Let’s talk about…the looming flu “crisis”
A school in Caerphilly is shutting down after 250 students and staff were diagnosed with flu. A school in Northern Ireland has got 170 students off sick.
“It’s worse than Covid”, said one headmaster, to the likely delight of headline writers everywhere.
This is all because of a very serious illness outbreak, and is not even slightly the knock-on effect of Christmas-eager kids and overly cautious parents taking advantage of official recommendations that anyone with flu-like symptoms should stay home.
Meanwhile, the NHS is “bracing” for an “unprecedented” flu season.
The flu of concern is H3N2 “Subclade K”, apparently. It’s “unlike any strain of flu I’ve ever seen”, according to a “virus-hunter” in the Daily Mail.
They don’t actually explain precisely HOW it’s “unlike any other flu”, but they do point out something that will doubtless sound very familiar:
‘Unfortunately, you can’t distinguish H3N2 from other flu strains based on symptoms alone—they all look and feel very similar.
Another delightfully vintage line doing the rounds is that “vaccines will save lives”, but also they might not. It’s a contradiction constructed as a byproduct of the diverse objectives of propaganda.
Internationally, mask mandates are back in Spain, Japan is bracing for an “early flu season” and the US is at panic stations.
It’s all very retro…and a little bit funny. Especially when you actually read what the Japanese Institute of Health Security actually says about “Subclade K” [emphasis added]:
The risk of developing severe symptoms from Subclade K is no higher than other strains, according to JIHS. The institute also added that the new strain is not necessarily more contagious.
So, for those keeping score at home, the current flu variant of concern:
- Is symptomatically identical to other flus
- Is no more dangerous than other flus.
- Might not be more contagious than other flus.
All of which rather begs two questions.
1. So what’s all the fuss about then?
2. …they’re not actually going to try this again, right?
Just one last thing to mention. Two months ago, the UK government completed “Operation Pegasus” its largest ever pandemic preparedness exercise.
Make of that what you will.
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Could it be that – this strain – or any other strain out now is a variant of the original Covid 19 virus, which has evolved repeatedly since 2019/2020.
Or is it something that’s new – I recall just before the 7/7 false flag event (people do die in false flags events) – that the British government carried out an exercise The Hanover Exercise) which mimicked an attack on London’s Underground System – so yes, for me – its entirely possible that Operation Pegasus could’ve been an earlier prep for another widespread outbreak and shutdown – lets face it – we can’t trust any government anymore on this matter – especially with viruses in mind after the Covid-19 event.
Well, virology is a pseudoscientific scam that has been been going on since it’s inception. So as soon as you hear “virus” mentioned, you know it’s a fraud from the outset.
Genuine question –
If this is all drama to entertain / frighten us morons, what, ultimately, are those behind the curtain trying to achieve?
Complete control world wide. Rev 18:23 by her sorceries she deceived the nations. Sorcery/ pharmakia
Virology is pseudoscience
https://substack.com/@controlstudies
Covid-1984 is so 2020-2022, the Ukraine ‘war’ has bored everyone to sleep and Gaza is off the front pages, which leaves a vacuum in the snooze papers and media.
Just as the northern hemisphere winter begins after the flu had an outing in Australia, it is time for it to make a comeback tour in the north.
With Spain and the UK both going into meltdown over the human flu lurgy, French and German media are running with the bird flu for the time being. The masks are back in Spain within health settings, with the UK set to follow, a physical prop to remind the public of the Covid-1984 era and a useful indicator of compliance. Meanwhile, free flu jabs are available to con the elderly, those labelled vulnerable, the Branch Covidians needing their regular needle fix and all good hypochondriacs in general.
Now the word ‘flu’ is being cemented into the public conciousness, how long before they claim there is a widespread bird flu to human transmission or a combined avian and human flu? Just to mix it up, confuse, create panic and justify the next Plandemic.
Never had a flu shot. Never had the flu.
What am I doing wrong?
You didn’t use two paragraph returns after the word ‘flu’. 😎
✅… and I’m 80😊
Are you a witch, anti-semite, anti-patriot, non-conformist, terrorist or ostrich? Are you not keen on Jesus?
