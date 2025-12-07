Christmas Q&A – Do you have a question for the Independent Media Alliance?
It’s December, and to wrap up the year The Independent Media Alliance is having its final livestream of 2025!
On Friday December 12th, to mark the holidays, a panel of IMA regulars will be fielding questions submitted by you — our shared audiences of viewers and readers.
No question is too big or small, serious or silly.
Politics to pop culture
history to humour
Any and every subject is fair game…
So ask away!
If you have a question you’d like one or all of the IMA to address you can do any of the following –
💢send it in via our submissions email with the subject line “IMA Q&A”
💢post it in the comments
💢send it to us via social media.
If it’s intended for a specific member of the panel, please make that clear in the text.
Confirmed panelists so far (there may be more to come) :
Iain Davis
Ryan Cristian
Derrick Broze
Hrvoje Moric
Kit Knightly
Steve Poikonen.
We’ll try to make it live, and if so will have someone keeping an eye on chat messages, but submitting your question before hand is much more likely to get it answered.
I’d like to hear Mr Knightly talk about modern media, The Guardian and foreign influence.
1) Are viruses real?
2) Who wrote “Shakespeare”, and why?
The answer to both is that all the world’s a stage.
If your country has been taken over by a foreign entity (that doesn’t say so) what can you do about it.
Nothing.
They write the rules.
They have the guns.
Stop calling it your country and take it back (but from/for whom and what?).
If the medium is the message (McLuhan), is the message of the digital (c)age a warning that it’s humans or machines?
Good one. Has the Industrial Revolution been a success, or have “we” largely traded slavery to manual labour for slavery to machines?
Is there a possibility that Mr Putin is related to Mr Ras Putin? If so, what might be the purpose of his relative having a senior position in the Russian government?
Will the current AI boom end with a bust? “CEO of IBM is an Indian, Arvind Krishna. He recently warned that the US adventures in AI may never become profitable because of the huge costs involved in developing the Data centres and associated infrastructure in energy and water required.” https://boomfinanceandeconomics.substack.com/p/trump-reads-boom-washingtons-delusion
Is Trump an actor? (Just joking)
If Adolf H.s’ NSDAP party was really Nationalist what was his German army doing in Nord Africa or Ukraine?
If NATO was really North Atlantic why are Pakistan or Saudi Arabia official allies now? Or Turkey a full member?
A paradox resolved?:
The ‘immovable object’ is mass madness, or wilful ignorance.
The ‘irresistable force’ is greed.
https://www.garydbarnett.com/this-world-in-which-we-live-is-mad/
Is war in the Pacific inevitable?
https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/12/australia-a-us-vassal-state-in-a-peripheral-sphere-of-influence/
Are financial meltdowns orchestrated for the benefit of the Turds at the top or are they indicators of a system in chaos?
Entirely depends on if one is juggling with the right or left hand.
Whatever happened to the promise of the internet and the democratization of politics?
And if a follow-up question is allowed:
Do you think it’s too late?
Heaven is a place with no war or politics, and its not to late.
IMA Q&A
Although I can see how most of the major world events fit into the ultimate technocratic agenda, I am still uncertain as to why Brexit was made to happen.
Basically, how has Brexit moved the bar towards total control? Which parties have benefited from it and for what purpose, and how does this purpose fit with the agenda?
Maybe I am missing something here, but aside from creating chaos and blame Brexit for said chaos, I can’t see other more substantial reasons. Would you mind chipping in your views on it?
The Banks in The City of London wanted us out of the EU so they were kept safe from the interference of the ECB. TCoL is quite a powerful player dontchaknow.
The people who voted for it voted for it to get the immigrants out. Which is only natural. England has too many immigrants. Way too many. And it fucks everything up.
But somehow Brexit didn’t end up getting rid of the immigrants like it was supposed to. Fancy that.
This is going to be so fun.
Have any of you seen any proof of ‘space’ beyond low orbit, (the ceiling is moving, not us), controlling who by who.
?
Different hemispheres, different seasons.
Cyclones and anti cyclones.
Round sun, round moon, round planets.
Magnetic North and South.
More rain at the equator.
Etc, etc, etc.
Flat we ain’t.
I dont think space is visible, planets and debris yes, space, probably not.
Is it so beyond the realm of reasonable interest to have a continuous shot of a craft blasting off until the earth is full frame? Put it beyond doubt.
While we’re at it I’d like a continuous video of Antarctica dissected from coastline to coastline with the pole as the only RVP.
Antarctica is constantly moving and shaping upwards and outwards.