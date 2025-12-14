Let’s talk about…the Bondi Beach attack
Earlier today, two gunmen allegedly opened fire on attendees of a Chanukah by the Sea event on Bondi Beach in Sydney.
So far, authorities have claimed 12 people are dead, eleven civilians and one gunman, with a further twenty nine in hospital, includ8ng the second alleged gunman.
One suspect has been named as Naveed Akram, a 24 year old living in Sydney. Authorities also claim to have discovered an “explosive device” in a car “linked to” the attacker.
It’s only been a few hours, but the Independent has a personal opinion piece headlined:
Bondi was my safe haven – after today, Australia will never be the same
This is a common sentiment. Surprisingly common:
I'm thinking Australia might never be the same…
— OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) December 14, 2025
That feels like narrative talking point to me. But, assuming this is psy-op on some level, what might the final aim be?
It can’t be guns, because Australia’s guns are long gone.
If it’s about anti-Muslim sentiment, it’s a finely modulated game since one of the heroes of the hour is also a Muslim immigrant:
‼️ THE BONDI HERO ‼️
Ahmed El Ahmad, a 43yr-old father-of-two fruit shop owner.
After so bravely jumping on the first terrorist, he was then shot twice by the second terrorist, and is now being treated in hospital but expected to be OK. Thank you Ahmed. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sTSzpycXUn
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2025
The Australian government could use a distraction from their newly enforced (and highly dystopian) social media bans. But that’s a pretty major operation for not much gain.
It could be that this story evolves to somehow justify – or even intensify – the censorship and surveillance of the internet, but that is still up in the air.
But what do you guys think? Discuss in the comments below.
People should be stopped
Hey everyone! Look over here!
The ‘psy-op’ was that you need to go to obscure places in order to discover antisemitism when in reality, it’s closer to home
Saw a Twix post earlier that stated Naveed was ex IDF…
@JvniorLive ^. That was on Telegram, mind.
Israel is able to say everything it is now saying. Such as Australia can’t deal with its antisemitism so we’ll go ahead and take charge of how to deal with its antisemitism.
Considering Gaza, I wouldn’t be surprised if the attack was real. Just sayin’