Why don’t you want the flu? Everyone else is getting it… do you think you’re better than everyone else?
For the snake oil injection to work, everyone must participate.
We must therefore conclude that you suffer from a misanthropic predilection for hate.
Fortunately, we have a new vaccine to treat this condition…
First comment pended then scrapped. Just tried it again. Pended again. I wonder what will happen this time.
You blokes North of the border have always been rabble trousers.
Same as us antipodeans.
Though I must admit, pending has been nice to me for a couple of days.
Have a great Christmas George.
Thanks Johnny. I have connections down under (“Ooh matron!”) My late Uncle Willie (again – “Ooh!”) emigrated to Queensland when he was barely 17. He’s one of my heroes.
My parents once considered moving to Oz before I was born. I have always entertained this counterfactual of me as a bronzed Bruce in the outback. As it stands I’m thoroughly Scottified. I love the rain!
Some bronzed Aussies will tell you they’re big ‘Down under’
It’s all hyperbole.
George Mc in Australia?
We’re not yet ready for that George.
Hang on while we batten down the hatches.
Since my pending is no longer registering even as pending I’m guessing I’ve got my answer. Was it because I mentioned the “I” country i.e. the one that “isn’t” committing a genocide?
I’ve found that sometimes, the comment forum may become buggered by the Cloudflare authentication mechanism.
“Company Overview
Cloudflare was founded in 2009 by Matthew Prince, Michelle Zatlyn, and Lee Holloway. It went public on September 13, 2019, trading under the ticker symbol NET on the New York Stock Exchange. The company provides a range of internet services, including cybersecurity and content delivery network services, and is crucial for many websites’ security and performance.
This ownership structure indicates strong institutional backing, which can influence the company’s strategic decisions and stock performance.”
Just about every illness we can get seems to have “flu like” symptoms. Its just our body’s reaction to being infected. Flu itself can vary from ‘hardly noticeable’ to ‘makes you really ill’, I’m usually ‘hardly noticeable’ but I have experience a couple of bouts of ‘nasty’ and it did really make me very, very, ill. (It only lasted a day or so, though…..I think I’ve got an efficient immune system or something.)
Flu is another of those viruses that initially propagate from animals to humans. I believe ducks are at the bottom of most strains and — conspiracy theorists please note — outbreaks usually start in southern China and spread worldwide. (This is likely why the Chinese are so good at virology — they get a lot of practice.) Usually the strains that are likely to emerge are known well in advance, sufficiently so that vaccines can be developed to counter them (the vaccine is basically ‘essence of flu’ which acts like you’ve caught it so your immune system is primed to react to, and eliminate, any real viruses it comes across).
This year’s strains are reckoned to be bad but so far I haven’t seen any signs of them where I live. They’re not likely to be substantially different from any other year’s version so I don’t see the need to go overboard with precautions, just carry on the same as we do every winter (and if you do catch something try to avoid spreading it).
“You can’t differentiate this flu from another flu because it’s so like the flu!!
Please just round up these lunatics and dump them in the Atlantic so we can go back to living normally…
Hopeless mirror fencer and shadow boxer Browndon Muttbeaner is currently firing off a barrage of attacks against his genetic doppelganger “Gypsy Crusader” (presumably out of pure envy of his success), even though, according to his only fan account, he once considered him a kind of “useful” honorary untermensch.
At the time, he even considered Eric Striker, a.k.a. Joe Jordan, to be only a limited white Puerto Rican. Once again, it is not immediately clear to the unbiased observer what he wants his few listeners to understand. Perhaps he is now even allying himself with the gypsies of Eastern Europe who live on stinking mountains of garbage?
The only thing that seems clear is that he simply refuses to accept his role as an unrecognized genius. No one can deter him from his path to success! The final breakthrough has been imminent for a long time, ever since Greg Johnson became his only sponsor and firmly believed in him!
