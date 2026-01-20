Let’s talk about…DAVOS 2026

Yesterday saw the opening ceremony of the 2026 edition of the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos. The first under the leadership of incoming co-chairman Larry “BlackRock” Fink.

This years “themes” are:

How can we cooperate in a more contested world? How can we unlock new sources of growth? How can we better invest in people? How can we deploy innovation at scale and responsibly? How can we build prosperity within planetary boundaries?

…which all sounds rather blah, doesn’t it?

Outside these main themes, a browse through the topics menu will toss out repeated references to a couple of things: “regaining trust” which they’ve been talking about for years, and AI. Lots and lots of AI.

Regarding the former, the refrain is so tired I’m starting to think it’s almost coded language for something else. Regarding the latter, the intention seems to be to encourage both reliance on AI and fear of it. We can talk more about that as the week progresses.

Davos is always brilliant, the richest people in the world get together and listen to academic talks with titles like “Do Poor People Really Need ALL Their Organs?” or “How Sleep-Replacement Tech is Boosting Worker Efficiency”, then go off and eat a Michelin-starred lunch and never consider for a second they might be everything that’s wrong with the world.

But within that Hunger Games-like horror-decadence there is usually something interesting, early warning signs for the agenda down the road.

I haven’t seen anything new in that line, so far.

Maybe they’re being more cryptic than usual, or me more plodding in my pattern recognition. Or maybe they’ve noted the rather predictable potential downside of the revelation of the method.

That said, there are few titles of note that might be worth watching.

Given the recent announcements re: moon landings and (potential) aliens, “Beyond Earth – The Next Space Race” (Jan 22nd) might be an interesting listen.

And if you’re not slightly concerned by “Food @the edge”, which promises to discuss how “bold innovations will redefine the consumer experience, making food systems smarter, more sustainable and more equitable”, then you haven’t been paying attention.

But the most chilling title is the simply “Can We Afford Longevity?”

Oh Davos, never change.