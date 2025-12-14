Dec 14, 2025
7

Let’s talk about…the Bondi Beach attack

Earlier today, two gunmen allegedly opened fire on attendees of a Chanukah by the Sea event on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

So far, authorities have claimed 12 people are dead, eleven civilians and one gunman, with a further twenty nine in hospital, includ8ng the second alleged gunman.

One suspect has been named as Naveed Akram, a 24 year old living in Sydney. Authorities also claim to have discovered an “explosive device” in a car “linked to” the attacker.

It’s only been a few hours, but the Independent has a personal opinion piece headlined:

Bondi was my safe haven – after today, Australia will never be the same

This is a common sentiment. Surprisingly common:

That feels like narrative talking point to me. But, assuming this is psy-op on some level, what might the final aim be?

It can’t be guns, because Australia’s guns are long gone.

If it’s about anti-Muslim sentiment, it’s a finely modulated game since one of the heroes of the hour is also a Muslim immigrant:

The Australian government could use a distraction from their newly enforced (and highly dystopian) social media bans. But that’s a pretty major operation for not much gain.

It could be that this story evolves to somehow justify – or even intensify – the censorship and surveillance of the internet, but that is still up in the air.

But what do you guys think? Discuss in the comments below.

Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Dec 14, 2025 8:04 PM

People should be stopped

brian of nazareth
brian of nazareth
Dec 14, 2025 7:49 PM

Hey everyone! Look over here!

Vagabard
Vagabard
Dec 14, 2025 7:42 PM

The ‘psy-op’ was that you need to go to obscure places in order to discover antisemitism when in reality, it’s closer to home

SimonP
SimonP
Dec 14, 2025 7:03 PM

Saw a Twix post earlier that stated Naveed was ex IDF…

SimonP
SimonP
Dec 14, 2025 7:05 PM
Reply to  SimonP

@JvniorLive ^. That was on Telegram, mind.

Pluto
Pluto
Dec 14, 2025 7:01 PM

Israel is able to say everything it is now saying. Such as Australia can’t deal with its antisemitism so we’ll go ahead and take charge of how to deal with its antisemitism.

Aloysius
Aloysius
Dec 14, 2025 6:51 PM

Considering Gaza, I wouldn’t be surprised if the attack was real. Just sayin’