Why he can’t manage to find a working razor in his new home of Spain is also a mystery, but I suspect that his beard growth is so strong due to Moroccan genes that he would have to shave practically every three hours to conceal this genetic inheritance, because it doesn’t look at all like Czechia, where he associates his moom (unless she is a Czech gypsy).
https://rumble.com/v72oy9e-martinez-politix-dec-5-2025-gc-called-out-by-adin-ross-piers-morgan-simps-f.html
https://t.me/nazbertperspective/4413
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/newschannel-5-investigates/meet-the-neo-nazi-targeting-americas-children-online-teaching-them-to-hate-and-to-prepare-to-kill
Such crises are generally ‘solved’ by citizens being asked to don masks that stop them from breathing basic fresh air.
And by forcing them to to stand a ‘suitable’ distance from fellow humans in order to deter any basic human interaction.
And/or to comply with ‘tests’ that may fatally damage the nose-brain interface.
And if those fail to deliver, by accepting the first vaccines in human history that don’t actually even pretend to offer immunity from anything.
The bigger crisis of course being why otherwise sane human beings ever considered complying with such insanity
Un-firkin-believable. Gentlemen, they are just mocking us now. 😂
The tireless Swiss conspiracy theorist “dr.” Ganser brazenly claims that the war in Ukraine is being directed by the Americans from a command center in Wiesbaden. This is what he himself read even in the ultra-credible “Jew York Times”! https://archive.is/NMrgJ
As always, Mr. Ganser uses this simple truth to convince the world of America’s malice. It is time to finally banish Switzerland, the home of such conspiracy theories, from the community of civilized nations! Don’t give fake news and disinformation a chance!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swiss_Policy_Research
https://swprs.org/
The worst crisis the UK suffers now is the BS epidemic. The present BS pandemic is the worst in known history, affecting over 90% of the population. It transmits on hearsay, phone views and watching state media like the Beeb. Symptoms of BS are blurred vision and hearing, loss of logic thinking, fear attacks and self harm. It is degenerative and dementia resulting.
BS escaped from a lab that was genome improving Mad Cow disease and Scrapie, but some claim it came from the African Wildebeast.
“BS” has been declared ‘racist’ by the BBQ+ community for not being gender neutral, but so is CS. US (uni S) is the only acceptable word and not using it adds 3 years jail for each utterance under British Just Us.
The 10% not affected are usually not on any form of government pay out or other drugs, so dare to be independent. Taxing.
Military bio-chem Nato laboratories found in Ukraine. HARP or global manipulation of the weather via alu particles deadly for all living or as a weapon against an enemy.
I anticipate the military at any time could spread such a ‘new flue’ stronger than the last, anywhere they want. Be aware!
I’d have thought a ‘biochem’ laboratory could be located pretty much anywhere. No real need for a Ukraine location.
Transporting ‘novichok’ in bottles of perfume would likely pass most airport customs officials anywhere. Unlikely to show up on most x-ray scanners
A very blasphemous statement! We are all called upon by the Holy Scriptures from Judea to embrace the entire world at our expense, regardless of skin color and sexual preferences!
Before God’s own son appeared, there were only barbarians! Thank God we live in an age full of humanity today! Death to all nationalism! No more tribalism (except in the Holy Land)!
DiCaprio, a mediocre actor with feminine features who claims to have Italian and German ancestry, asserts in his learned German that Dachau was a “death camp.”
How can someone spread such nonsense to an audience of millions without being sued for historical falsehood and manipulation
Well as long as we can all maintain our basic sense of antisemitism, then I guess we’ll be OK.
Repeating words like ‘genocide’ and ‘lobbyist’ (however inappropriate) 20 times before the mirror each morning certainly seems to help.
Then victory and an ultimate solution to the question will ultimately be ours
How can someone spread such nonsense to an audience of millions without being sued
On the contrary, there are laws in about 20 “advanced” nations against questioning this or researching it.
DiCaprio feminine?
I must need new glasses!
He looks like a beach ball head from where I’m sitting.
Go figure. A new mRNA flu vaccine supposedly 34.5 percent (not 35 and not 34, but exactly 34.5) more effective than the regular flu vaccine was fast tracked back in April and appears ready for use. Uh oh, better get that thing out there, man. The flu is hitting the fan. Follow the money.
