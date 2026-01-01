Non-existent “Super Flu” hits the US.

Just before Christmas, I wrote an article on the so-called “Super flu” that was breaking out across the UK, headlined simply:

Experts agree: There is no such thing as “Super Flu”

Even the most cursory of actual reading of mainstream sources made it quite clear: there is no such thing as “super flu”.

The current flu season is no more severe, widespread or deadly than usual, and there was no reason to suppose the incipient flu season would be anything other than entirely normal.

An assertion supported by the latest NHS graph:

This particular anti-climax doesn’t signal the end of the propaganda, naturally. Rather, they are course-correcting; praising the use of “digital tools” to “modernise the NHS” and cheer the number of flu shots distributed, and crediting a combination of the two with averting a potential disaster.

But as the “super flu” wanes in the UK, it waxes in the US.

Which is funny, because we were told that “super flu” was a totally unofficial term informally adopted by the NHS in internal memos…and yet it’s now being used all over the United States as well (here, here and here for example).

It’s almost as if pretty much all the Western (or even global) press receive their talking points from the same source. But we all knew that already.

The wrinkle here is the calming voices from more “sensible” or “expert” outlets. As the Daily Mail shrieks:

‘Super’ virus spreading uncontrollably… as New York sees most flu cases ever and experts warn ‘we don’t know when it will stop’

…we have articles from GAVI and The Sanger Institute pouring oil on the water [emphasis added]:

“Superflu” is not a scientific term, and based on current evidence, there’s no indication that subclade K is any more dangerous than other H3N2 influenza viruses currently circulating, said Lewis.

Why? I couldn’t say for certain, there are a few interconnecting issues potentially in play, but I would guess the biggest issue is a reluctance to undermine faith in the flu shots, which are supposedly out there saving millions of lives.

It’s the eternal struggle of the propagandist, balancing the looming threat with the omnipotence of authority. The rising crises must be at once terrifying and yet within the power of the state to fix…given enough power and tax revenue.

Oh my god! We’re all going to die, but also everything will be fine if you do what we say.

Time ticks over, 2025 fades away and 2026 springs up to take its place, but the mainstream media remains a dully repetitive cycle of manipulative contrivance and dishonesty serving an entirely unnatural and anti-human agenda.

Happy New Year, everyone!