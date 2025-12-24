WATCH: The Doll’s Ghost

In great British tradition of ghost stories at Christmas, we want to share this video on Christmas Eve.

“The Doll’s Ghost” by American author F. Marion Crawford was first published in 1897. It is read by Tony Walker of the Classic Ghost Stories podcast, who is a brilliant reader with a great voice.

In their ongoing bid to drive all creativity, originality, individuality and humanity from their platform, YouTube recently demonetized his channel. So we’re promoting him as a show of moral support.