How many years can a man live longer if he takes that jab?
Surprised it wasn’t 33%
There’s a 33 page report here if you’re in looking
https://edition.cnn.com/2025/12/05/politics/trump-national-security-strategy
The properties of mRNA have been known for years but the problem with turning them into a vaccine has always been that in their native form they’ll produced the Mother Of All Allergic Reactions in anyone that they’re administered to. Covid vaccine development solved this problem but has left a lingering suspicion that these vaccines might be a bit of a blunt instrument — they’re effective, but at what price to your overall health?
So if its flu vaccine is needed then its the old fashioned one for me. It might not be as effective but its been around for decades and its never been suspected of being harmful to anyone.
My guess: after all the deaths, injury and outright scientific condemnation in recent years, the stocks of unsold jabs are piling up, and the share prices of the bloodsuckers’ industries are sinking.
Great discussion on here,
“About 5 years ago, I found myself clinically dead for 25 minutes after a series of unfortunate events. I had an NDE and I logged out of the server. That event and subsequent events have completely changed how I perceive what we call reality. This is I believe it works.
When you dream at night, you enter a private simulation running on your own neural hardware. You generate the physics, the characters, the environment, and the narrative. When you wake up, the entire dream collapses, not because it has ended, but because you stopped powering it. There is no other observer to maintain the simulation once you withdraw your attention. It is a single player instance.
Waking reality is different. It persists even when you sleep because billions of other minds stay logged in. They continue generating data, attention, interaction, and belief. Their participation keeps the simulation running even when you temporarily disconnect. In the morning you simply log back into a multiplayer server that never shut down while you were gone. This is why waking life appears continuous and stable while individual dreams do not. It is not more real. It simply has more active clients.
The waking world functions like a massive distributed simulation. Every participant contributes processing power through their nervous system and perception. That collective reinforcement creates consistency. Gravity works the same for everyone because everyone has agreed it does. Laws of physics feel fixed because billions of minds project them at once. The simulation is stabilized through consensus.
This is also why individual enlightenment or personal awakening does not collapse the entire world. If one player realizes it is a simulation and stops believing in it, the world continues because everyone else is still logged in and generating it. Their attention provides the bandwidth. Their belief keeps the rulebook running. One awakened user does not end the game, they simply stop taking it seriously. They cannot despawn the map because the others still think it is real.
The simulation will only end when the last participant wakes up or logs out. As long as even one mind continues to project the rules of the system, the simulation persists. It is exactly like a multiplayer server that cannot shut down as long as one active user remains connected. The structure of the environment is maintained by the presence of the remaining players.
This framework also explains why psychedelics, deep meditation, sensory deprivation, or near death experiences can destabilize the simulation from your perspective. They temporarily interrupt the rendering pipeline. The brain stops feeding predictable data into the perceptual engine, and alternative modes of input appear. You lift your face away from the screen and notice that the textures are not fundamental. They are software. Put enough attention on a different state of consciousness and the old model dissolves.
But the moment you re-enter ordinary sensory input, you sync back to the shared phase space. You reload the same avatars, the same narrative, the same physics, the same economic systems. You are not returning to reality. You are returning to the dominant server.
The most unsettling part is that everyone is continually gaslighting themselves into believing the simulation is real because everyone else does. Collective belief becomes the scaffolding. Social proof becomes the gravity field. The simulation persists because players cannot agree to stop playing. Not because it is objectively true, but because it is massively co-authored.
Understanding this is not depressing. It is freeing. It means you are not trapped in a hostile universe. You are temporarily logged into a shared construct. There are ways to loosen your attachment to it. Meditation, breathwork, non ordinary states, even humor. Anything that interrupts the seriousness with which you invest in the game weakens the illusion. The simulation does not collapse because you laugh, but you stop mistaking the glitch for reality. The more you detach from the drama of the environment, the more you turn from a character into an observer. Eventually the observer realizes they are not the avatar at all. They are the player.”
Flat Earth | Page 98 | stolenhistory.net – Rediscovered History of the World
The simulation will only end when the last participant wakes up or logs out.
