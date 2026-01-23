WATCH: Mutual Aid – #SolutionsWatch

In this time of thoughtcrime and hate speech laws, here’s a dangerous question: how did people provide for themselves BEFORE government-supplied cradle-to-grave welfare and “social security”? It’s one of those questions that is so obviously staring us in the face but no one thinks to ask. Why? Because the powers-that-shouldn’t-be are afraid of its two-word answer, of course: mutual aid.

