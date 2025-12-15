This Week in the New Normal #111

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.

1. Anti-radicalisation classes for young boys?

The British government is going to start special “anti-misogyny” classes in schools, as part of their ongoing war against “violence against women and girls”.

It’s unclear if these classes will be showing Adolescence, but only a fool would bet against it.

The Times reports [emphasis added]:

All boys will be taught how to respect women and girls as part of the school curriculum under government plans to “deploy the full power of the state” to crack down on male violence and misogyny.

Has anything good ever come from “deploying the full power of the state”?

No, no it hasn’t.

Plus, these bizarre indoctrination classes — supposedly to tackle the totally made-up problem of radical misogyny — will actually just spread resentment and real misogyny amongst boys who feel they’re being punished for something they didn’t do and are inherently inferior to girls.

This counter-productivity is likely deliberate.

2. Australia down, is Ireland or the US next?

This week saw the official start of Australia’s “social media ban” for under-16s. As we’ve discussed, in reality, this is an age verification system for the entire country, which aims to undermine, if not entirely remove, the right to privacy and anonymity online.

And it works so well that other countries are already lining up to start their own.

In Ireland, Fine Gael is calling for “a complete prohibition on social media access for children under 16”.

In the US, Republicans have been vocally supporting Australia’s move and calling for something similar at home, while over on the “left” Bernie Sanders is clearly feeling around endorsing it too.

They won’t be the last; this is going to spread everywhere.

3. The end of Fat Cats?

After years of waiting, the world has finally been presented witha solution to fat cats. That would be literal fat cats, you understand?

Not Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos, we’re not that lucky.

Yes, in the US, overweight cats have started taking Ozempic too. This is good news for cat owners who are not only too lazy to lose weight themselves, but too sadistic to stop feeding the house-cats they’ve institutionalised into gluttonous apathy.

Yay.

The NY Post reports:

Fat cats are taking Ozempic now — and it could be the solution to terminal feline illnesses

Don’t feel guilty about boxing a semi-wild animal up in tiny grey cage until it goes mad and eats itself almost to death, just give it a pill that will destroy its liver instead.

BONUS: Made up stat of the week

A stat doing the rounds in the British media this week is that no illegal immigrants have arrived in small boats for the last month:

BREAKING: No migrants arrived in the UK on small boats crossing the Channel in the 28 days to yesterday, the Home Office says. It’s the longest period without migrants arriving on small boats in seven years.

https://t.co/5MpePzQTlm 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/lfAtZCqaM6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 13, 2025

We say it every time, but there is no way they can possibly know this. It is logically impossible.

It’s not all bad…

Good news this week comes in the form of people resisting tyranny — both individually and en masse. The major example is the large protests against Digital ID held in London on Saturday (you can read Iain Davis on why he was attending here).

On the smaller scale, there’s things like this tweet from the Merseyside Police, announcing their use of facial recognition tech.

🚨 We are starting to use Live Facial Recognition (LFR) to help keep communities safe and bring offenders to justice. Our first deployment is in Liverpool City Centre on Monday 15 December. LFR compares faces on a live feed to a secure watchlist of people wanted for serious… pic.twitter.com/VLhTkGXnci — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 9, 2025

Notice the ratio of comments to likes. Notice also how they had to turn off replies. That’s a sign of a populace bitterly resentful of authority…and that’s a good thing.

*

All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention the pros and cons of UBI or the terrifying “fever proof bird flu”.

There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.</h6