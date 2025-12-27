Dec 27, 2025
WATCH: Iain Davis Exposes the Technocratic Dark State

From the neoreactionary accelerationists of the Dark Enightenment to the AI-spun social credit web of the NEONERDS, today author and researcher Iain Davis takes us on a whirlwind tour of his new book, The Technocratic Dark State.

Show notes and sources are available HERE.

antonym
antonym
Dec 27, 2025 8:45 AM

Trump turning dark might be the result of the Atlantic Swamp playing with their Epstein videos / pictures on him. He was bringing light on the Climate hoax, the border crossing madness and some on the medical scam complex plus the Ukraine bullshit. Gotta stop him.

