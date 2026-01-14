WATCH: “Defending Truth” – Kit Knightly in conversation with Maryann Gebauer

OffG Editor Kit Knightly joins former investment consultant Maryann Gebauer for a long, loose interview )recorded before Christmas, hence the tree). They talk OffG’s origins and policies, their earliest red pills, religion, Covid’s silver lining and a lot, lot more.

Maryann Gebauer, a former investment advisor with Nesbitt Burns and ScotiaMcLeod, holds a Bachelor of Science in Physiology and MBA in International Business. Maryann investigates medical, financial, social, and geopolitical issues and conducts compelling and thought-provoking interviews with interesting people. You can access her work and past interviews via her website or SubStack.