the NHS – though this time its the French one, I recall reading a story a few years back, I can’t recall where – about a French guy living in I think it was LA (USA) – who developed some sort of serious problem with his kidney or liver – anyway, he was quoted an eye watering amount by American physicians to fix the problem – and this French guy didn’t have the funds, so he headed back home to France – and got the operation for free on the French NHS – another life saved, yes you’ll say, that the French taxpayer paid for it – but that’s socialism at work, when the systems functions well – it helps the people.
I have the opposite story.
I met a Scandinavian guy (they call these countries for Nanny states). He had a problem with a muscle lose from his shoulder bone.
Two surgey specialists in these countries had tried two times to sew/fasten this muscle to his shoulder bone, but in vain, it went lose again.
He went to the US influenced capitalist country Brasil and voila, they made it in a minor city hospital for $1500. Its 15 years ago and the shoulder is still going strong.
I think that you equal many socialists think its a paradise only because you get it for free yes? You get it for free and on top you get paid social care help.
Whether it functions or whether it works or whether it works badly doesnt matter as long as you get the jabs for free and the social fee for free yes? 🤑 .
Next you will say its because you as a socialist never even THINK of money.
Under either “ism” the story goes that all people are equal but, in reality, some people are more equal than others. The latter crowd abhors you and me, and will have it all while you and me will have to lick a^$e in order to obtain a few crumbs. Time to abandon the veneration of the overlords, I think.
Todd,
The best way to beat them is to play them at their own game.
The legal system and its henchmen are there to protect their own criminality.
To notify anyone, anywhere, to come to court, they must deal with your legal person. You can accept that invitation on condition that they alter your legal person to Todd Hayden. They cannot interact with Todd Hayden, only Todd HAYDEN, TODD HAYDEN or Mr Todd Hayden, as they are all dead entities. Never accept their legal nonsense terms of person or you as they are legal constructs created by lawyers to deceive us all.
Well, they would have a problem with Todd Hayden, in whatever form…it is Todd Hayen…with no “D”…ha ha!!!
Umm, if the Cubans are queuing for cooking oil it might be as much a consequence of a continuing American blockade as a consequence of Socialism, surely?
What came first, the hen or the egg? Maybe its just two bad pieces of one alen (Scandinavian expression). . Seen too many of these.
So what’s your plan to stop it, Todd?
Todd already responded. 1. He try his best with the sheeple in his practise, 2. he has the courage to stand up here and elsewhere in public and inform people. 3. he leave when he realise the stupidity is permanent and cant be rectified.
I have same problem as Todd, and I have not found any other solution than these 3.
“Sheep” do you mean fellow human beings? Brain washed and presumably who you wish to reach?
So what unsheepish behaviour were you doing pre c19?
You wont even go off grid because of your wife lol.
Why so much bitterness Cured?
A Shrink done you wrong?
Everyone’s on a journey, no? What did you believe in September 2001? Or 10 years before that?
The thing now is that the fraud of government, institutionalism and BibBiz is so blatantly in our faces is what needs to be gotten across to those still refusing to look this way. Otherwise, with the majority going along, we’ll get a technocratic version of the Hunger Games.
How many naive or stubbornly ignorant people are you reaching?
I agree.
I wasn’t the same man in 2001 as I am now. Held different beliefs. What would i say to him now!
Be more skeptical.
Don’t believe anything
Trust your instincts
But i still believe no matter your religion or non religion or accident of birth ethnicity.
We all want the same. To live.
That’s Buddhist philosophy, and mine. It’s just that how to reach that goal – freedom, peace and plenty (not excess) for everyone – is where all our opinions differ.
So, you’re gonna let some writer on a site stir up this much hate in you? Why the fuck do you come here? If we’re all so stupid and all the writers here are merely shilling, what does that say about YOUR choice to be here? Why not take all of that hate and find a real enemy out in the real world? All that blather about smashing heads out of a fucking keyboard warrior. Just one more tough talking raging hypocrite, shaming others while completely ignoring its own behavior, but claiming to be so much smarter than everyone else. Jesus, talk about spewing shit…
“Under real communism the average person does not get a cozy government apartment and unlimited Netflix. You get assigned housing (if you’re lucky), ration cards, a job you cannot quit, travel restrictions, censorship, quotas, surveillance, and the constant low-grade terror that saying”
we already have that since the 80s when murica sold out to finance rentier capitalism
assigned housing? We can barely afford housing
ration cards? Getting low pay and high prices is the same shit
job we can’t quit? Yeah, cause the job market sucks balls. Quit and be broke
travel restrictions? Can’t afford the higher prices with shit pay
censorship? Yes
quotas? Ask your bosses what happens when you don’t perform
surveillance? Ever heard of the CIA? They’ve done it for decades and also the big phone companies gave free access to phones whether wired or cellphone
constant low grade terror? Check, we are always told to be afraid of extremists
true communism is not what the USSR and China did…. That’s state corporatism where the state takes the place of private corporations.
true communism is where everyone is a part owner of the nation and I’m not talking about owning stocks or property
Why do the so many of the most radical critics of the United States live outside it? Why because they know they will be disappeared if they say those things within the porous borders.
like normal 8 to 8 job in the EU & UK.
I think, ‘It’s not that big of a deal,’ is generally preceded by ‘C’mon! Why would they do that?!’, as the rejoinder to being told why ‘they’ would (and even when the why is immaterial to the what).
E.g., I don’t need to precisely prove the ‘whys’ to state factual ‘whats’, like the free-fall collapses of buildings on 9/11. That happened whether I know the precise why motive or not, but that’s the diversion commonly employed, regardless. If you can’t prove the why, then the what somehow didn’t happen or doesn’t matter.
If that doesn’t end the conversation, then ‘it doesn’t really matter, anyway’ is next up.