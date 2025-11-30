WATCH: Spoil the Vote! – #SolutionsWatch

The anti-war crowd likes to ask: What if they started a war and no one showed up? So, perhaps statists should be asking: What if they held a (s)election and no one voted? Join James today for an exploration of ballot spoiling, from Mexican presentations to Irish presidential (s)elections to Nobel prize-winning literature.

