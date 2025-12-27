WATCH: Iain Davis Exposes the Technocratic Dark State
From the neoreactionary accelerationists of the Dark Enightenment to the AI-spun social credit web of the NEONERDS, today author and researcher Iain Davis takes us on a whirlwind tour of his new book, The Technocratic Dark State.
Show notes and sources are available HERE.
Trump turning dark might be the result of the Atlantic Swamp playing with their Epstein videos / pictures on him. He was bringing light on the Climate hoax, the border crossing madness and some on the medical scam complex plus the Ukraine bullshit. Gotta stop him.