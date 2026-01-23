WATCH: Mutual Aid – #SolutionsWatch
In this time of thoughtcrime and hate speech laws, here’s a dangerous question: how did people provide for themselves BEFORE government-supplied cradle-to-grave welfare and “social security”? It’s one of those questions that is so obviously staring us in the face but no one thinks to ask. Why? Because the powers-that-shouldn’t-be are afraid of its two-word answer, of course: mutual aid.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Consider a local network where there is no hierarchy, no power structure, no commercial transactions, no barter or any direct agreement of exchange (no money changes hands), and supports the autonomy and sovereignty of each individual: http://solaris-ontario.org/