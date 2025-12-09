WATCH: The Royal Family’s Pedophile Problem
Now that Randy Andy has been exposed as an Epstein-associated degenerate, even the most dyed-in-the-wool defenders of the British royal family are starting to question their fealty to the House of Windsor. But do you know just how many pedophiles have personally mentored and advised King Charles himself? Strap in, because you’re about to learn just how deep the royal rabbit hole really goes.
Sources, links, download options and a full transcript are available HERE.
I’d probably feel likely to be more tolerant towards the importing of
more and more migrants were it not for Multiculturalism….
I mean, i miss the old days when we could demand of them
“Speak English, yer bastards !!”
I mean, we, too, had our feelings recognised back then…
The game was always to create as many pedo files on powerful people, specially after video became digital and easy to story and hide. The questions are by who in the physical world and which force in the parallel vital (astral) realm. Not an excuse but sex is the most natural weakness compared to money and power.
The Windsor dorks only had a few dozens of victims, the Pakistani rape gangs in the UK had ~ half a million, mostly ignored. Next “Watch” from James?
My apology but I am too soft hearted to even hear less read about these matters, too ugly bugly. We all have our red lines, – and preferences: All right, pussy, pussy, pussy! Come on in pussy lovers! Here at the Titty Twister we’re… – From Dusk Till Dawn | Clip.Cafe
The male libido is probably the deadliest force on the planet. The cause of most acts of aggression.
In our highly sexualised society Love has been supplanted/suffocated/slaughtered by sexuality.
Men and women who Love do not exploit or destroy.
Sex has been perverted by ancient writings, I believe, as taught by alien, male-dominated beings who first created mankind in their image.
‘Ban The Royals – To “Protect The Children”(TM)’.’ … (Mary Whitehouse ?) …
Any excuse is a good excuse. I’m continually amazed we still have kings, queens, princes, and princesses. At this point in history it just seems so, what’s the word? Sick. It’s fucking sick.
Yes there have been four prolific paedos – who nurtured Charles, never a family to miss a chance of endearment from joe public and his family – the Windsor’s real name is, Saxe-Coburg Gotha, they changed it to sound more British.
The Four Mentors of King Charles – Craig Murray
The ‘randy Andy’ guy was recently divorced at the time. Perhaps he figured Epstein could provide some kind of level of discretion for basic male desire. Don’t all celebrities generally figure the same when pursuing the world’s oldest profession?
Of course, it backfired big-time in his case. Let a single man with red blood coursing through their veins cast the first stone.
Nor did he create such types as Virginia Giuffre. Nor even actually, did Epstein and Maxwell (though they exploited them). They were made far earlier in life (as her recent memoir reveals). Usually by corrupt family members.
So maybe cut the guy some slack?
I strongly suspect the world’s oldest profession involved some form of thievery.
> So maybe cut the guy some slack?
No. Fucking. Way.
The Animals – House of the Rising Sun