WATCH: 2025 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch
Christmas presents wrapped with care? Check. Steaming cup of hot chocolate? Check. Relaxing Christmas background music? Check. Now, what am I forgetting. Oh, that’s right: the Solutions Watch end-of-year update! Well, here it is, and right on time. Kick back and enjoy this tour through another year of solutions, creativity and activism.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
2026: The last Cra$h?
https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-financial-system-has-failed-currency-debasement-and-inflation-will-now-scream/