There I disagree: just look at “memes going viral” on SM today. Going from 0.1% to 80% is an eye blink there.
A distinct possibility. This is what some call the egregore: a collective entity (perhaps inadvertently) created by our own beliefs. We should begin the process of withdrawing our belief from it, gently and slowly at first, giving our own consciousness adequate time to adjust. Cherish your dreams, for example. I try to journal as many of my own dreams as possible, and it has helped me immensely.
True to some extent. Someone falls asleep or falls into a coma and the clock continues to tick regardless.
Yet that doesn’t seem to depend on other humans maintaining an ‘illusion’ of time while the protagonist sleeps. A recluse in the Egyptian desert gets precisely the same basic experience. Suggestive of a reality beyond a collective human imagination to maintain it
Many of the great teachers, including Jesus, the Buddha and Mohammed pretty much said the same thing.
Ken Wilber called it the Holographic Paradigm.
Jiddu Krishnamurti and the physicist David Bohm, had several interesting dialogues about it.
You’re on to something Captain.
do you mean like when one of his interpreters informed us that we are all script following BOTS via:
Romans 8
or some other great thing.
Obviously, this is the best time to be alive,
World Of Fun
I say fuck them…fuck them high, fuck them low…fuck them any which way they go…
“Unfortunately, you can’t distinguish H3N2 from other flu strains based on symptoms alone—they all look and feel very similar.”
HAHAHAHA WHAT’S THE POINT OF COMING UP WITH VARIANTS WHEN THEY ALL HAVE THE SAME SYMPTOMS WHICH ARE SUBJECTIVE ANYWAY.
FREAKING IDIOCRACY
Its important to know for medical economical SCIENCE which variant it is, to give each variant a QR code for budgeting and accounting and financing.
Here in America, less people are taking vaccines and more and more parents are refusing them for their kids. This is simply the logical consequence of the covid hoax, and now the new revelations from CDC. I expect many more scare tactics.
As long as the refuseniks do not make up over half of the population we are still at risk from government/oligarchic overreach.
With no result. People have had enough of their bullshit
A ‘pandemic preparedness’ exercise named after a mythical flying horse that will elevate the fortunes of those vested in the golden pharmaceutical derby to fleece the public… a grift Homeric proportion.
The frequency of corporate privateer bail-out fraud used to occur once every 10 years or so, at the pin of a prick, now the frequency is reduced to that of an Olympic schedule.
How very prosaic Monk!
Cheers Scoobis… I hope you, your family and friends, enjoy a comfortable and happy Christmas!
Same back to you Munk!
“Oxygenating” talk of flu or even rumour of it can cause a psychosomatic response. The power of suggestion. Exactly like c19.
The hypochondriac will hear the “call”
They’ll all go to doctors, do I have to say it?
This is a test to see if people believe their shit.
I don’t think they will this time. If you didn’t believe in 2020, this is our “in” to those that did.
I had my annual sniffle a couple of weeks ago. It was definitely worse than covid. For a couple of nights I even had to use an extra pillow to prop my head up a bit!
Isn’t the flu kind of boring? The Covid was so interesting, because it was new and mysterious. Why don’t they just make up another mysterious name for a different mysterious disease instead of trotting out the old and boring flu?
And in Texas Ivermectin is now over the counter…
Not medically licenced in the UK of course.
The powers who shouldn’t be will attempt to hype this new “strain” as a major public health crisis to generate more money for flu shots, concoctions and a Government/Big Pharma/Legacy Media payday. The question is, will the masses fall for this yet again?
First comment and it’s pending! The fun never ends!
Some things you latch on to,
How come I latched onto this ?
2020,
probably 2021 for me, check the record,
It is a world of fun,
Guided By Voices World Of Fun + Lyrics
This is the wrong fucking song, but right lyrics,
world of fun
Or lets talk about what really happened over the last 200 years….
Marxism and Nazism – Drivers of the New World Order Agenda
SIMPLE MINDS Seeing Out The Angel – YouTube
Why the CCP Fears Western Freedom: The 3 Threats That Could Collapse China