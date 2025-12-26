WATCH: The Music Industry’s Darkest Secret

The latest in our “hey, that’s kinda interesting…” season for the Christmas week is this fascinating documentary on the music industry from youtuber Barely Sociable.

There’s a lot of fascinating talking points covered, but to me by far the most interesting was the notion that the charts are rigged, and the industry can create “number 1 hits” through various corrupt practices.

We know this goes on to this day, with companies buying bot-views for their rising stars on youtube music and spotify, and it should make us wonder just how big stars get to be big stars, and what the price for that fame might be.

Interesting stuff.