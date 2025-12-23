Christmas Fundraiser – Help keep us going in the new year!

Hey all, and happy holiday season. Whatever you celebrate at this time of year, and even if you celebrate nothing, we hope you will have times of joy and plenty with loved ones, or at least some decent food and warmth and safety from harm.

Without Patreon or any other source of revenue (since we refuse all ads), it would be a meagre Bob Cratchet Christmas for us without your support. And we take this opportunity to thank you for that from the bottom of our hearts

And if you think OffG might deserve a Christmas coin or two in our jar – we will as always be very very grateful, and you will have helped us survive for another year.

Many thanks to any and all of you that contribute. It all helps!

You can also support us (or individual authors) via our store!