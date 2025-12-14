Let’s talk about…the Bondi Beach attack

Earlier today, two gunmen allegedly opened fire on attendees of a Chanukah by the Sea event on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

So far, authorities have claimed 12 people are dead, eleven civilians and one gunman, with a further twenty nine in hospital, includ8ng the second alleged gunman.

One suspect has been named as Naveed Akram, a 24 year old living in Sydney. Authorities also claim to have discovered an “explosive device” in a car “linked to” the attacker.

It’s only been a few hours, but the Independent has a personal opinion piece headlined:

Bondi was my safe haven – after today, Australia will never be the same

This is a common sentiment. Surprisingly common:

I’m thinking Australia might never be the same… pic.twitter.com/TTSd13shKf — OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) December 14, 2025

That feels like narrative talking point to me. But, assuming this is psy-op on some level, what might the final aim be?

It can’t be guns, because Australia’s guns are long gone.

If it’s about anti-Muslim sentiment, it’s a finely modulated game since one of the heroes of the hour is also a Muslim immigrant:

‼️ THE BONDI HERO ‼️

Ahmed El Ahmad, a 43yr-old father-of-two fruit shop owner.

After so bravely jumping on the first terrorist, he was then shot twice by the second terrorist, and is now being treated in hospital but expected to be OK. Thank you Ahmed. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sTSzpycXUn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2025

The Australian government could use a distraction from their newly enforced (and highly dystopian) social media bans. But that’s a pretty major operation for not much gain.

It could be that this story evolves to somehow justify – or even intensify – the censorship and surveillance of the internet, but that is still up in the air.

But what do you guys think? Discuss in the comments below.