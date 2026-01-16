WATCH: The Edward Institute – A Post-Mortem #SolutionsWatch

The Edward Institute for Village Studies has come to an early end. I’ll allow you a moment to collect yourselves. … Wait, what’s that? You’ve never heard of the Edward Institute for Village Studies? And you don’t know the earth-shaking effect it had in inspiring trillions of people around the world to flee the city and embrace the country life? Well, let’s correct that right now. Joining us today on #SolutionsWatch to tell us all about this grand experiment is Edward Institute co-founder, Riley Waggaman.

