Christmas Q&A – Do you have a question for the Independent Media Alliance?

It’s December, and to wrap up  the year The Independent Media Alliance is having its final livestream of 2025!

On Friday December 12th, to mark the holidays, a panel of IMA regulars will be fielding questions submitted by you — our shared audiences of viewers and readers.

No question is too big or small, serious or silly.

Politics to pop culture

history to humour

Any and every subject is fair game…

So ask away!

If you have a question you’d like one or all of the IMA to address you can do any of the following  –

💢send it in via our submissions email with the subject line “IMA Q&A”

💢post it in the comments

💢send it to us via social media.

If it’s intended for a specific member of the panel, please make that clear in the text.

Confirmed panelists so far (there may be more to come) :

Iain Davis

Ryan Cristian

Derrick Broze

Hrvoje Moric

Kit Knightly

Steve Poikonen.

We’ll try to make it live, and if so will have someone keeping an eye on chat messages, but submitting your question before hand is much more likely to get it answered.

Simon
Simon
Dec 8, 2025 10:03 AM

I’d like to hear Mr Knightly talk about modern media, The Guardian and foreign influence.

The Real Edwige
The Real Edwige
Dec 8, 2025 8:19 AM

1) Are viruses real?
2) Who wrote “Shakespeare”, and why?

correspondencecommittee
correspondencecommittee
Dec 8, 2025 9:50 AM
Reply to  The Real Edwige

The answer to both is that all the world’s a stage.

Chris_Mr
Chris_Mr
Dec 8, 2025 8:11 AM

If your country has been taken over by a foreign entity (that doesn’t say so) what can you do about it.

Johnny
Johnny
Dec 8, 2025 9:50 AM
Reply to  Chris_Mr

Nothing.
They write the rules.
They have the guns.

correspondencecommittee
correspondencecommittee
Dec 8, 2025 9:55 AM
Reply to  Chris_Mr

Stop calling it your country and take it back (but from/for whom and what?).

correspondencecommittee
correspondencecommittee
Dec 8, 2025 4:00 AM

If the medium is the message (McLuhan), is the message of the digital (c)age a warning that it’s humans or machines?

brian of nazareth
brian of nazareth
Dec 8, 2025 6:36 AM
Reply to  correspondencecommittee

Good one. Has the Industrial Revolution been a success, or have “we” largely traded slavery to manual labour for slavery to machines?

May Hem
May Hem
Dec 8, 2025 3:57 AM

Is there a possibility that Mr Putin is related to Mr Ras Putin? If so, what might be the purpose of his relative having a senior position in the Russian government?

May Hem
May Hem
Dec 8, 2025 3:55 AM

Will the current AI boom end with a bust? “CEO of IBM is an Indian, Arvind Krishna. He recently warned that the US adventures in AI may never become profitable because of the huge costs involved in developing the Data centres and associated infrastructure in energy and water required.” https://boomfinanceandeconomics.substack.com/p/trump-reads-boom-washingtons-delusion

May Hem
May Hem
Dec 8, 2025 3:51 AM

Is Trump an actor? (Just joking)

antonym
antonym
Dec 8, 2025 1:19 AM

If Adolf H.s’ NSDAP party was really Nationalist what was his German army doing in Nord Africa or Ukraine?

If NATO was really North Atlantic why are Pakistan or Saudi Arabia official allies now? Or Turkey a full member?

Johnny
Johnny
Dec 7, 2025 11:36 PM

A paradox resolved?:

The ‘immovable object’ is mass madness, or wilful ignorance.
The ‘irresistable force’ is greed.

https://www.garydbarnett.com/this-world-in-which-we-live-is-mad/

Johnny
Johnny
Dec 7, 2025 10:43 PM

Is war in the Pacific inevitable?

https://dissidentvoice.org/2025/12/australia-a-us-vassal-state-in-a-peripheral-sphere-of-influence/

Johnny
Johnny
Dec 7, 2025 10:33 PM

Are financial meltdowns orchestrated for the benefit of the Turds at the top or are they indicators of a system in chaos?

underground poet
underground poet
Dec 8, 2025 1:23 AM
Reply to  Johnny

Entirely depends on if one is juggling with the right or left hand.

Big Al
Big Al
Dec 7, 2025 9:49 PM

Whatever happened to the promise of the internet and the democratization of politics?

And if a follow-up question is allowed:

Do you think it’s too late?

underground poet
underground poet
Dec 8, 2025 1:24 AM
Reply to  Big Al

Heaven is a place with no war or politics, and its not to late.

Jonas Carling
Jonas Carling
Dec 7, 2025 9:14 PM

IMA Q&A

Although I can see how most of the major world events fit into the ultimate technocratic agenda, I am still uncertain as to why Brexit was made to happen.

Basically, how has Brexit moved the bar towards total control? Which parties have benefited from it and for what purpose, and how does this purpose fit with the agenda?

Maybe I am missing something here, but aside from creating chaos and blame Brexit for said chaos, I can’t see other more substantial reasons. Would you mind chipping in your views on it?

Benjamin Franklin
Benjamin Franklin
Dec 7, 2025 11:32 PM
Reply to  Jonas Carling

The Banks in The City of London wanted us out of the EU so they were kept safe from the interference of the ECB. TCoL is quite a powerful player dontchaknow.

Aloysius
Aloysius
Dec 8, 2025 2:08 AM
Reply to  Jonas Carling

The people who voted for it voted for it to get the immigrants out. Which is only natural. England has too many immigrants. Way too many. And it fucks everything up.

But somehow Brexit didn’t end up getting rid of the immigrants like it was supposed to. Fancy that.

Hail
Hail
Dec 7, 2025 8:42 PM

This is going to be so fun.

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Dec 7, 2025 8:30 PM

Have any of you seen any proof of ‘space’ beyond low orbit, (the ceiling is moving, not us), controlling who by who.

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Dec 7, 2025 8:41 PM
Reply to  Captain Birdheart

?

Johnny
Johnny
Dec 7, 2025 10:25 PM
Reply to  Captain Birdheart

Different hemispheres, different seasons.
Cyclones and anti cyclones.
Round sun, round moon, round planets.
Magnetic North and South.
More rain at the equator.
Etc, etc, etc.

Flat we ain’t.

underground poet
underground poet
Dec 8, 2025 1:27 AM
Reply to  Johnny

I dont think space is visible, planets and debris yes, space, probably not.

Benjamin Franklin
Benjamin Franklin
Dec 7, 2025 11:36 PM
Reply to  Captain Birdheart

Is it so beyond the realm of reasonable interest to have a continuous shot of a craft blasting off until the earth is full frame? Put it beyond doubt.

While we’re at it I’d like a continuous video of Antarctica dissected from coastline to coastline with the pole as the only RVP.

Erik Nielsen.
Erik Nielsen.
Dec 8, 2025 3:10 AM
Reply to  Benjamin Franklin

Antarctica is constantly moving and shaping upwards and outwards.

