WATCH: The Music Industry’s Darkest Secret
The latest in our “hey, that’s kinda interesting…” season for the Christmas week is this fascinating documentary on the music industry from youtuber Barely Sociable.
There’s a lot of fascinating talking points covered, but to me by far the most interesting was the notion that the charts are rigged, and the industry can create “number 1 hits” through various corrupt practices.
We know this goes on to this day, with companies buying bot-views for their rising stars on youtube music and spotify, and it should make us wonder just how big stars get to be big stars, and what the price for that fame might be.
Interesting stuff.
Music industry? What music?
Lotsa beats, zero melodies, vapid lyrics and wall to wall sexuality.
Satanic stuff, WEF crap.
You mean like the NYC Comex precious metal indexes? Johnny come lately.
At Google search the highest bidder will come as top result, not the best one.
A lot of Pop music has dark strains, like Heavy Metal or Rap.