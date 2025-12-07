Christmas Q&A – Do you have a question for the Independent Media Alliance?

It’s December, and to wrap up the year The Independent Media Alliance is having its final livestream of 2025!

On Friday December 12th, to mark the holidays, a panel of IMA regulars will be fielding questions submitted by you — our shared audiences of viewers and readers.

No question is too big or small, serious or silly.

Politics to pop culture

history to humour

Any and every subject is fair game…

So ask away!

If you have a question you’d like one or all of the IMA to address you can do any of the following –

💢send it in via our submissions email with the subject line “IMA Q&A”

💢post it in the comments

💢send it to us via social media.

If it’s intended for a specific member of the panel, please make that clear in the text.

Confirmed panelists so far (there may be more to come) :

Iain Davis

Ryan Cristian

Derrick Broze

Hrvoje Moric

Kit Knightly

Steve Poikonen.

We’ll try to make it live, and if so will have someone keeping an eye on chat messages, but submitting your question before hand is much more likely to get it answered.