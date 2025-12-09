Dec 9, 2025
13

WATCH: The Royal Family’s Pedophile Problem

Now that Randy Andy has been exposed as an Epstein-associated degenerate, even the most dyed-in-the-wool defenders of the British royal family are starting to question their fealty to the House of Windsor. But do you know just how many pedophiles have personally mentored and advised King Charles himself? Strap in, because you’re about to learn just how deep the royal rabbit hole really goes.

Sources, links, download options and a full transcript are available HERE.

les online
les online
Dec 10, 2025 1:15 AM

I’d probably feel likely to be more tolerant towards the importing of
more and more migrants were it not for Multiculturalism….
I mean, i miss the old days when we could demand of them
“Speak English, yer bastards !!”
I mean, we, too, had our feelings recognised back then…

antonym
antonym
Dec 10, 2025 1:04 AM

The game was always to create as many pedo files on powerful people, specially after video became digital and easy to story and hide. The questions are by who in the physical world and which force in the parallel vital (astral) realm. Not an excuse but sex is the most natural weakness compared to money and power.

The Windsor dorks only had a few dozens of victims, the Pakistani rape gangs in the UK had ~ half a million, mostly ignored. Next “Watch” from James?

Erik Nielsen.
Erik Nielsen.
Dec 9, 2025 11:33 PM

My apology but I am too soft hearted to even hear less read about these matters, too ugly bugly. We all have our red lines, – and preferences: All right, pussy, pussy, pussy! Come on in pussy lovers! Here at the Titty Twister we’re… – From Dusk Till Dawn | Clip.Cafe

Johnny
Johnny
Dec 9, 2025 10:33 PM

The male libido is probably the deadliest force on the planet. The cause of most acts of aggression.

In our highly sexualised society Love has been supplanted/suffocated/slaughtered by sexuality.

Men and women who Love do not exploit or destroy.

Veri Tas
Veri Tas
Dec 9, 2025 10:48 PM
Reply to  Johnny

Sex has been perverted by ancient writings, I believe, as taught by alien, male-dominated beings who first created mankind in their image.

les online
les online
Dec 9, 2025 10:00 PM

‘Ban The Royals – To “Protect The Children”(TM)’.’ … (Mary Whitehouse ?) …

Big Al
Big Al
Dec 9, 2025 11:37 PM
Reply to  les online

Any excuse is a good excuse. I’m continually amazed we still have kings, queens, princes, and princesses. At this point in history it just seems so, what’s the word? Sick. It’s fucking sick.

Republicofscotland
Republicofscotland
Dec 9, 2025 8:23 PM

Yes there have been four prolific paedos – who nurtured Charles, never a family to miss a chance of endearment from joe public and his family – the Windsor’s real name is, Saxe-Coburg Gotha, they changed it to sound more British.

The Four Mentors of King Charles – Craig Murray

Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 9, 2025 4:41 PM

The ‘randy Andy’ guy was recently divorced at the time. Perhaps he figured Epstein could provide some kind of level of discretion for basic male desire. Don’t all celebrities generally figure the same when pursuing the world’s oldest profession?

Of course, it backfired big-time in his case. Let a single man with red blood coursing through their veins cast the first stone.

Nor did he create such types as Virginia Giuffre. Nor even actually, did Epstein and Maxwell (though they exploited them). They were made far earlier in life (as her recent memoir reveals). Usually by corrupt family members.

So maybe cut the guy some slack?

James R
James R
Dec 9, 2025 7:11 PM
Reply to  Vagabard

I strongly suspect the world’s oldest profession involved some form of thievery.

Mr Y
Mr Y
Dec 9, 2025 7:39 PM
Reply to  Vagabard

> So maybe cut the guy some slack?

No. Fucking. Way.

Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 9, 2025 8:11 PM
Reply to  Vagabard

The Animals – House of the Rising Sun

les online
les online
Dec 9, 2025 9:48 PM
Reply to  Vagabard

